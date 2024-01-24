The brand embraced by outdoor enthusiasts and the hip-hop elite alike has put a stake in new ground with its first Timberland Pro shop, which opened in November in the Brickyard shopping center. With an atmosphere (think metal scaffolding and OSB sheathing) to match its heavy-duty goods, the store caters to those in the building trades. But any avid DIYers can get their work-gloved hands on items like steel-toed boots, fleece-lined canvas jackets, and insulated bib overalls. Consider it a blueprint for big-project happiness. 2620 N. Narragansett Ave., Belmont Cragin