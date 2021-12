Part of a collaboration with the home decor brand Yellowpop, Jonathan Adler’s neon LED Golden Eye sign is a nod to the designer’s iconic ocular motif. It’s also the perfect design element to brighten up your home during winter’s darkest days and to ring in the new year with good vibes only. The eye is made with neon flex, constructed of PVC piping and LED lights, making it more durable and less expensive than traditional neon. $1,390. Jonathan Adler, 676 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side