1. Candidates for November’s elections can start circulating petitions Jan. 13, since the primary has been pushed back to June 28. Adam Kinzinger has until then to decide to run for governor or Senate.

2. Former Wilmette resident Sinéad O’Connor is releasing her first album in eight years, No Veteran Dies Alone, this month. O’Connor made news when she went missing from a Ridge Road home in 2016 but is back in her native Ireland.

3. Expect normal ice cover on Lake Michigan this winter because of cold air produced by La Niña. But climatologists say the Great Lakes are warming so rapidly there may be no ice by 2060.

4. Courts have struck down Illinois gun control laws — so we’re trying bullet control. Beginning Jan. 1, ammo sold here must be marked with two serial numbers, enabling police to track bullets to buyers and sellers.