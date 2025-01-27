Photograph: Dhemerae K Ford

1 Lamassuitable for Framing

With Wafaa Bilal: Indulge Me, the Iraqi-born performance artist and sculptor (and School of the Art Institute grad) gets a major survey exhibition, which includes his response to the Islamic State’s 2015 destruction of the Lamassu of Nineveh. Feb. 1–Oct. 19. mcachicago.org

2 Shows for a Song

During Chicago Theatre Week, tickets run $30 or less to performances at Lyric Opera, Steppenwolf, and more. Feb. 6–16 (some discounts extend through Feb. 23). chicagotheatreweek.com

Photograph: South Side Community Arts Center

3 A Production Deferred

Although Lorraine Hansberry’s Pulitzer-winning drama is based on a true South Side story, Court Theatre has never produced A Raisin in the Sun — until now. Feb. 8–Mar. 2. courttheatre.org

4 Canorous Confections

Paramount Theatre cooks up the regional premiere of Sara Bareilles’s pie-loving musical, Waitress, with Michelle Lauto in the title role. Feb. 12–Mar. 30. paramountaurora.com

Photograph: Kristie Kahns

5 Kick Off the Winter Blues

Hubbard Street Dance’s Winter Series at the Harris includes a not-yet-titled James Gregg world premiere and the physically daunting quintet Black Milk. Feb. 13–16. hubbardstreetdance.com

Photograph: Julia Tony Stoyanova

6 Sensible Shoes Required

Self-deprecating comedian Kristin Key, she of the guitar and the “Lesbian National Anthem,” performs at the Den. Feb. 16. thedentheatre.com

7 BYO Candlestick

This touring stage version of the cult-classic movie Clue shoots flames of laughter on the side of your face. Feb. 18–Mar. 2. clueliveonstage.com

Photograph: Cheryl Mann

8 All That Glitters

Joffrey Ballet’s mixedrep Golden Hour features two world premieres, plus pieces by choreographers Cathy Marston and Yuri Possokhov. Feb. 20–Mar. 2. joffrey.org

9 Band of Besties

Born-in-Chicago pop trio Horsegirl kicks off the tour for Phonetics On and On, their sophomore album. Feb. 22. metrochicago.com

10 Trip the Light Fantastic

Fans of Jason Mraz should dig Brendan James’s new folk-pop album, Chasing Light. Feb. 26. evanstonspacemusic.com