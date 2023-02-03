Photograph: Bottega Veneta

Crocheted Clutch

Knot Minaudiere leather bag, $4,500. Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

Photograph: Masaya

Seat Weave

Masaya teak and handwoven polyester cord lounge chair, $895. masayacompanycom

Photograph: Estrop/Getty Images

Tinsel Effect

Nappa fringed leather skirt. Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

Photograph: Neiman Marcus

Radiant Raffia

Arteriors Pismo woven pendant, $3,570. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

Photograph: Iittala

Raised Glasses

Iittala Kastehelmi bubbled drinkware, $45 for a set of two. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

Photograph: Converse

Soft Step

Chuck Taylor All Star Move sherpa and leather platform sneakers, $50. Converse, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Rosemont