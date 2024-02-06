Events Newsletters Subscribe
“Viva la Lucha Libre” topper, featuring luchador Atomico
Viva La Lucha Libre

With the traditional Mexican form of pro wrestling booming in Chicago, six luchadores explain what draws them to the ring.

By Ximena N. Beltran Quan Kiu
Photography by Sandy Morris
February 6, 2024, 6:00 am

For Chicagoans with roots in Mexico, lucha libre, a form of professional wrestling that originated south of the border, transcends mere entertainment — it’s part of their heritage. And the metro area has become a hub for it, thanks to local promoters — such as Galli Lucha Libre, All Star Lucha Libre Wrestling, and Lucha Libre Total — that stage events featuring both homegrown and Mexican luchadores, as the fighters are called.

“In the ’90s, all the lucha libre matches were happening at the Congress Theatre on Milwaukee,” says Fernando Guzman, a luchador who goes by Atomico in the ring and also operates All Star. “Back then, matches were every other month or so. Today, the main promoters are offering different types of bouts nearly every day of the week.”

At these raucous matches, held everywhere from Pilsen’s Mole de Mayo Festival to often makeshift venues in Cicero, Villa Park, and Berwyn, the spectacle of lucha libre is on full display. Luchadores wear flamboyant costumes, often with colorful masks, and adopt personas to heighten the drama. Matches don’t just pit one competitor against another — they’re a clash between good and evil, with heroes known as técnicos taking on villainous rudos.

In Chicago, the craft is taken seriously. Three of the six local luchadores featured here even wrestle as a full-time job. Two declined to share their real names, citing lucha tradition.

Atomico (above)

REAL NAME: FERNANDO GUZMAN
ELMWOOD PARK

“When I started at 36, my trainer told me, ‘You’re crazy. At your age, it’s suicide.’ Now, at 53, I’m nearing retiring. My knee is shot. But my dream of becoming a luchador came true. There have been times in my life I’ve been depressed, and the best medicine has been my work as a luchador. The moment you put on your shoes, you step in the ring, you get that first body slam — you forget everything else. You forget about the $300 car payment or that tomorrow you have to wake up at 5 a.m. to go to another job.”

Gringo Loco

Gringo Loco

REAL NAME: CHARLES SANTO
LOOP

“I’m not Mexican, so I’ve felt like an outsider my entire career. But I’ve worked past it by staying focused on learning lucha. I’ve been in it so long, it kind of resonates with people — like, ‘This guy is for real.’ In high school, a pro wrestler saw me and my buddies at the gym practicing moves and invited us to train with him at a lucha gym. There my two professors, the Escobedo brothers, gave me my name, and I ran with it.”

Paloma Starr

Paloma Starr

(A.K.A. THE SRIRACHA MUCHACHA)
REAL NAME: PALOMA VARGAS
LAKE VIEW

“It is super hard to be a woman in wrestling. When I started, I wrestled the same five girls over and over across Texas and Oklahoma. Being taken seriously as an athlete and as a performer was hard because everybody just saw eye candy or thought it was going to be a pillow fight. I hated when people would say, ‘You’re a good wrestler for a woman.’ Why can’t I just be a good wrestler? It is awesome to see way more women wrestling now.”

El Torero

El Torero

REAL NAME: UNDISCLOSED
VILLA PARK

“Respect for the mask has been lost in the U.S. In Mexico, luchadores are like superheroes. The mask is sacred. Traditionally it was only taken off behind closed doors. I was born into this sport. My dad founded Galli Lucha Libre. He’s been a fan since he was a kid. His grandfather would take him to Toreo de Cuatro Caminos, one of Mexico’s most famous lucha arenas. As soon as he found out he was going to have a baby boy, he bought every wrestling figure he could.”

Mojo McQueen

Mojo McQueen

(A.K.A. THE VOODOO KING)
REAL NAME: JOSHUA ROBINSON
NEAR WEST SIDE

“Even though I look super scary and creepy, for whatever reason, fans like me. I had one tell me it was because of the effort I put into the character — I am so detailed with everything. I had the opportunity to wrestle in Mexico a couple times. Me being the bad guy, the rudo, I decided, You know what, I’m going to cheat to win. I’m going to use this illegal move — the pile driver. People booed me, they stuck their middle fingers up at me. So the medical team comes out and puts the técnico — the good guy — on the stretcher. And of course, me being the heel, I wanted to rile up the crowd. I went and attacked him on the stretcher.”

Lady Tigress

Lady Tigress

REAL NAME: UNDISCLOSED
BELMONT CRAGIN

“Without the mask I am reserved and quiet. But once the mask is on, I become a whole different person. Tigress doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She’ll speak her mind and is way aggressive. She shows she’s not someone to mess with. She won’t back down from a fight. It’s liberating to be someone else for a day.”

Locations courtesy of Berwyn Eagles Club 2125 and Galli Lucha Libre, Villa Park