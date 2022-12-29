PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

1 Full-Length Laughs

At the venerable comedy showcase Stand Up Stand Up, see local comics moving beyond the “tight five” to honing headliner-length sets. The weekly Wednesday night show recently relocated to the Den Theatre. Ongoing. thedentheatre.com

Photograph: Sarah Elizabeth Larson

2 Cassette the Scene

Mixtape, comic illusionist Harrison Lampert’s new show at the Chicago Magic Lounge, promises a mix of close-up magic, improv, and ’90s-kid nostalgia. Jan. 4–Mar. 29. chicagomagiclounge.com

Photograph: Susan Anderson

3 Artistic Lineage

In a 1999 Chicago Tribune obituary for Lawrence Steger, who died that year of AIDS at 37, writer Achy Obejas called him “one of the most important, and most influential, performance artists in Chicago.” A new group show at UIC’s Gallery 400, Reckless Rolodex, asks 15 rising Chicago artists to create works in response to Steger’s oeuvre. Jan. 13–Mar. 18. gallery400.uic.edu

4 Stepping Out

Founded in 1994, the Washington, D.C.–based troupe Step Afrika! purports to be the first professional company devoted to the Black dance tradition known as stepping. Catch their one-night step — er, stop — at the Auditorium Theatre. Jan. 14. auditoriumtheatre.org

Photograph: Randy Holmes

5 Tomorrow’s Here Today

A January tradition since 2005, the multivenue fest Tomorrow Never Knows cues up a few dozen of the next big things in indie music — a first-rate nudge to get out and brave the post-holiday cold. Jan. 18–22. tnkfest.com

6 15 Minutes in Tehran

In Andy Warhol in Iran, set during the pop artist’s real-life 1976 trip to photograph the shah’s wife, playwright Brent Askari imagines a fictional encounter between Warhol and a young revolutionary. Jan. 19–Feb. 19. northlight.org

7 Global Impact

Relaunched for 2020’s World Music Festival Chicago after an initial run from 1999 to 2004, the Chicago Immigrant Orchestra now comprises 20 members weaving together musical traditions from around the globe. Jan. 22. evanstonspace.com

Photograph: Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera

8 Ear Candy

Making its first Lyric Opera appearance since 2012, composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s fanciful 1893 take on the Brothers Grimm’s Hansel and Gretel could win over opera skeptics of any age. Jan. 25–Feb. 5. lyricopera.org

9 Making the Gradient

Shattered Globe Theatre stages the world premiere of Radial Gradient, a drama by recent Northwestern graduate Jasmine Sharma that explores the aftereffects of a campus hate crime on three women. Jan. 27–Mar. 11. sgtheatre.org

10 Duke University

Celebrated trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra promise the best of Duke Ellington in their latest visit to Symphony Center. Jan. 28. cso.org