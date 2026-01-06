Note: The areas of expertise cited for each doctor are limited to cancer-related ones. The primary hospital affiliation is noted in parentheses. The neighborhood or town listed reflects the doctor’s primary location.

Cardiovascular Disease

Jeanne DeCara
Heart disease in cancer patients, cardiac imaging, echocardiography, cardio-oncology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461

Marianna Krive
Cardio-oncology. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-698-5500

Gaile Sabaliauskas
Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-719-4799

Child Neurology

Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330

Clinical Genetics

Lee P. Shulman
Reproductive genetics, ovarian cancer screening, amniocentesis, cancer genetics. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-472-4151

Colon & Rectal Surgery

John R. Andrews
Colon, rectal, and anal cancers, sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-234-4310

Joshua M. Eberhardt
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Gerald Gantt Jr.
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300

Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620

Sanath S. Kumar
Colon and rectal cancers, robotic and minimally invasive surgery. (Advocate South Suburban) Orland Park, 708-460-8081

Slawomir Marecik
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, robotic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-759-1110

Joseph P. Muldoon
Colon, rectal, and anal cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-570-1700

Alejandra M. Perez-Tamayo
Colon and rectal cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300

Vitaliy Y. Poylin
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6868

Marc A. Singer
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Scott A. Strong
Colon and rectal cancers, familial polyposis, sphincter preservation, minimally invasive surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6868

Dermatology

Murad Alam
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, cancer-related reconstructive surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6647

Stefanie Ali
Dermatopathology, medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Naperville, 847-381-8899

Emily L. Arch
Medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer screening, melanoma early detection and prevention. West Town, 773-276-1100

Martha P. Arroyo
Medical dermatology, skin cancer. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-367-5575

Juliana Basko-Plluska
Skin cancer, moles, dermatopathology, skin cancer screening. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-596-8045

Mark Allan Berk
Skin cancer, laser surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake Forest, 847-234-6121

Ashish C. Bhatia
Skin cancer, reconstructive, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Itasca, 864-625-3376

Rachel Bognet
Mohs surgery. Hinsdale, 630-455-0045

Diana Bolotin
Skin cancer, melanoma, Mohs and laser surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611

Tracy Campbell
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. Elgin, 847-381-8899

Jordan Carqueville
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, medical dermatology. (Advocate Masonic) Magnificent Mile, 312-319-1978

Samantha B. Conrad
Laser skin treatments, skin cancer. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-832-7443

Jonathan A. Dalton
Skin cancer screening, melanoma early detection and prevention, dermatologic surgery, pediatric dermatology. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004

Sharon Fang
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Joliet, 864-625-3376

Pedram Gerami
Dermatopathology, melanoma, dysplastic nevi, cutaneous lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8106

Victoria Godinez-Puig
Mohs surgery, skin cancer screening. Northbrook, 847-272-0022

Steven Goulder
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Hinsdale, 630-325-6647

Joan Guitart
Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, Sézary syndrome, lymphomatoid papulosis. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8106

Reshma N. Haugen
Skin cancer screening, medical dermatology. Skokie, 847-381-8899

Jennifer Hensley
Melanoma, skin cancer screening, skin cancer, moles. McHenry, 847-381-8899

Meyer A. Horn
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Northwestern) West Town, 773-276-1100

Jeffrey T.S. Hsu
Dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery. Naperville, 864-625-3376

Vivek Iyengar
Mohs surgery. Tinley Park, 708-444-8300

Andrew Johnson
Medical dermatology, skin cancer, skin cancer screening. Geneva, 847-381-8899

Marcia E. Johnson
Medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004

Edidiong Kaminska
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Advocate Masonic) North Center, 773-677-4300

Julia Katsnelson
Pediatric and medical dermatology, skin cancer surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Lincolnshire, 847-303-8900

Magdalena Kobierska
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Buffalo Grove, 847-381-8899

Aleksandar L. Krunic
Mohs, dermatologic, and laser surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-871-7000

Ross M. Levy
Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-663-8062

Steven Mandrea
Medical dermatology, skin cancer, dermatologic and laser surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-298-1831

Sheetal Mehta
Mohs surgery, melanoma, skin cancer. (Silver Cross) Naperville, 630-547-5040

