A year of hosting Zoom parties during the pandemic left Chicago sisters Renee and Nicole Pettiford ready to raise a glass to a new endeavor: designing drinkware. “We’ve always enjoyed bringing people together,” says Renee. What started with rhinestone-spangled martini glasses has expanded into iridescent Champagne flutes, stemless wineglasses (pictured, $20 a pair), and, soon, a cocktail shaker — all sold online under the name Sister.ly Drinkware. Business got a recent boost when their glass coffee mugs were named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. It’s all cause for celebration, says Renee: “We start every drink with a toast, even if it’s water, coffee, or tea.” sisterlydrinkware.com