Photograph: Ford Motor Company

The superhero speedster

FORD MUSTANG GTD

It might be hyperbole to suggest this limited-edition 2025 Mustang, born out of the GT3 that raced in Le Mans, could double as a Batmobile. But its chiseled carbon-fiber body, aerodynamic rear wing, and hydraulically controlled front flaps make it superhero-worthy. (Gunmetal paint gives it Gotham cred, too.) Its supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 generates an estimated 800 horsepower, making it the fastest street-legal Mustang ever.

Photograph: GM

The hybrid supercar

CHEVROLET CORVETTE E-RAY

Faster, not farther, is the MO for this supercar, the quickest in Corvette history. Chevy trumpets its ability to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Despite the “e-” in the name, it’s not a plug-in. It has two motors: a 6.2-liter V-8 (taken from stablemate Stingray) powering the rear axle, and an electric motor up front. The hybrid propulsion channels 160 additional horses, for a total of 665, and extra front-wheel torque. It’s also the first ’Vette with all-wheel drive.

Photograph: Kia America

The recycled electric SUV

KIA EV9

Popular Science put this all-electric SUV on its list of the 50 greatest innovations of 2023, in large part due to Kia recycling materials “from items like single-use water bottles, textiles, and discarded fishing nets to create plush, upscale materials.” It has been winning other plaudits: In December, noting that the EV9 was one of the few three-row electric vehicles on the market for under 60 grand, Car and Driver called it “an easy choice” for its 10 best new trucks and SUVs.

Photograph: James Lipman/VW

The old-school revival

VOLKSWAGEN ID. BUZZ

The Germans know what Americans want: bigger and better, with old-school verve. Hence their EV reincarnation of the iconic VW Bus. Despite the similar shape and two-color palette, nobody’s going to mistake this sleek microbus for its vintage forerunner. The ID. Buzz already rolled out in Europe, but that two-row version would’ve left us wanting more. The new three-row seven-seater brings a longer wheelbase, a bigger battery, and greater horsepower to North America. The little details thrill, like the iconic oversize VW logo that lights up.