Nicholes Photograph: LLove Photography

Lior’s Cafe

“What’s my favorite here? Everything. It’s a Haitian restaurant where the oxtail is so good I almost don’t want more people to know about it.” 10500 S. Halsted St.

Major Taylor Trail

“I love having a trail right in my neighborhood. It’s perfect for walking and biking. So many West Pullman residents don’t know it’s here. I’m planning to start a program to take community members once a month.” 12000 S. Emerald Ave.

Kisha’s Kitchen

“Soul food at its best. We catered my daughter’s 16th birthday party from here, and a year later, people still have not stopped talking about the baked and fried chicken.” 857 W. 115th St.

West Pullman Park murals

“This is a partnership between Gallery 37 and children from the West Pullman area. It gives creative voice to a demographic too often ignored. There are also mosaic pieces.” 401 W. 123rd St.