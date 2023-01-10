Today’s transformation

It’s a kids’ world, and frenzied parents are just shopping in it. Joining mainstays like American Girl Place and the Lego Store are Unicorn World, JoJo’s Shake Bar, Selfie Haus of Chicago (photo backdrops to feed every tween’s TikTok aspirations), and, most recently, Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive experience.

E-commerce brands are moving in. Leap, a Chicago startup that provides brick-and-mortar space to such businesses, helped fill vacancies left by Sephora, Lucky Brand, and Alex and Ani. Also, the mall has become interactive exhibition central, having been the site for both The Friends Experience and Prince: The Immersive Experience.

It’s doubled down on residences, not retail, erecting the 304-unit Lumen apartments where Sears used to be. Next up: an attached 319-unit luxury apartment complex and senior living center.