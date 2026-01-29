|
Chicago Comics
3244 N. Clark St., Lake View
A comics cathedral where underground legends mix with the caped and cosmic
|
Challengers Comics + Conversation
1845 N. Western Ave., Bucktown
A sleek readers’ clubhouse rife with graphic novels, good vibes, and geek diplomacy
|Origin story
|In 1991, Eric Kirsammer loaned money to an acquaintance who vanished, leaving him with a business instead of repayment. “Overnight I owned a comic store.”
|When Patrick Brower (pictured) and W. Dal Bush opened Challengers in 2008, they’d spent decades working comic counters. They aimed to create the place they’d wished existed — one for readers, not speculators.
|The vibe
|A tin ceiling, creaky wood floors, and exposed brick make this feel like an Old World gallery — if that gallery happened to stock manga, mutants, and mature titles.
|Uncluttered, open, modern. “An early Yelp review downgraded us for not having the usual ‘comic store funk,’ ” says Brower.
|What you’ll find
|The store’s secret superpower is balance. Marvel and DC heavyweights sit alongside local indies and small-press rarities. Golden and Silver Age gems are tucked behind the counter.
|Beside superhero standards, spot fantasy and sci-fi favorites like Kaijumax and Do a Powerbomb! and sections bursting with Chicago-made and all-ages comics.
|Celebrated clientele
|Legendary artist Alex Ross is a regular. Once, a starstruck employee bolted in awe when Ross walked in.
|Four weddings have taken place here (officiated by Brower), and a handful of pro wrestlers on tour have stopped by postmatch.
|If the shop were a character
|“We’re not flashy and kind of low key, so maybe David Boring or Uatu the Watcher because he’s bald,” says Kirsammer.
|“Spider-Man, because Spidey treats everyone equally and with respect,” says Brower.
Comic Relief
Two of the city’s favorite comic book shops give the medium the reverence — and irreverence — it deserves.