Chrishona Hodges’s Life Sentence

Chrishona’s phone never stops buzzing. It’s the first sound she hears when she rises at 6 in the morning and the last one before she closes her eyes at night. She even dreams about it, often waking up from uneasy sleep to check her text notifications from Jerryon. When her son first went to jail, “every day, all day, he’d be calling me, saying, ‘Ma, I’m ready to come home. Ma, I don’t like it here,’ ” says Chrishona. “I told him, ‘If could get the key and come bring you home, I would.’ ”

Her day usually starts with a text message or call from Jerryon. Most are variations on “WYD” (What you doing?), followed by questions about her work or her plans for the day. Their messages bounce between quotidian details — breakfast menus, family outings, errands — and fantasies about the future. Jerryon likes to dream up moneymaking plans like starting a real estate development company and running a long-haul trucking business. Chrishona has her own ideas, like opening an in-home daycare or launching a party-planning venture.

Sometimes Jerryon will ask his mother to text girls for him — “He got more girlfriends in there than when he was out,” she muses — and Chrishona will send them an old photo of Jerryon. In it, he wears a Christmas-themed raglan shirt, his head cocked slightly down and his eyes looking curiously up at the camera. Matchmaker is just one role Chrishona plays for her son. She’s also his accountant, therapist, life coach, mediator, and dogsitter. It’s exhausting. But still, Chrishona answers the phone.

After thousands of conversations over the past three and a half years, two weigh heavily on Chrishona, haunting her like a grim specter. The first came a little over a year after Jerryon had been in Cook County Jail. He was grappling with depression and separation anxiety. When Chrishona visited him one Sunday, his hands remained chained behind his back. The reason, Jerryon later admitted to his mother, was that he had tried to hang himself. Then, a few months later, during one of their daily calls, Jerryon told Chrishona, “Ma, I can’t do this.” His voice sounded weary and defeated. The next time he called, Jerryon explained that he had been placed in protective custody after a second suicide attempt.

“Sometimes he feels like he’ll be in there for the rest of his life, and it really irritates me as a parent because I’ve always tried to help him,” Chrishona says, her voice small, as if holding back tears. “But now I can’t.”

In the first couple of years after I wrote about Jerryon, he flourished. A woman in Barrington who’d read the story reached out to me, wanting to help. She ended up connecting Jerryon to a coach at a competitive boxing gym in Mundelein, figuring the community of boxers and trainers might keep him out of trouble. Jerryon quickly took to the sport. He commuted to the gym by Metra twice a week. He won his first several fights and displayed great promise in the ring. “His coach was like, ‘You can be better than Floyd Mayweather,’ ” recalls Chrishona. As his grandmother Jackie puts it: “Everyone has a gift, and Mank’s gift is his hands.”

I attended one of Jerryon’s fights in 2017. When he showed me around the gym, his eyes were bright and alert, and he moved with an unencumbered lightness that I hadn’t seen before. As we made our way through the packed space, Jerryon was treated like a celebrity. On this particular night, he was trailed by a group of enthusiastic high school documentarians planning to make a film about his rise in the amateur boxing world.

When Jerryon stepped into the ring, his royal blue headgear vibrant under the spotlight, the room erupted in cheers. Over three rounds, Jerryon’s gestures were lithe and his punches taut and precise. He easily won the fight. To me, he looked like someone with purpose.

For a while, boxing kept Jerryon off the streets. “It was his way to something better,” recalls Chrishona, who had proudly sent me his report card of all A’s and B’s during his junior year. Jerryon won his first nine amateur fights and was planning to compete in the finals of the Chicago Golden Gloves tournament. But a week before that event, in May 2017, he was knocked off his motorbike by a car in a hit-and-run. The accident left him with 12 stitches on his head and a concussion. When he returned to the gym three months later, he seemed more hesitant in the ring. After he lost his first bout, he stopped fighting. He’d sometimes show up at the gym to train, but never with the same enthusiasm or consistency.

At home in Chicago, Jerryon fell back into old habits and would disappear for days at a time. “I was like, ‘You have to be mindful of what you do, because if you get in trouble, it won’t be easy for me to help you,’ ” says Chrishona. But Jerryon, then 17, brushed her off.

Between May and October 2018, he was arrested twice for drug possession and once for driving on a suspended license. One of the drug cases was a felony, but he didn’t serve time. Then that November, the stakes escalated. Jerryon was sitting in a parked car waiting for a friend in Humboldt Park when someone jumped out of a vehicle and started shooting at him. “There were 17 bullets found in the car,” says Chrishona, who believes the incident was gang-related. “And 70 bullets outside of it.” Jerryon was shot twice. He still has a bullet stuck in his left leg and one directly next to his spine.

After that, Jerryon feared getting shot again and started carrying a gun. In January 2019, he was arrested and charged with the unlawful use of a weapon when he pulled out an unregistered semiautomatic pistol while running from police. Chrishona posted his $1,000 bail, and he returned home. Then, that May, Jerryon was pulled over by police and found with another unregistered handgun. That was also a violation of his bail, and the combined crimes landed him a year in prison. Malani, Jerryon’s daughter, was born that August while he was locked up.

After Jerryon was released in April 2020, Chrishona, fearing he’d be targeted again and concerned for her own safety, rarely spent time with him outside the house. For the same reason, she never let Jerryon take Malani anywhere. Jerryon understood why, but the reality of having to keep his distance gnawed at him. It hit particularly hard during one family visit to a mall. “He went with us, but he never got close to us,” says Chrishona. “When we got home, he was teary and said, ‘I hate that I have to be like this. I want to be with my family.’ He wanted to change.”

Malani and her two cousins have turned one corner of Chrishona’s sister’s South Austin apartment into a fantasy beauty salon. The nook is littered with rainbow hairbrushes of every size and shape and a collection of lip glosses that rivals any cosmetics store. One cousin samples a blush, while another tends to a wig she holds between her thighs. As the girl moves the plastic comb back and forth across the synthetic hair, Malani watches carefully, a stylist in training.

The last time I joined Chrishona’s family for a meal, in 2016, this generation of girls wasn’t yet born. Back then, Jerryon and Jacques were the young ones, playing video games and watching YouTube prank shows. They were the ones who grappled with absent fathers. Now they are the absent ones. Jacques, I was heartbroken to learn, had been locked up, too.

On this early June night, the family has gathered for nachos. Chrishona and her three sisters, cousin, and mother are packed into the apartment’s narrow kitchen. Chrishona is considering her options: buttered shrimp, seasoned beef, melted nacho cheese, and a Costco-size vat of pickled jalapeños. Her sisters poke fun at her indecision. Chrishona, a self-described spice addict, takes the ribbing as she piles hot peppers on her plate. The other women, too, make up their plates while holding their phones in one hand. Like Chrishona, they are tethered to their phones for fear they might miss a text or call from an incarcerated family member.

Just then, Jacques’s girlfriend, Aris Haskins, walks into the room. She’s visiting from Lafayette, Indiana, and holds her newborn daughter, Jacques’s first baby, Jersi, in one arm. Wide-eyed with marshmallow limbs, Jersi looks into the phone in her mother’s hand. On it, Jacques’s face fills the screen. He’s calling from Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette.

“Wassup, fatso?” he goofs. “Wassup, J-beans? Dadda love you.” He repeats this several more times — “Dadda love you” — until Jersi laughs at the performance. “Look at your dadda,” he tells her, as though she can understand him. “Here I am. Here I am.”

It’s jarring to see Jacques on Aris’s phone, his nose and brow exaggerated as he leans in to better hear his baby daughter. I liked Jacques from the moment I met him. He was a lanky, serious kid who kept his white sneakers pristine and was an honor student and football player. While Jerryon had an edginess to him, Jacques, who is two years older, exuded a quiet ease. He listened before he spoke, and when he did share, he chose his words carefully. “Jacques always felt like he had to be the head of the household,” says Jackie, Jacques’s grandmother. “He really wanted to build himself up so Chrishona wouldn’t have to work so hard to provide for them. That’s how Jacques was ever since he was a little bitty kid.”

After spending three years in the navy, stationed in Virginia, Washington state, and California, Jacques moved to Indiana, where one of Chrishona’s sisters lives, and started working in construction. In 2022, he met Aris, a stylist at his barbershop. Jersi was born last January.

“I know my kids made some bad decisions, but they still want to be part of things,” Chrishona says. “I don’t want them to be missing out on stuff.”

I had seen Jacques in May when I accompanied Chrishona to Zion Temple Church of Christ, a storefront church in South Chicago. Jacques, who regularly drives in from Indiana to meet his mother for Sunday service there, had gotten taller and bulked up since I’d last seen him, years before. Like Jerryon, he now wore his hair in shoulder-length twists. The pastor’s armor bearer since boyhood, Jacques spent that service just a few feet from the pulpit, where the pastor gave a fiery sermon. Afterward, Jacques was agitated. Why, he lamented, had the pastor admonished those who strayed from the righteous path? What about those who tried to do right? Why come to church if the pastor was going to castigate his congregation?

Only later did I learn that Jacques was out on bail that Sunday. He had been charged with reckless use of a deadly weapon at a gas station in Lafayette. The surveillance footage shows a young man walking over to Aris and chatting her up through her passenger-side window. Jacques, in the driver’s seat, joins in the conversation, which appears to grow heated. (Aris says Jacques asked the man to leave.) Jacques opens the car door; Aris attempts to restrain him. But when the man approaches the open door, Jacques fires a gun near him. Chrishona raised $20,000 for Jacques’s bail and another $25,000 for a criminal defense lawyer. And though she later got the bail money back, she had drained her savings and her extended family’s, too. “We all exhausted everything, all the money I had,” says Chrishona. Two weeks after that Sunday service, Jacques was convicted of attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation. He was handed a three-year sentence: one year behind bars, then two of supervised probation.

The sentence enrages Jackie. She believes Jacques, who had no previous offenses, was given an unfair punishment for firing warning shots. “Jacques always did everything right,” she says. “He had his own business. He was in the church all his life. He’s a good father. But he never stood a chance in that courtroom. Not a chance.”

In the South Austin apartment, the girls have turned their attention to a collection of ride-on cars, and they zip around the dining room like it’s a miniature bumper car track. Every crash comes with a shriek of delight.

Aris has moved to a couch. Through the phone screen, Jacques peppers her with questions about Jersi’s well-being. “What time did she take her medicine?” “Is she cold?” “Did she eat enough?” Aris patiently answers every query.

Chrishona sits down beside her. Jacques will call her phone next. And then her sister’s. And Jackie’s after that. Each family member has paid for a 20-minute window so Jacques can spend the evening with his daughter.

Even after Jacques signs off, Aris finds ways to keep him present for Jersi. She wears an old sweatshirt of his that still smells like him and plays a recording of him saying good night as she rocks Jersi to sleep.

Soon Jerryon will dial in, too. Chrishona will get notified only a few minutes before he rings, but he typically gets one of his twice-weekly video calls on a Saturday like this. Chrishona tries to include both boys in all the family gatherings. “I know my kids made some bad decisions, but they still want to be part of things,” she says. “They like to be with us, and I don’t want them to be missing out on stuff.”

When Jerryon does call, he will be one of only three men in attendance tonight — and the second joining from a digital liminal space, his face carouseling around the apartment, moving from hand to hand until the screen inevitably goes dark as his time runs out.