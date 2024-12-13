Tyler McCall and his husband, Eric Campbell, ran a successful social-media marketing and consulting business but felt “ungrounded,” says McCall, “like we weren’t doing anything in real life.” They channeled McCall’s love of pens, pencils, and stationery into a jewel box of a storefront they opened in May 2023. “People are looking for ways to reconnect and push back on technology,” he says. To that end, you’ll find a packed-to-the-gills inventory of cult-fave offerings from Japan and items from mostly women-owned, indie businesses in the United States. And though the shop has a website showcasing its wares, you can’t order them online. “There’s something special about coming into the shop to matchmake and find exactly the right product,” says McCall. “For now, we want to preserve that.” 1480 W. Berwyn Ave., Andersonville

Photography: Jaclyn Rivas

Blackwing Volume pencils, $33 for a 12-pack

Mishmash planner, $40

Kaweco Collection limited-edition fountain pen, $35

Papier Tigre stapler, $20

Heartell Press Geoflorals letter-press greeting cards, $23 for a set of six