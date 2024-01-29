1 Get Into the Groove
Fans of the Queen of Pop will be ready to express themselves as Madonna makes good on her postponed Celebration Tour. Feb. 1–2. ticketmaster.com
2 Screen Gems
Presented as part of the MCA’s ongoing Faith Ringgold exhibition, the Sojourner Truth Film Festival is an all-day screening of films by and about Black women. Feb. 3. mcachicago.org
3 Culture Clash
Writers Theatre in Glencoe stages the first local production of The Band’s Visit, the Tony Award–winning musical about Egyptian musicians stranded in a small Israeli town. Feb. 8–Mar. 17. writerstheatre.org
4 Make Thine Valentine
Learn about calligraphy and other paper arts and come away with a unique love note at the Newberry Library’s DIY Valentines: A Maker Event. Feb. 10. newberry.org
5 Art History
Ballet 5:8’s 2019 work Butterfly, based on the true story of an art teacher in the Terezín concentration camp, is remounted at the Logan Center for the Arts. Feb. 11. ballet58.org
6 CSO South
British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is the featured guest at a free Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert at Woodlawn’s Apostolic Church of God, performing Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Feb. 16. cso.org
7 Son of Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings’s child is the title character in The Reclamation of Madison Hemings, staged at American Blues Theater’s new West Ridge home. Feb. 16–Mar. 31. americanbluestheater.com
8 Polar Power
Kids learn about cold-climate animals and ecosystems while touring Northerly Island Natural Area (on snowshoe, weather permitting!) at the Chicago Park District’s Polar Adventure Days. Feb. 17. chicagoparkdistrict.com
9 Imagine Dragons
Ring in the Year of the Dragon at the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade, featuring traditional dragon and lion teams, musicians, and more marching up Wentworth Avenue. Feb. 18. ccc-foundation.org
10 Ball and Gowns
Chicago’s own Shea Couleé, the season 5 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, headlines the Love Ball. Stopping at Concord Music Hall, the variety-show tour also features Drag Race queens Monét X Change and Luxx Noir London. Feb. 22. sheacoulee.com