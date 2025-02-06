|
Fashion Outlets of Chicago
5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont
|
Chicago Premium Outlets
1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora
|The gist
|Within wingspan of O’Hare, this is a runway in its own right, with designer boutiques like Alexander McQueen and Brunello Cucinelli.
|A longtime destination for your visting cousins, it delivers designer finds and everyday faves in equal doses.
|Mall walker forecast
|Fitbit your way around a mile loop complete with eye candy: art installations by the likes of Hebru Brantley and Daniel Arsham.
|The sprawling outdoor maze may cause frequent disorientation and lead to “Didn’t I already pass that PacSun?” moments.
|Passport stamp
|Rendezvous with the cashmere crowd at French imports Maje and Sandro.
|Find your Japanese lucky charm in the heap of omamori (small plushies) at Miniso.
|Guilty pleasure
|Even a fancy mall is not above having three pretzel shops.
|The churro stand won’t notice if you come back for thirds.
|At your service
|A full-time concierge is there in a pinch with translation services, a currency exchange, and a baggage check.
|Families take priority here, with a kids’ play zone, push-car carts, and sitting areas for meltdown triage.
|Best in
|Kiosks. Belly up to a concoct-your-own-perfume bar or bubble tea foundation or get an Italian skin care mini facial.
|Variety. Find work uniforms, power tools, and sparkling new Le Creuset Dutch ovens in the same one-block radius.
|Eat your heart out
|Not-so-usual suspects include a crepe stand, gourmet corn dogs, and a self-pour wine bar. Oh, but we see you, too, Sbarro.
|The Chicago Double at M Burger. Enough said.
|For the thrill of it
|Stand in line for Gucci leather loafers, then parade around like you mean it.
|Jump on an electric Scoozer ($39 a day) and zoom over to Coach for the newest drop.
|Teen dreams
|Catch the scent of pineapples and testosterone drifting from Hollister, and make My Chemical Romance T-shirt goals come true at Hot Topic.
|The strip featuring Journeys, Zumiez, and Puma Kids is a Midwest version of Diagon Alley.
Photography: (Cucinelli) Getty Images; (Brantley) Kyle Flubacker/Fashion Outlets of Chicago; (pretzel, currency, churros) Getty Images; (loafer) Elizabeth Carlisle; (mall) Chicago Premium Outlets; (Miniso, Le Creuset) courtesy of brands; (M Burger) Lindsay Eberly