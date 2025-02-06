The gist

Within wingspan of O’Hare, this is a runway in its own right, with designer boutiques like Alexander McQueen and Brunello Cucinelli. A longtime destination for your visting cousins, it delivers designer finds and everyday faves in equal doses.

Mall walker forecast

Fitbit your way around a mile loop complete with eye candy: art installations by the likes of Hebru Brantley and Daniel Arsham. The sprawling outdoor maze may cause frequent disorientation and lead to “Didn’t I already pass that PacSun?” moments.

Passport stamp

Rendezvous with the cashmere crowd at French imports Maje and Sandro. Find your Japanese lucky charm in the heap of omamori (small plushies) at Miniso.

Guilty pleasure

Even a fancy mall is not above having three pretzel shops. The churro stand won’t notice if you come back for thirds.

At your service

A full-time concierge is there in a pinch with translation services, a currency exchange, and a baggage check. Families take priority here, with a kids’ play zone, push-car carts, and sitting areas for meltdown triage.

Best in

Kiosks. Belly up to a concoct-your-own-perfume bar or bubble tea foundation or get an Italian skin care mini facial. Variety. Find work uniforms, power tools, and sparkling new Le Creuset Dutch ovens in the same one-block radius.

Eat your heart out

Not-so-usual suspects include a crepe stand, gourmet corn dogs, and a self-pour wine bar. Oh, but we see you, too, Sbarro. The Chicago Double at M Burger. Enough said.

For the thrill of it

Stand in line for Gucci leather loafers, then parade around like you mean it. Jump on an electric Scoozer ($39 a day) and zoom over to Coach for the newest drop.

Teen dreams