1 Lamassuitable for Framing
With Wafaa Bilal: Indulge Me, the Iraqi-born performance artist and sculptor (and School of the Art Institute grad) gets a major survey exhibition, which includes his response to the Islamic State’s 2015 destruction of the Lamassu of Nineveh. Feb. 1–Oct. 19. mcachicago.org
2 Shows for a Song
During Chicago Theatre Week, tickets run $30 or less to performances at Lyric Opera, Steppenwolf, and more. Feb. 6–16 (some discounts extend through Feb. 23). chicagotheatreweek.com
3 A Production Deferred
Although Lorraine Hansberry’s Pulitzer-winning drama is based on a true South Side story, Court Theatre has never produced A Raisin in the Sun — until now. Feb. 8–Mar. 2. courttheatre.org
4 Canorous Confections
Paramount Theatre cooks up the regional premiere of Sara Bareilles’s pie-loving musical, Waitress, with Michelle Lauto in the title role. Feb. 12–Mar. 30. paramountaurora.com
5 Kick Off the Winter Blues
Hubbard Street Dance’s Winter Series at the Harris includes a not-yet-titled James Gregg world premiere and the physically daunting quintet Black Milk. Feb. 13–16. hubbardstreetdance.com
6 Sensible Shoes Required
Self-deprecating comedian Kristin Key, she of the guitar and the “Lesbian National Anthem,” performs at the Den. Feb. 16. thedentheatre.com
7 BYO Candlestick
This touring stage version of the cult-classic movie Clue shoots flames of laughter on the side of your face. Feb. 18–Mar. 2. clueliveonstage.com
8 All That Glitters
Joffrey Ballet’s mixedrep Golden Hour features two world premieres, plus pieces by choreographers Cathy Marston and Yuri Possokhov. Feb. 20–Mar. 2. joffrey.org
9 Band of Besties
Born-in-Chicago pop trio Horsegirl kicks off the tour for Phonetics On and On, their sophomore album. Feb. 22. metrochicago.com
10 Trip the Light Fantastic
Fans of Jason Mraz should dig Brendan James’s new folk-pop album, Chasing Light. Feb. 26. evanstonspacemusic.com