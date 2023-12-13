Not all that long ago, central Kane County was mostly farmland. Come the ’80s, subdivisions and strip malls changed that. But corn still stands tall in summer, and geese converge on empty fields in fall, pecking at the remaining kernels. And while McMansions have spread far and wide, testaments to the old days remain, such as a school-turned-house in unincorporated La Fox.

Built in 1871, the schoolhouse was impressive for its time, with a large classroom on the first floor and a second story housing a gym and auditorium. The building stood in a pasture, so pupils got a workout getting there until a road was laid. Central heating and electricity arrived in 1920. A decade later, indoor plumbing replaced outhouses. The school closed in 1959 and was used for a time by Seventh-day Adventists before being turned into a residence in the early ’60s.

Located at 1N130 Lafox Road and now on the market for $584,900, the property was in sad shape when the current owners bought it in 2004, so they launched a renovation that included a new roof and siding and updated plumbing and electrical. They reconfigured spaces, moving and improving the kitchen and transforming a coatroom into a powder room. The hardwood floors got some TLC, and windows that had been covered over long ago were exposed.

The former classroom is now an open-plan living and dining area with windows all around. The 22-by-24-foot upstairs bedroom, with a large walk-in closet, opens to a landing roomy enough to work as a small sitting area. A clawfoot tub, pedestal sinks, period lighting fixtures, and tongue-and-groove wainscoting are among the touches honoring the building’s past. There’s an expansive brick patio out back, and yes, the school bell still hangs in the tower above the front door. Don’t be tardy.