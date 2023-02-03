Crocheted Clutch
Knot Minaudiere leather bag, $4,500. Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Seat Weave
Masaya teak and handwoven polyester cord lounge chair, $895. masayacompanycom
Tinsel Effect
Nappa fringed leather skirt. Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Radiant Raffia
Arteriors Pismo woven pendant, $3,570. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Raised Glasses
Iittala Kastehelmi bubbled drinkware, $45 for a set of two. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Soft Step
Chuck Taylor All Star Move sherpa and leather platform sneakers, $50. Converse, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Rosemont