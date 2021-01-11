Martha Mae
marthamae.info
The goal Get back to simple practices, like putting good old-fashioned pen to paper, to create a sense of calm and purpose.
The goods Ordinary items with a sophisticated twist. Check off that to-do list with metal writing pads from Paris, double-ended colored pencils, gold-edged memo pads, and fountain pens that move like butter.
Kristi Kohut Studio
hapiart.com
The goal Channel creative energy into your space with sophisticated wall art. More important, give yourself a reason to keep your camera on during Zooms.
The goods Kohut, who lives in Libertyville, plays with bold colors, shiny crystalline elements, and mixed media. Her new special-edition embellished prints are bathed in cut-glass glitter and call for attention.
Velvet Goldmine
2001 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village
The goal Separate your home and work life by setting up a dedicated office space. (In other words: Stop squatting on your couch.)
The goods Functional and striking midcentury modern furniture and accessories. While desks are often sold out (a recent walnut stunner with brass pulls was gone in a day ), you might get lucky. More commonly found: lacquered metal lamps, starburst wall clocks, and repurposed bookcases.
Greer
1013 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park
The goal Look forward to hunkering down for the day because you are surrounded by objects that are interesting and beautiful.
The goods A curated selection of office supplies imported from around the world. Mundane tasks become more bearable with multicolored sticky notes from Korea, brass bookmarks from France, and erasers from Japan that are so squishy they can double as stress balls.