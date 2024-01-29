Photograph: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

1 Get Into the Groove

Fans of the Queen of Pop will be ready to express themselves as Madonna makes good on her postponed Celebration Tour. Feb. 1–2. ticketmaster.com

2 Screen Gems

Presented as part of the MCA’s ongoing Faith Ringgold exhibition, the Sojourner Truth Film Festival is an all-day screening of films by and about Black women. Feb. 3. mcachicago.org

Photograph: Wesley Hitt/TheatreSquared

3 Culture Clash

Writers Theatre in Glencoe stages the first local production of The Band’s Visit, the Tony Award–winning musical about Egyptian musicians stranded in a small Israeli town. Feb. 8–Mar. 17. writerstheatre.org

Photograph: Newberry Library

4 Make Thine Valentine

Learn about calligraphy and other paper arts and come away with a unique love note at the Newberry Library’s DIY Valentines: A Maker Event. Feb. 10. newberry.org

5 Art History

Ballet 5:8’s 2019 work Butterfly, based on the true story of an art teacher in the Terezín concentration camp, is remounted at the Logan Center for the Arts. Feb. 11. ballet58.org

Photograph: Ollie Ali

6 CSO South

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is the featured guest at a free Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert at Woodlawn’s Apostolic Church of God, performing Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Feb. 16. cso.org

7 Son of Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings’s child is the title character in The Reclamation of Madison Hemings, staged at American Blues Theater’s new West Ridge home. Feb. 16–Mar. 31. americanbluestheater.com

8 Polar Power

Kids learn about cold-climate animals and ecosystems while touring Northerly Island Natural Area (on snowshoe, weather permitting!) at the Chicago Park District’s Polar Adventure Days. Feb. 17. chicagoparkdistrict.com

Photograph: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

9 Imagine Dragons

Ring in the Year of the Dragon at the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade, featuring traditional dragon and lion teams, musicians, and more marching up Wentworth Avenue. Feb. 18. ccc-foundation.org

Photograph: Nicolas Marchal

10 Ball and Gowns

Chicago’s own Shea Couleé, the season 5 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, headlines the Love Ball. Stopping at Concord Music Hall, the variety-show tour also features Drag Race queens Monét X Change and Luxx Noir London. Feb. 22. sheacoulee.com