Photograph: WBEZ

Nita’s Gumbo

“I started going to this takeout spot in 2019. They have really good gumbo wings. They pour the roux from gumbo, like the sauce, on top of fried chicken wings.” 8100 S. Stony Island Ave.

Mayfair Arts Center

“This used to be a Black-owned dance school that started in the late ’50s. It closed during the pandemic, but the building remains. Today there are a lot of different classes there from different arts organizations. We support Black Girls Dance, a youth dance program. My daughter takes a ballet and tap combo class, and she takes hip-hop.” 8701 S. Bennett Ave.

Justice of the Pies

“This bakery sells sweet and savory desserts: pies, quiches, tarts. The owner is Maya-Camille Broussard. I’ve been eating her pies for a long time. They used to be sold at farmers’ markets. This past year, she opened her own location. It’s a beautiful space. Even though I have tried to cut back on sweets, I like her Key lime pie.” 8655 S. Blackstone Ave. For more on Justice of the Pies, see our story on this new accessible bakery.