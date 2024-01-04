Jump to It
Fysik Doda handcrafted leather, teak, and stainless steel jump rope. $225. ssense.com
Om at Home
Pendleton x Yeti Yoga mat in Spider Rock. $115. mrporter.com
Cuff It
Bala Bangles one-pound wrist or ankle weights. $55 for a set of two. Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.
Well Suited
Wales Bonner zip-up track jacket and shorts. Available this spring. walesbonner.net
Power Bar
Equipt Ubarre steel workout weights. Eight pound in Black, $159, CB2, 800 W. North Ave.; 12 pound in Gold, $169, thefileist.com
Fitness Goals
Barocco soccerball. $250. Versace, 933 N. Rush St.