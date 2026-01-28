For five years, Ándale Market’s Andersonville shop has been the kind of place where you come for a chocolate bar and somehow leave with olive oil, pet treats, and a candle shaped like a cannoli. Owner Mia Sakai has now doubled the temptation with a 1,300-square-foot Lincoln Park location. Consider it a modern remix of the classic bodega: penny-tile floors, pressed-tin ceiling, and bright colors everywhere. The shelves pop with five local chile crisps, the Shelfie Award–winning Chinese Mom Kitchen crackers, and a tinned-fish lineup that’s become a neighborhood talking point. Then there are the loaves from Publican Quality Bread. Delivered fresh daily, they sell out fast. “People stop in just for a baguette,” says store manager David Oakes. Regular pop-ups from local makers, who give out samples, add to the community-ritual vibe of the place. Says Oakes: “People know our faces behind the counter, and we know their dogs.” 725 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Compartés churros and horchata white chocolate bar, $11

Fly by Jing Sichuan chili crisp, $16

Macon et Lesquoy embroidered brooch, $34

PetitFelts hand-painted porcelain sardine tray, $50

Baudelaire Breathe effervescent bath cube, $10