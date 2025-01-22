You can never have too many bags. Repeat that to yourself as you tour Baggu’s new Wicker Park boutique. In this minimalist shrine, decked with pegboard and recycled cork, the wildly popular San Francisco–based brand can arm you with the Technicolor reusable shopping totes that have served grocery-store runs well since 2007. (One ripstop nylon bag holds 50 pounds and folds up into pocket-friendly size.) You’ll also find backpacks, purses, and travel pouches. Here, collectibility trumps utility: Artist-created designs change out each season, with options both traditional (stripes, checkers) and whimsical (Snoopy wearing a puffer, anyone?). Best yet, everything is under $100 — further proof that when it comes to bags, self-control is vastly overrated. 1639 N. Damen Ave.

Standard Baggu in Silver Metallic, $18