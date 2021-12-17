Photograph: J.Crew

Blanket Statement

Surprisingly soft, the Glacier National Park wool throw by Pendleton will keep you warm on the chilliest days. $200. jcrew.com

Photograph: Unitea

Steep Dreams

Unitea’s glass Unimugs come with removable strainers in four striking colors. $16. kinto-usa.com

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for ABA

Wrap Star

Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh wool and cashmere wrap coat. $5,350; contact for availability. Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast

Photograph: Tuft + Paw

Catnap Central

Fitted with a plush inner cushion, the Peekaboo bed is purr-fect for Kitty to curl up in. $250. tuftandpaw.com

Photograph: Crate & Barrel

Shear Bliss

You’ll be snug as a bug in a Harper shearling chair. $1,300. Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Bookends & Beginnings

Fresh From the Oven

Hewn Bakery’s Ellen King shares 45 comforting bread and pastry recipes. $30. Bookends & Beginnings, 1712 Sherman Ave., Evanston