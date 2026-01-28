Photograph: Danny Kaan

1 Sink Your Teeth Into It

Extending from January’s Puppet Theater Festival, the whimsical U.K. musical version of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile squats at the Studebaker Theater. Jan. 29–Feb. 21. fineartsbuilding.com

Photograph: Courtesy of Drumline

2 Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

Inspired by HBCU marching bands and the hit 2002 movie, the rollicking Drumline Live features elaborate choreography and plenty of percussion. Feb. 1. auditoriumtheatre.org

3 Mississippi Goddam

A powerful mix of theater and documentary, Collaboraction’s Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till draws from court testimony in this landmark lynching case. Feb. 1–Mar. 1. collaboraction.org

Photograph: Bob Minkin

4 Tuckin’ and Truckin’

Deadheads in drag might sound super niche, but Nashville-based cover band Bertha: Grateful Drag has been winning fans and music critics with its tight harmonies and colorful riffs. Feb. 6–7. thaliahallchicago.com

5 Song Sung Blues

Blues legend Diunna Greenleaf teams up with two local talents, Nora Jean Wallace and Precious Taylor (Koko’s niece), for a powerhouse concert in Woodlawn. Feb. 7. logancenter.uchicago.edu

Photograph: Simon & Schuster

6 Glass of Chianti, Anyone?

Writer Brian Raftery, who profiled Siskel and Ebert in a popular Ringer podcast series, chats about his latest book, Hannibal Lecter: A Life, in an Authors on Tap event with Gillian Flynn. Feb. 12. exileinbookville.com

Photograph: Collier Schorr

7 She’s a Fine Girl

A-list Americana rocker Brandi Carlile, touring with indie band the Head and the Heart, rides into Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. Feb. 20. brandicarlile.com

8 Sons of the Clever Song

Longtime fixtures of the folk scene, Chicago’s own Sons of the Never Wrong mark 35 years with this anniversary concert. Feb. 20. oldtownschool.org

Photograph: Robyn Von Swank

9 Survivor’s Gilt

Comedian Maria Bamford spins her discomfiting life stories into dark but undeniable whimsy. Catch one of her five sets at the Den. Feb. 26–28. thedentheatre.com

10 The Soaring Twenties

The renowned Chicago Children’s Theatre celebrates 20 years with a birthday bash: a free event with story time, crafts, and a sneak peek of its upcoming Goodnight Moon. Feb. 28. chicagochildrenstheatre.org