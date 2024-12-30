1 Blues Brothers Remix
Move over, Nick the Lounge Singer: Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers — blues rockers Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia — take the stage. Jan. 3–4. thaliahallchicago.com
2 Novel Exchange
Martyr! writer Kaveh Akbar joins Chicago’s own Lindsay Hunter in conversation for Authors on Tap. Jan. 4. exileinbookville.com
3 When He’s 65
Once dubbed “the music mayor of Chicago” by WXRT, Nicholas Tremulis returns to celebrate his 65th birthday with his 15-piece band. Jan. 4. metrochicago.com
4 Bring Your Pillow
The shortest entry in the long-form film series Settle In? At 317 minutes, the ironically named Happy Hour. The Godfather trilogy clocks in at nine hours. Jan. 4–25. siskelfilmcenter.org
5 Red Hot
In between podcasts and films, ginger-haired comedian Andrew Santino stops in his hometown for a standup show. Jan 11. chicago-theater.com
6 And the Glory of the Chord
Everybody sing “Hallelujah!” A Chicago tradition, Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah returns to Auditorium Theatre. Jan. 11–12. auditoriumtheatre.org
7 Strings Attached
International marionettists and others of the ilk, including local Frank Maugeri of Cabinet of Curiosity, will pop up at venues around the city for the Chicago Puppet Fest. Jan. 15–26. chicagopuppetfest.org
8 Queen of Selfies
Vanessa Severo brings her daring solo show Frida … A Self-Portrait to town, portraying herself and the legendary painter. Jan. 23–Feb. 23. writerstheatre.org
9 Acting a Fool
Sam Shepard’s answer to Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Pulitzer finalist Fool for Love careens into Steppenwolf. Jan. 30–Mar. 16. steppenwolf.org
10 Blowing His Own Horn
Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott, now performing as Chief Adjuah, hits Logan Center with his “stretch music,” which twists rhythmic and melodic conventions. Jan. 31. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu