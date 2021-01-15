“Multidisciplinary artist Jas Petersen had a show a few years ago, and I bought a piece for about $5,000. She called it Last Night I Hung Out With the Moon. (She Told Me About the Sun. I Told Her About You.). It felt true to my soul. Later, she and I met at Soho House and instantly connected. Jas told me that when she first saw me at the show, she had envisioned me owning that painting. Since then, I had her do a custom job on a leather vest — it’s two girls’ faces and says ‘Riots Not Diets.’ Her work is energetic and lighthearted with an airy mood. The painting sits above my bed like a dream catcher. My hours are insane for work, and it’s beautiful to be able to see something every day that brings calm and ease. jaspetersen.com
Elizabeth Margulis’s Artist
The Buffalo Grove celebrity stylist, closet curator, and woman behind @BigHairBigCity reveals her go-to painter.