Gregg M. Menaker
Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-663-8062

Neill T. Peters Jr.
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Northwestern) River North, 312-995-1955

Erin K. Petersen
Complex medical dermatology, skin cancer. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-832-7443

Arlene Ruiz de Luzuriaga
Dermatopathology, skin cancer, moles, basal cell carcinoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611

Christopher Richard Shea
Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions, dermatopathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Jessica Sheehan
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Arlington Heights, 847-381-8899

Divya Singh-Behl
Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004

Ally-Khan B. Somani
Mohs, dermatologic, laser, and reconstructive skin surgery, skin cancers, cryosurgery. Orland Park, 708-636-3767

Amy F. Taub
Skin cancer and moles, photodynamic therapy, laser surgery. (Northwestern) Lincolnshire, 847-459-6400

Andrew Thompson
Skin cancer, medical dermatology, pediatric dermatology. Elgin, 847-381-8899

Pedram Yazdan
Dermatopathology. Elgin, 866-337-4251

Diagnostic Radiology

Ukamaka Atueyi
Body and abdominal imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Michael Bresler
Body imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Paul J. Chang
Abdominal imaging, genitourinary radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6024

Abraham H. Dachman
Gastrointestinal fluoroscopy, colon and pancreatic cancers, CT scan, virtual colonoscopy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6024

David Baruch Ecanow
Mammography. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475

Jacob S. Ecanow
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475

Robert R. Edelman
MRI, cardiac MRI. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2098

Richard M. Gore
Gastrointestinal imaging. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475

Frederick Hoff
Body imaging, CT scan. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6366

Tony Kim
Neuroradiology. Hinsdale, 630-856-7400

Frank H. Miller
Abdominal, biliary, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and body imaging. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6366

Erin I. Neuschler
Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Rehan Nizamuddin
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475

James Oakey
Body and musculoskeletal imaging, MRI, CT body scan. Hinsdale, 630-545-7880

Nimesh B. Patel
Breast, abdominal, and pelvic imaging. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-527-3425

David N. Rabin
Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475

Kiran C. Rajmane
Interventional radiology. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 331-221-5420

Nitu Saran
Neuroradiology, head and neck radiology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Shahrooz Sepahdari
Nuclear radiology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 866-600-2273

Ejaz Shamim
Body and musculoskeletal imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Aheed J. Siddiqi
(Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-275-5900

Mariana Solari
Breast imaging. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2027

Gene R. Solmos
Breast imaging, breast MRI. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2027

Gregory S. Stacy
Bone imaging, soft tissue tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Serena Viturawong
Breast imaging. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-2531

Karen Xie
MRI, breast, and body imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Ronald N. Cohen
Thyroid cancer and disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Brian W. Kim
Thyroid cancer and disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Sandra Naaman
Endocrine cancers, bone disorders in cancer patients. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6163

David H. Sarne
Thyroid cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology

Kurren S. Gill
Skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Deerfield, 224-513-6500

Ryan Nesemeier
Cancer reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Peter C. Revenaugh
Skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Gastroenterology

Jaimin Amin
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening, therapeutic endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Darren D. Ballard
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, radio-frequency ablation, gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate South Suburban) Homewood, 708-799-3305

Mitchell Bernsen
Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005

Ronald A. Bloom
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170

Brian J. Blumenstein
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-425-9456

Rick A. Chadha
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-361-4778

Kenneth D. Chi
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170

Scott J. Cotler
Liver cancer. (Loyola) Maywood, 855-483-7362

Adam B. Gluskin
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005

Lawrence E. Gluskin
Colon cancer, colon cancer screening. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 847-244-2960

Bruce D. Greenberg
Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005

Neil Gupta
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Abdul Haseeb
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening. (Advocate Lutheran General) Niles, 847-318-9595

Steven Hendler
Colon cancer screening, gastrointestinal cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Amit D. Kalra
Colon and rectal cancer detection, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-244-2960

Justin Kosirog
Colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-888-1300

Laura M. Kulik
Liver cancer, liver transplant medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4837

William Levis
Colon and rectal cancer detection, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-888-1300

Wayne C. Lue
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, colon cancer screening. (Northwestern Palos) Oak Lawn, 708-425-9456

Nina H. Merel
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170

Darran R. Moxon
Colon cancer. (Northwestern Delnor) St. Charles, 630-208-7388

Amar S. Naik
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Krishna Patel
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Yogesh J. Patel
Cancer prevention, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, capsule endoscopy. (Northwestern Delnor) St. Charles, 630-208-7388

Baseer M. Qazi
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170

Nancy S. Reau
Transplant hepatology, liver cancer, hepatology. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-8910

Carl A. Robinson
Gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate South Suburban) Homewood, 708-799-3305

Allen Rosenbaum
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Michael A. Ruchim
Colon polyps, colon and rectal cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620

Peter John Sargon
Advanced endoscopy and imaging, interventional endoscopy, colonoscopy, gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate Lutheran General) Niles, 847-318-9595

Bradley D. Shapiro
Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Hoffman Estates, 630-717-2600

Nikhil J. Shastri
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Uzma D. Siddiqui
Interventional endoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6140

Christian G. Stevoff
Colon polyps, colon and rectal cancers, endoscopy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620

Patricia K. Sun
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005

Pankaj G. Vashi
Cancer prevention and control through nutrition, gastrointestinal cancer. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-872-6415

Mukund Venu
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, small bowel enteroscopy, esophageal disorders, colonoscopy, endoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Aashesh Verma
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy, small bowel enteroscopy, esophageal disorders. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Zuie Wakade
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244

Alan Wang
Colon cancer, esophageal disorders. (Endeavor Edward) Downers Grove, 630-717-2600

Irving Waxman
Gastrointestinal cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-8651

Rockford Glenn Yapp III
Gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-434-9312

Gynecologic Oncology

Amina Ahmed
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300

Addie Alkhas
(Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-8180

Emma L. Barber
Chemotherapy, fertility preservation, intraperitoneal chemotherapy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Summer B. Dewdney
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300

Allison Grubbs
Cervical, uterine, ovarian, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, hysterectomy, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300

Emily M. Hinchcliff
Endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Katherine Kurnit
Ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, vaginal, and endometrial cancers, gestational trophoblastic disease. (UChicago) Orland Park, 855-702-8222

Andras Ladanyi
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300

Nita Karnik Lee
Robotic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Ernst R. Lengyel
Ovarian, uterine, endometrial, and cervical cancers, complex gynecologic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Kathryn Mills
Cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Adekunle O. Odunsi
Ovarian cancer, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118

Ronald K. Potkul
Ovarian, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, robotic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Jocelyn Ray
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300

Gustavo C. Rodriguez
Uterine, ovarian, cervical, and vulvar cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2639

Sudarshan K. Sharma
(UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

S. Diane Yamada
Ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Hematology

Michael Drazer
Hematologic malignancies, genetic testing, hereditary cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Reem Karmali
Lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Richard A. Larson
Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Sunita Nathan
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904

Damiano Rondelli
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies, myeloproliferative disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625

Seema Singhal
Multiple myeloma, plasma cell disorders, bone marrow and stem cell and transplant, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Patrick Joseph Stiff
Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Wendy Stock
Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Michael J. Thirman
Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Monica Catherine Malec
Palliative care. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2574

Internal Medicine

John D. Nicolas
Cancer screening. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6000

Medical Oncology

Worood Abboud
Hematology. (St. Joseph Joliet) Tinley Park, 630-364-7850

Matthew E. Adess
Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancers. (Endeavor Highland Park) Highland Park, 847-480-3800

Syed M. Ahmed
Head, neck, lung, bladder, and prostate cancers. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Oak Brook, 331-732-4490

Kathy S. Albain
Breast and lung cancers, late effects of therapy in cancer survivors. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-327-3102

Mansoina Baweja
Breast cancer, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273

Al B. Benson III
Anal, colon, esophageal, gastroesophageal junction, and genitourinary cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Christine Bestvina
Lung and thymic cancers, thymoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Michael R. Bishop
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stem cell transplant, multiple myeloma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Bruce E. Brockstein
Head and neck cancers, sarcoma, melanoma. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Nafisa Burhani
Breast cancer, hematology. (St. Joseph Joliet) Tinley Park, 630-364-7850

Bassem T. Chaar
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710

Manjeet S. Chawla
Breast, lung, and colon cancers, lymphoma, leukemia, hematology. (Thorek) Buena Park, 773-975-6749

Janet Chin
(UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149

Simona Chivu
Hematology, medical oncology consultation. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 855-702-8222

Sandeep Chunduri
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Condell) Crystal Lake, 815-759-9260

Joseph I. Clark
Kidney, head, and neck cancers, melanoma. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Melody A. Cobleigh
Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904

Kenneth Cohen
Hematology, lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Jay S. Dalal
Gastrointestinal, lung, and genitourinary cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

Christopher K. Daugherty
Leukemia, lymphoma, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Benjamin Derman
Multiple myeloma, plasma cell disorders, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149

Apurva A. Desai
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-931-0909

Samir B. Desai
Gastrointestinal, esophageal, colon, and rectal cancers. (Endeavor Edward) Plainfield, 630-364-7850

Mary J. Fidler
Mesothelioma, and head, neck, and lung cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371

Gini F. Fleming
Ovarian and gynecologic cancers, novel breast cancer therapies. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Daniel Frank
Medical oncology, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Lisle, 630-364-7850

Thomas Gajewski
Melanoma, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Christopher M. George
Gastrointestinal, kidney, prostate, testicular, and bladder cancers. (Northwestern Delnor) Oak Brook, 331-732-4490

Adi Gidron
Hematology. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-316-2635

Leo I. Gordon
Lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplants, CAR T-cell therapy, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

William J. Gradishar
Breast cancer, immunotherapy, inflammatory breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, precision medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

David L. Grinblatt
Leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Srilata Gundala
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-560-0121

Olwen M. Hahn
Breast cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Sigrun Hallmeyer
Breast and skin cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200

M. Mufaddal Hamadeh
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Orland Park, 708-424-9710

Rekha Harting
Hematology. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

Thomas Hensing
Thoracic and lung cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Kent Hoskins
Breast cancer, breast cancer genetics, neurocutaneous disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625

Maha H. Hussain
Genitourinary cancer. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Shikha Jain
Colon, rectal, liver, and pancreatic cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625

Andrzej Jakubowiak
Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Pamela E. Kaiser
Breast cancer, sarcoma. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200

Lynne S. Kaminer
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Edward H. Kaplan
Gastrointestinal and breast cancers. (City of Hope) Morton Grove, 847-675-3900

Mark Karides
Hematology. (Resurrection) Norwood Park West, 773-774-0042

Joseph J. Kash
Breast and gynecologic cancers, cancer genetics, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273

Ajaz M. Khan
Breast and lung cancers, hematology. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547

Paramjeet Grewal Khosla
Breast cancer, hematology. (Mount Sinai) Douglas Park, 773-884-8326

Hedy Lee Kindler
Pancreatic and other gastrointestinal cancers, mesothelioma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Justin Kline
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Satyajit Kosuri
Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, graft-versus-host disease, myelodysplastic syndromes. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Timothy M. Kuzel
Kidney, prostate, and bladder cancers, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-226-2318

Arti A. Lakhani
Hematology. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

Timothy Lestingi
Bladder, gynecologic, and prostate cancers, hematology. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200

Chih-Yi Liao
Liver and other gastrointestinal cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149

Shuo Ma
Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Bassam F. Matar
Hematology. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Rolling Meadows, 847-871-1800

Jonathan Moreira
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, leukemia, bone marrow transplant, Hodgkin's lymphoma, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Mary F. Mulcahy
Gallbladder, bile duct, esophageal, liver, colon, gastric, and pancreatic cancers, metastatic cancer. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Ronald Myint
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710

Rita Nanda
Breast cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Halla S. Nimeiri
Colon, bladder, and pancreatic cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Peter Hugh O'Donnell
Genitourinary, bladder, prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Olatoyosi Odenike
Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Ira A. Oliff
Hematology. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-316-2635

Olufunmilayo I. Olopade
Breast and male breast cancer, hereditary cancer, cancer risk assessment. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Daniel Olson
Melanoma, CAR T-cell therapy, cellular therapy, skin cancer, sarcoma, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149

Alexander T. Pearson
Head, neck and salivary gland cancers, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Blase Polite
Colon, rectal, and other gastrointestinal cancers, carcinoid tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Jayanthi Ramadurai
Breast cancer, hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710

Ruta D. Rao
Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371

Mark J. Ratain
Solid tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Jon Morgan Richards
Melanoma, skin and kidney cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200

Peter Riedell
Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Ari Rosenberg
Head, neck, and thyroid cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Shaina A. Rozell
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, hematologic malignancies, hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710

Ardaman Shergill
Appendix, colon, rectal, gastrointestinal, and lung cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Daniel H. Shevrin
Prostate and genitourinary cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Sonali M. Smith
Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Walter M. Stadler
Kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular, and urologic cancers. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547

Regina M. Stein
Breast, inflammatory breast, and triple-negative breast cancers, myeloproliferative neoplasms. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Randy F. Sweis
Urologic, bladder, prostate, kidney, and genitourinary cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Russell Szmulewitz
Urologic, prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular, and genitourinary cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Jonathan Trujillo
Genitourinary cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149

Dean G. Tsarwhas
Breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers, lymphoma, multiple myeloma. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-582-2134

Samir Undevia
Melanoma, skin and breast cancers, soft tissue sarcoma, cancer genetics. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273

Everett E. Vokes
Lung, head, and neck cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Elaine Lee Wade
Breast cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-570-2112

James A. Wallace
Geriatric cancer care. (UChicago) Tinley Park, 708-444-2226

Jane N. Winter
Lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Warren C. Wong
Hematology, solid tumors. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

Ghassan Zalzaleh
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710

Neurologic Surgery

Beejal Y. Amin
Spine and brain tumors, spinal surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-856-8640

Julian E. Bailes Jr.
Brain tumors, spinal surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1440

George K. Bovis
Brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 844-376-3876

James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery, gliomas, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360

Fady T. Charbel
Skull base tumors and surgery, neuroendoscopy, spinal cord tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510

Mark Chwajol
Brain tumors, spinal tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510

R. Webster Crowley
Endovascular neurosurgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, brain tumors, carotid artery surgery, cerebrovascular disease. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644

Aruna Ganju
Spinal surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-7746

Amy Heimberger
Gliomas, brain mapping, malignant brain tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8143

Dean G. Karahalios
Brain and spinal tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery, complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 844-376-3876

Stephan A. Munich
Brain tumors, cerebrovascular surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644

Lorenzo F. Munoz
Brain tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644

Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510

Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-9565

John E. O'Toole
Minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644

Min S. Park
Cerebrovascular neurosurgery, endovascular surgery, interventional neuroradiology, brain tumors. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3208

Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. (Loyola) Burr Ridge, 888-584-7888

Edwin Ramos
Spinal tumors, complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2123

Matthew J. Ross
Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-393-2222

Neurology

Rimas V. Lukas
Neuro-oncology, brain metastases, brain tumors, central nervous system lymphoma, gliomas. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360

Jeffrey J. Raizer
Neuro-oncology, brain tumors, central nervous system lymphoma, chordoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360

Christopher R. Trevino
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Neuroradiology

Talha S. Allam
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000

Ashwin V. Hampole
Brain imaging. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-275-5900

Sasan Payvar
(St. Joseph Joliet) Joliet, 815-741-7200

Harish N. Shownkeen
Interventional neuroradiology. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-2113

Nuclear Medicine

Daniel Appelbaum
PET imaging, neurologic imaging, nuclear radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Nicole D. Edison
Colposcopy, hysterectomy, gynecologic cancers, Pap smear abnormalities, ovarian cancer genetics, breast cancer genetics. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118

Stacy T. Lindau
Gynecologic cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118

Ophthalmology

Jack Cohen
Eye cancer. (Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-677-1340

William F. Mieler
Eye cancer. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3937

Bahram Rahmani
Pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors, retinoblastoma. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Orthopedic Surgery

Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904

Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, metastatic bone tumors, Ewing's sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Terrance D. Peabody
Bone and soft tissue tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Otolaryngology

Nishant Agrawal
Head and neck cancers and surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Samer Al-Khudari
Head, neck, and thyroid cancers and surgery, robotic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Hassan Arshad
Thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, head and neck cancer, surgery, and reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Brandon Baird
Laryngeal cancer, head and neck surgery, laryngeal and vocal cord surgery, voice restoration surgery. (UChicago) Streeterville, 773-702-1865

Pete S. Batra
Skull base tumors and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Mihir K. Bhayani
Head and neck cancers and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Elizabeth Astin Blair
Head and neck cancers and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery, salivary gland tumors, skull base tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Richard W. Borrowdale
Head and neck cancers, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

James A. Burns
Laryngeal tumors, endoscopic laser surgery, endoscopic airway reconstruction. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

David B. Conley Jr.
Skull base surgery, complex sinonasal surgery and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

Michael Friedman
Head and neck tumors, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-5500

John P. Leonetti
Skull base tumors and surgery, head and neck cancers, salivary gland tumors. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

John Maddalozzo
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, salivary gland surgery, middle ear surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230

Alan G. Micco
Neurotology, gamma Knife radiosurgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

Urjeet A. Patel
Head and neck cancers and surgery, nasal cavity tumors, reconstructive facial surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

Jayant Pinto
Head and neck cancers, skull base surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck cancers and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Joseph R. Raviv
Sinus tumors, skull base surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Northbrook, 847-504-3300

Sandeep Samant
Head and neck cancers and surgery, complex sinonasal and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancers. (Northwestern) River North, 312-988-7777

Ryan M. Smith
Head and neck cancer reconstruction, skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Kerstin M. Stenson
Head and neck cancers and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Katelyn O. Stepan
Head and neck cancers and surgery, minimally invasive salivary gland surgery, parathyroid surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

Vanessa Stubbs
Head and neck cancers and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Bruce K. Tan
Meningioma, cranial base tumors, nasal cavity tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

Nirav N. Thakkar
Head and neck cancers and surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. (Advocate Christ) Orland Park, 708-460-0007

Kevin C. Welch
Sinus tumors and surgery, complex sinonasal and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182

R. Mark Wiet
Skull base surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-4056

Pain Medicine

Magdalena Anitescu
Cancer pain management. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Pathology

Elham Abboud
Oncology pathology. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-872-4561

Daniel A. Arber
Bone marrow, lymph node, and spleen pathology, leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-0647

Anthony Chang
Kidney pathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3426

Cathryn A. Goldberg
Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-527-3460

Sandeep Gurbuxani
Hematopathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6196

John A. Hart
Gastrointestinal and liver pathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-2594

Robert Pooley Jr.
Hematopathology. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Mark J. Roberts
Hematopathology. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 815-300-7073

Christine Roloff
Dermatopathology. Elgin, 866-337-4251

Bradford A. Tan
Cytopathology, oncology pathology. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology

Mark A. Applebaum
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma, sarcoma, solid tumors, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Eric C. Beyer
Pediatric cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Lorraine E. Canham
Pediatric cancer diagnosis and treatment, solid tumors. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Susan L. Cohn
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Jill de Jong
Leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Ami V. Desai
Sarcoma, solid tumors, developmental therapeutics, neuroblastoma, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Lisa Giordano
Pediatric cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

William R. Goodell
Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9400

Ammar Hayani
Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-4291

Tara Henderson
Cancer diagnosis and treatments, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Lewis Hsu
(UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

James LaBelle
Pediatric cancers, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Gabrielle Lapping-Carr
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Loretta S. Li
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia, lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-3898

Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, hemophagocytic syndrome, Langerhans cell histiocytosis, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Perry Morocco
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Radhika Peddinti
Neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Jenna E. Rossoff
Pediatric cancers, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Marie-Ellen Sarvida
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-4094

Samuel L. Volchenboum
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808

Angela J. Waanders
Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Pediatric Neurologic Surgery

Tord D. Alden
Pediatric brain and spinal tumors, cerebrovascular neurosurgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220

Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Lipomyelomeningocele. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Dimitrios C. Nikas
Brain and spinal tumors, craniofacial surgery. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-9052

John R. Ruge
Brain and spinal tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9052

Pediatric Radiology

Margaret D. Gore
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2325

Cynthia K. Rigsby
Cardiovascular imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4500

Daniel M. Schwartz
Fluoroscopy, gastrointestinal imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Pediatric Surgery

