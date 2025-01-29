The forces of good and evil stir within Ryan Graveface. We’re in the basement of Graveface Records & Curiosities, his storefront on Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown, where the bespectacled 43-year-old is discussing his life’s work: the study of lurid histories. His dusty brown hair pulled back into a small ponytail, Graveface is wearing a T-shirt bearing a John Wayne Gacy painting of Pogo and Patches — the two clown alter egos, resembling the dueling comedy and tragedy masks, that the serial killer used when performing at kids’ parties. It’s a fitting look for someone who has devoted himself to combing through materials that most people would deem unconscionable to obsess over.

Upstairs, visitors drawn into the modest shop move through the two front rooms, chock-full of old horror movie soundtracks and Blu-rays, taxidermy squirrels with middle fingers outstretched, and other esoteric objects for sale. But for the adventurous, $10 grants access behind the (literal) velvet rope, into a museum space in back. Beyond a curtain that gives the impression you’re entering through a devil’s grin, a throwback to old-school traveling carnivals, is a hallway crammed full of framed photographs, telling tales of hundred-plus-year-old sideshow acts and former cult leaders. Venture farther, and you find a stuffed two-headed calf as well as perhaps the most surreal part of this archive: a recreation of Gacy’s prison cell, overrun with his paintings, correspondence, and court documents.

Graveface acquired the materials from Gacy’s sister Karen Kuzma, who told him she had burned much of what was left behind but was entrusting him with the remainder because she wanted everything kept together and presented with seriousness and care. It’s a strange thing, knowing that this material, a chilling part of Chicago’s legacy, lives on an otherwise nondescript stretch of Milwaukee Avenue just north of the 606.

Tackling subjects like cults and killers, Graveface’s museum grapples with distasteful history.

Opened in 2022, the Bucktown shop is another location of the store and museum that Graveface started in Savannah, Georgia, where he moved after a 2010 basement flood destroyed much of the inventory of the semi-successful record label he founded here a decade earlier. While he now splits his time between the two cities, it’s the twisted history of ours that drives much of his work. “Chicago is perfect in so many ways for me, yet it’s rotten to the core,” Graveface says. “That dichotomy is super fascinating.”

From an early age, Graveface (who changed his last name after this moniker came to him in a dream over a decade ago) was drawn to the darkness. Growing up in Ohio and Michigan, he discovered that his family history was overrun with tragedy. When he was 8, he learned that his great-aunt was institutionalized after seeing her father killed in front of her. (An upcoming exhibition at Graveface will examine insane asylums and their architecture.) It got him thinking about how throughout history those seen as monsters often came from ordinary backgrounds.

“Something about the normalcy intrigues me, because obviously, most horrible humans have had families, and some even came from two-parent households and, like, ‘normal Midwestern society,’ whatever that is,” Graveface says. “When I was a kid, I wanted to be a psychologist, and seeing how off the rails these individuals can end up, and what their reasons are for it, is just utterly fascinating.”