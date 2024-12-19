Aspen, Colorado

Flights Daily on American, United (2.5 hours)

New this season At Aspen Snowmass, the high-speed Coney Express lift gets you to the top of the resort’s largest mountain in just seven minutes. Time your visit to the launch of Shaun White’s Snow League, for pro snowboarders and freeskiers, March 7–8 at Buttermilk.

Photography: Jackson Bland; (inset) Jon Resnick

Big Sky, Montana

Flights Daily on American, United (3 hours)

New this season The best way to see Big Sky’s 5,850 acres of terrain, just an hour from Bozeman? On the resort’s new eight-seat chairlift, the world’s longest of that width, featuring a bubble top and heated seats.

Photograph: Re Wikstrom

Park City, Utah

Flights Daily on United, American, Delta, Southwest; three times a week on Frontier (3 hours)

New this season At Deer Valley’s new East Village, 45 minutes from Salt Lake City’s airport, skiers can enjoy more than 300 extra acres of terrain.

Photograph: Snow King Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Flights Daily on American, United (3 hours)

New this season Snow King Mountain’s observatory and planetarium — accessible via a five-minute gondola ride — is the first of its kind on a ski resort summit.

Crested Butte, Colorado

Flights Weekly on United (2.5 hours)

New this season Returning after an eight-year hiatus, direct flights to nearby Gunnison in February and March put you a 45-minute drive from Crested Butte Mountain Resort, birthplace of inbounds extreme skiing and riding.

Stowe, Vermont

Flights Daily on United (2 hours)

New this season Women & Wine group ski and snowboard lessons — après included, natch — are offered through March 26 ($260) at Stowe Mountain, an hour from the Burlington airport.