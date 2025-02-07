Gilliam Photograph: Maria Baseleon

Women & Children First

“To have an independent bookstore like this so close to where I live — one that allows people to be who they are — is such a gift. They’re unapologetically progressive and have the best selection.” 5233 N. Clark St.

Tanoshii

“It’s a super low-key restaurant, but if you order the omakase, you know you’re going to have a special meal. The chef, Sushi Mike, is something of a legend.” 5547 N. Clark St.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Swedish American Museum

Swedish American Museum

“It has a permanent exhibit, the Brunk Children’s Museum of Immigration, that tracks the journey from Sweden to the United States. It’s a gift for neighborhood parents. When my daughter was little, we could kill three hours there.” 5211 N. Clark St.

Hopleaf Bar

“Everyone knows this bar for the great beer selection, but they also have great wine on tap. I love to sit at a table by the big front windows or in their back garden in warm weather and order a pot of mussels to go with my drink.” 5148 N. Clark St.