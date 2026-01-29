Origin story

In 1991, Eric Kirsammer loaned money to an acquaintance who vanished, leaving him with a business instead of repayment. “Overnight I owned a comic store.” When Patrick Brower (pictured) and W. Dal Bush opened Challengers in 2008, they’d spent decades working comic counters. They aimed to create the place they’d wished existed — one for readers, not speculators.

The vibe

A tin ceiling, creaky wood floors, and exposed brick make this feel like an Old World gallery — if that gallery happened to stock manga, mutants, and mature titles. Uncluttered, open, modern. “An early Yelp review downgraded us for not having the usual ‘comic store funk,’ ” says Brower.

What you’ll find

The store’s secret superpower is balance. Marvel and DC heavyweights sit alongside local indies and small-press rarities. Golden and Silver Age gems are tucked behind the counter. Beside superhero standards, spot fantasy and sci-fi favorites like Kaijumax and Do a Powerbomb! and sections bursting with Chicago-made and all-ages comics.

Celebrated clientele

Legendary artist Alex Ross is a regular. Once, a starstruck employee bolted in awe when Ross walked in. Four weddings have taken place here (officiated by Brower), and a handful of pro wrestlers on tour have stopped by postmatch.

If the shop were a character