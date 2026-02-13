It’s embarrassingly easy to lose a whole day shopping in Lake Forest. You park once, the brick sidewalks practically guide you along, and the old clock tower chimes on the hour to remind you you’re overdue for a meal. I start at Lillie Alexander (197 East Westminster Avenue) to get a pulse on the North Shore mood: reliably chic, with finds like Isabel Marant blazers and a denim wall that makes me reconsider every pair in my closet. From there, I hit the area’s athleisure darling, Lux Lane (252 East Deerpath Road), where I am somehow convinced that a jogger set absolutely deserves gold jewelry. Then there’s the Lake Forest Shop (265 Market Square Court), the town’s grande dame of retail since 1922. It leaves no stone unturned, mixing local designers like Dana Rebecca with big names like Max Mara, plus cosmetics, skin care, and even a mother-of-the-bride section with an expert tailor. For gifts, the Mustard Seed (202 East Westminster) has that global but cozy mix: alpaca throws, hand-carved wooden bowls, embroidered scarves, and more. Finally, Lake Forest Book Store (662 North Western Avenue) has an especially sharp YA and kids’ section, plus stationery, puzzles, and chocolates that make great gifts you keep for yourself.