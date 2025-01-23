1 Pizz’Amici
What:Two of the Kim’s Uncle Pizza founders bring their beloved thin crust to West Town, to instant lines.
Why:Build a pie with toppings like Italian beef and giardiniera.
Where:1215 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
2 Cantina Rosa
What:Erick Williams gets into the bar game with this vibrant Mexican-influenced spot.
Why:You’ll see us at the bar having frozen guava coladas and chicken mole empanadas.
Where:5230 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park Website
3 Fire
What:Roister closed to make way for this celebration of all things flaming.
Why:The tasting menu ($115) uses techniques like ember cooking.
Where:951 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
4 Etc.
What:Lamar Moore is co-owner of this upscale newbie, where the menu focuses on Southern flavors.
Why:Expect refined plates like braised oxtail with purple grits or filet au poivre.
Where:404 S. Wells St., Loop Website
5 Wurst Behavior
What:The owners of Mas Tacos transformed their space into this ode to encased meats.
Why:You’ll find everything from classic kielbasa to Nashville hot chicken sausages.
Where:4009 N. Elston Ave., Albany Park Website
6 Little Goat Diner
What:Can’t get into Girl & the Goat? Visit its little sib to sample favorites from the menu.
Why:Have classics like green beans alongside Little Goat patty melts.
Where:3325 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website
7 Roop
What:The modern Indian restaurant formerly known as Rooh now offers an eight-course tasting menu.
Why:Sample scallop curry and lamb rogan josh in the beautiful surroundings.
Where:736 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
8 John’s Food & Wine
What:A tasting menu joins the à la carte dishes at the New American restaurant.
Why:The rotating $175 eight-course offering may include cherry-blossom-lacquered lobster.
Where:2114 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website
9 Lawrence Fish Market
What:The affordable sushi purveyor opens a second location with a sleeker ambience.
Why:You’ll still find teeming platters; now you can pay for them by credit card.
Where:234 W. 31st St., Bridgeport Website
10 Pitaki
What:A new Mediterranean fast-casual joint
Why:Grab a kofta wrap and Greek fries for a quick meal.
Where:950 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website