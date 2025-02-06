Fashion Outlets of Chicago

5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont

Chicago Premium Outlets

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora
The gist
Within wingspan of O’Hare, this is a runway in its own right, with designer boutiques like Alexander McQueen and Brunello Cucinelli. A longtime destination for your visting cousins, it delivers designer finds and everyday faves in equal doses.
Mall walker forecast
Fitbit your way around a mile loop complete with eye candy: art installations by the likes of Hebru Brantley and Daniel Arsham. The sprawling outdoor maze may cause frequent disorientation and lead to “Didn’t I already pass that PacSun?” moments.
Passport stamp
Rendezvous with the cashmere crowd at French imports Maje and Sandro. Find your Japanese lucky charm in the heap of omamori (small plushies) at Miniso.
Guilty pleasure
Even a fancy mall is not above having three pretzel shops. The churro stand won’t notice if you come back for thirds.
At your service
A full-time concierge is there in a pinch with translation services, a currency exchange, and a baggage check. Families take priority here, with a kids’ play zone, push-car carts, and sitting areas for meltdown triage.
Best in
Kiosks. Belly up to a concoct-your-own-perfume bar or bubble tea foundation or get an Italian skin care mini facial. Variety. Find work uniforms, power tools, and sparkling new Le Creuset Dutch ovens in the same one-block radius.
Eat your heart out
Not-so-usual suspects include a crepe stand, gourmet corn dogs, and a self-pour wine bar. Oh, but we see you, too, Sbarro. The Chicago Double at M Burger. Enough said.
For the thrill of it
Stand in line for Gucci leather loafers, then parade around like you mean it. Jump on an electric Scoozer ($39 a day) and zoom over to Coach for the newest drop.
Teen dreams
Catch the scent of pineapples and testosterone drifting from Hollister, and make My Chemical Romance T-shirt goals come true at Hot Topic. The strip featuring Journeys, Zumiez, and Puma Kids is a Midwest version of Diagon Alley.

