Photograph: Secco Studios

1 Pizz’Amici

What:Two of the Kim’s Uncle Pizza founders bring their beloved thin crust to West Town, to instant lines.

Why:Build a pie with toppings like Italian beef and giardiniera.

Where:1215 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Huge Galdones

2 Cantina Rosa

What:Erick Williams gets into the bar game with this vibrant Mexican-influenced spot.

Why:You’ll see us at the bar having frozen guava coladas and chicken mole empanadas.

Where:5230 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of The Alinea Group

3 Fire

What:Roister closed to make way for this celebration of all things flaming.

Why:The tasting menu ($115) uses techniques like ember cooking.

Where:951 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Chris Peters

4 Etc.

What:Lamar Moore is co-owner of this upscale newbie, where the menu focuses on Southern flavors.

Why:Expect refined plates like braised oxtail with purple grits or filet au poivre.

Where:404 S. Wells St., Loop Website

Photograph: Dave Pavlina

5 Wurst Behavior

What:The owners of Mas Tacos transformed their space into this ode to encased meats.

Why:You’ll find everything from classic kielbasa to Nashville hot chicken sausages.

Where:4009 N. Elston Ave., Albany Park Website

Photograph: Nick Podraza

6 Little Goat Diner

What:Can’t get into Girl & the Goat? Visit its little sib to sample favorites from the menu.

Why:Have classics like green beans alongside Little Goat patty melts.

Where:3325 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Austin Handler

7 Roop

What:The modern Indian restaurant formerly known as Rooh now offers an eight-course tasting menu.

Why:Sample scallop curry and lamb rogan josh in the beautiful surroundings.

Where:736 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Wade Hall

8 John’s Food & Wine

What:A tasting menu joins the à la carte dishes at the New American restaurant.

Why:The rotating $175 eight-course offering may include cherry-blossom-lacquered lobster.

Where:2114 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Lawrence Fish Market

9 Lawrence Fish Market

What:The affordable sushi purveyor opens a second location with a sleeker ambience.

Why:You’ll still find teeming platters; now you can pay for them by credit card.

Where:234 W. 31st St., Bridgeport Website

Photograph: Elise Pfister

10 Pitaki

What:A new Mediterranean fast-casual joint

Why:Grab a kofta wrap and Greek fries for a quick meal.

Where:950 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website