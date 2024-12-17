Related: Top Doctors in Cook County 2025

Leslie Mendoza Temple Family doctor, 54

Endeavor Health Medical Group, Glenview

1 Ortho Molecular Orthomega 820 The omega-3 fatty acids in these fish oil capsules “may help reduce inflammation in your cardiovascular system and help with dry eyes,” says Mendoza Temple. 2 Ortho Spore Complete “It may help with settling down a dysfunctional bowel, especially after you’ve taken antibiotics. I like to rotate through different kinds of probiotics, because our digestive tract is a plethora of good bacteria that help our immune system.” 3 Oreganol “Oregano oil tastes terrible, but it’s one of my go-tos as soon as I think I’m getting sick. Put a couple drops in your throat, and it kills whatever bugs are in there.” 4 Vitamin D “We live in a sunshine-poor area, and capsules are an easy way to get this nutrient without damaging your skin.” 5 Doctor Solomon’s Restore This cannabis lotion “can help with the pain of a flu shot or take the edge off joint pain.” 6 Arnicare This herbal cream helps heal bruises and reduce swelling. 7 OrthoMune An immune-system-boosting dietary supplement.

Photograph: (Mendoza Temple) Jonathan Hillenbrand

Aaron Lee Sports medicine specialist, 47

Loyola Medicine Orthopaedics Berwyn

1 Aveeno Positively Radiant This facial moisturizer contains broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. “I’m very fair skinned, so I don’t do well with the sun,” says Lee. 2 Nasacort He prefers this allergy nasal spray over the generics, which “tend to dry out your nose.” 3 Bayer Low Dose Lee takes one of these aspirin a day. “It lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke, but it’s not the right idea for everybody. Talk it over with your doctor.” 4 Mederma PM Intensive Overnight “This cream helps a scar become lighter and smaller.” 5 Sudafed Sinus Congestion “I have arrhythmia issues, so I use it very seldom. But it works great.” 6 Voltaren This anti-inflammatory gel is marketed for arthritis pain but reduces any soreness. “It does a good job if I go for a hike or play soccer and wasn’t prepared.” 7 Kirkland Signature Aller-Fex Costco’s allergy relief antihistamine. “Very effective for me without making me sleepy.” 8 Biofreeze Lee had to recently restock his supply of this pain relief gel “because I did too much yard work.”

Photograph: (Lee) Loyola Medicine

Edidiong Kaminska Dermatologist, 44

Kaminska Dermatology, North Center

1 Walgreens Hydrocortisone Ointment “Very useful for a localized bug bite or rash,” says Kaminska. “But you have to be careful — it can have side effects, like thinning the skin.” 2 Isdin Eryfotona Ageless and 3 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer In addition to these sunscreen brands — broad-spectrum SPF 50 and 70, respectively — Kaminska also likes CeraVe and La Roche-Posay. “I’ve got both physical blockers and chemical blockers. Physical blockers are things like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that cause the sunlight to reflect off the skin. Chemical blockers get absorbed and cause the sunlight to not affect the skin’s DNA.” 4 Advil Liqui-Gels “Good to have a little pain reliever on hand, and there’s no drowsiness or sedation with these.” 5 Heliocare Advanced This dietary supplement protects skin from the effects of sun and aging. “It works well in conjunction with sunscreen.” 6 Delsym Nighttime Especially effective for coughs that linger in the late stages of a cold. “That chronic cough drives me crazy.”

Photograph: (Kaminska) Freddie Collier

Miraj Shah-Khan Breast surgeon

Northwestern Regional Medical Group, Orland Park

1 Zinc and 2 Biotin “I can see a difference if I don’t take them, like my nails get a bit more brittle,” says Shah-Khan. “I recommend them for patients after chemo, when their hair is starting to grow back.” 3 Heritage Store Rosewater She uses this hydrating spritzer on her face when she needs “a little refresh.” 4 Essential oils Shah-Khan is big on aromatherapy. “It can brighten your mood. It’s good for relaxation and stress relief. And it helps with sleep.” 5 Mentholatum Nighttime Vaporizing Rub She keeps it on hand for colds. “Applying it to the neck or around your nose helps open up those airways.” 6 Iron and 7 Vitamin C “I’ve always been a little anemic. Many women are. Iron helps with that, and vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron. So I always take those two together.” 8 Healing Nation CBD Muscle Rub Shah-Khan uses this 1,000-milligram roll-on for muscle aches and the like. “I’m a big proponent of CBD products.” 9 Shower bombs “If you’re congested, take a eucalyptus one.”

Photograph: (Shah-Khan) Northwestern Medicine