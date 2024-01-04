Photograph: Ssense

Jump to It

Fysik Doda handcrafted leather, teak, and stainless steel jump rope. $225. ssense.com

Photograph: Mr. Porter

Om at Home

Pendleton x Yeti Yoga mat in Spider Rock. $115. mrporter.com

Photograph: Saks Fifth Ave.

Cuff It

Bala Bangles one-pound wrist or ankle weights. $55 for a set of two. Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

Photograph: Getty Images

Well Suited

Wales Bonner zip-up track jacket and shorts. Available this spring. walesbonner.net

Photograph: The Fileist

Power Bar

Equipt Ubarre steel workout weights. Eight pound in Black, $159, CB2, 800 W. North Ave.; 12 pound in Gold, $169, thefileist.com

Photograph: Versace

Fitness Goals

Barocco soccerball. $250. Versace, 933 N. Rush St.