1 Blues Brothers Remix

Move over, Nick the Lounge Singer: Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers — blues rockers Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia — take the stage. Jan. 3–4. thaliahallchicago.com

2 Novel Exchange

Martyr! writer Kaveh Akbar joins Chicago’s own Lindsay Hunter in conversation for Authors on Tap. Jan. 4. exileinbookville.com

Photograph: Courtesy of Metro

3 When He’s 65

Once dubbed “the music mayor of Chicago” by WXRT, Nicholas Tremulis returns to celebrate his 65th birthday with his 15-piece band. Jan. 4. metrochicago.com

4 Bring Your Pillow

The shortest entry in the long-form film series Settle In? At 317 minutes, the ironically named Happy Hour. The Godfather trilogy clocks in at nine hours. Jan. 4–25. siskelfilmcenter.org

Photograph: Getty Images

5 Red Hot

In between podcasts and films, ginger-haired comedian Andrew Santino stops in his hometown for a standup show. Jan 11. chicago-theater.com

Photograph: Andy Argyrakis

6 And the Glory of the Chord

Everybody sing “Hallelujah!” A Chicago tradition, Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah returns to Auditorium Theatre. Jan. 11–12. auditoriumtheatre.org

7 Strings Attached

International marionettists and others of the ilk, including local Frank Maugeri of Cabinet of Curiosity, will pop up at venues around the city for the Chicago Puppet Fest. Jan. 15–26. chicagopuppetfest.org

Photograph: Michael Henninger

8 Queen of Selfies

Vanessa Severo brings her daring solo show Frida … A Self-Portrait to town, portraying herself and the legendary painter. Jan. 23–Feb. 23. writerstheatre.org

Photograph: Sandro Miller

9 Acting a Fool

Sam Shepard’s answer to Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Pulitzer finalist Fool for Love careens into Steppenwolf. Jan. 30–Mar. 16. steppenwolf.org

10 Blowing His Own Horn

Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott, now performing as Chief Adjuah, hits Logan Center with his “stretch music,” which twists rhythmic and melodic conventions. Jan. 31. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu