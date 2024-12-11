If you think of houses as items on a menu, with the Robie as an appetizer and the Glessner as the main course, the richly detailed Victorian at 214 South State Street in Elgin would make a fine dessert. One of the few homes remaining on what was once known as Rich Man’s Row in the northwest suburb, this landmark has been owned by only two families since it was erected in 1889. That will soon become three. The eight-bedroom residence, with its tower, turret, and wraparound porch, was recently listed at just under $600,000.

The house was built for surgeon Ora Levant Pelton by Iowa-born architect Gilbert M. Turnbull, who began his career as a carpenter. Like Dr. Pelton, who resided at the property until his death at 89, Turnbull was well established in Elgin. He arrived in 1880 as the city was booming and, working with a series of partners, designed a number of houses, as well as churches, a school, a hospital, stores, and an impressive clock-tower-topped City Hall (razed in 1969).

Painted in pastel hues, the exterior of the three-story Pelton house is a jigsaw puzzle of details, from clapboard and shingles to corbels and spindles. The interior is enveloped in a variety of woods — oak, sycamore, and yellow leaf pine. Period features abound, including pocket doors, massive newel posts anchoring the grand staircase, a stained glass skylight, and a marble fireplace mantel. A former solarium on the first floor has been refashioned as a cozy family room, with wood paneling, exposed brick, rustic floor tiles, and a Franklin stove. Upstairs, a large bedroom opens to an expansive sun porch. Built in the day when horse and buggy ruled the road, the property comes with a two-story carriage house that can accommodate six cars. Giddyup!