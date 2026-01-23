Some creative journeys start at a drafting table. Jenna Mendelsohn’s began in her grandmother’s jewelry box. “I spent so much time digging through it as a kid,” she says. “Every piece had a story.” After a career in wholesale fashion for designer Diane von Furstenberg in New York City, Mendelsohn moved to Chicago to build a business of her own. Her first jewelry collection, A Date to Remember, reimagines the charms she grew up studying: sculpted hands as a nod to holding on, a basket for carrying memories, a four-leaf motif pulled from her grandmother’s heirloom bracelet. The 14-karat gold vermeil pieces are suited for both dressing up and running out the door and possess “a quiet magic,” as Mendelsohn puts it, built on generations-old inspiration. jennalondonofficial.com