Photograph: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune

Sun Wah BBQ

“There’s one waitress who always takes care of me, and I get the same thing all the time: roast duck chow fun. The noodles are fried but still somehow soft. Great stuff.” 5039 N. Broadway

Chicago Magic Lounge

“A great place that just nails it. You would never know what it is when you walk in. It looks like a laundromat. And then the dryers or something open up and you walk into this beautiful fucking magic room.” 5050 N. Clark St.

Green Mill

“My favorite night is Sunday. It’s Soul Message, an organ trio, playing behind the bar from 8 to midnight. Real greasy soul jazz, like from the ’60s: Jimmy Smith, Jimmy McGriff, Jack McDuff. I come in on Sundays — not to work but just because I like the band so much.” 4802 N. Broadway