Marion C.W. Henry
Colon and rectal surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Thomas K. Lee
Soft tissue tumors, neuroblastoma, biliary surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Grace Z. Mak
Pediatric cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Manish Raiji
Surgical oncology, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210

Pediatric Urology

Jonathan H. Ross
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery, genital reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Plastic Surgery

Karina Alexander
Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Edward) Warrenville, 630-348-3000

Bradley Ashpole
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. Itasca, 847-884-8346

Ramsen Azizi
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (St. Francis) Albany Park, 312-337-3010

Jacob Bloom
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Gold Coast, 312-549-8691

Eleanor I. Bucholz
Breast reconstruction. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Elizabeth Anne Burke
Cancer reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Northbrook, 847-504-2300

David W. Chang
Breast, head, and neck reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302

Tae W. Chong
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery, limb salvage, microsurgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000

Victor G. Cimino
Breast reconstruction. (Gottlieb) Park Ridge, 847-268-3910

John Cook
Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Magnificent Mile, 312-751-2112

Courtney Cripps
Breast reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302

Joseph L. Daw Jr.
Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Arlington Heights, 847-259-1000

Patricia DePoli
Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-983-8554

Sara Dickie
Skin reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Morton Grove, 847-999-7800

Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-266-6240

Peter D. Geldner
(Advocate Masonic) Streeterville, 312-981-4440

Lawrence J. Gottlieb
Lower limb reconstruction, head and neck tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302

Karol A. Gutowski
Reconstructive surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-786-5200

Summer E. Hanson
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery, lower limb reconstruction, skin cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302

Keith Hood
Cancer reconstruction. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-922-8825

Michael A. Howard
Breast reconstruction, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 224-271-4250

Lawrence H. Iteld
Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Masonic) Goose Island, 312-757-4505

Sameer M. Kapadia
Reconstructive microvascular surgery, skin cancer reconstruction, breast reconstruction, abdominal wall reconstruction. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 312-872-8514

George Kokosis
Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000

Thomas A. Mustoe
Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern) Magnificent Mile, 312-788-2560

Brian E. Rosett
Breast reconstruction. (UI Health) Lincoln Park, 312-535-2200

Akhil K. Seth
Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Highland Park) Northbrook, 847-504-2300

Deana S. Shenaq
Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000

Stefan Mark Szczerba
Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Lutheran General) Rosemont, 847-853-9900

Anthony P. Terrasse
Breast reconstruction, facial reconstructive surgery, skin cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-234-2400

Chad M. Teven
Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 224-271-4250

Gregory A. Turowski
Breast reconstruction. Skokie, 847-674-4646

Darl Vandevender
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Robert Lee Walton
Breast and nasal reconstruction. (Ascension St. Joseph) Gold Coast, 312-337-7795

Pulmonary Disease

Matthew J. Baugh
Lung cancer. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Westmont, 630-871-6699

Viveka Boddipalli
Lung cancer screening. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-871-6699

Brett A. Collander
Lung cancer screening. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-871-6699

Kevin L. Kovitz
Interventional pulmonology, lung cancer, critical care. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-2740

Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Bannockburn, 847-236-1300

Radiation Oncology

Adil S. Akthar
Genitourinary, head, and neck cancers, proton therapy. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-933-7811

Katherine Baker
Breast, lung, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and hematologic cancers. Lisle, 630-432-6745

William D. Bloomer
Breast and prostate cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2590

Steven J. Chmura
Brain and spinal cord tumors, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Philip Paul Connell
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Dean Conterato
Brain stereotactic radiation, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-990-5910

Paul D. Crossan
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475

Eric D. Donnelly
Breast, gynecologic, and skin cancers, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-472-3650

Vinai Gondi
3D conformal radiation therapy, brain and spinal cord tumors, Gamma Knife radiosurgery, lymphoma, proton therapy. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 877-887-5807

Howard J. Halpern
Breast cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Daniel James Haraf
Head, neck, and lung cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

William F. Hartsell
Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, breast cancer, proton therapy. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

Yasmin Hasan
Gynecologic and breast cancers, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

John P. Hayes
Gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520

Arica Hirsch
Breast, lung, and prostate cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-8030

Kapila Kalakota
Breast, central nervous system, lung, and gynecologic cancers. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

H. Jason Kang
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475

Thomas Kim
Breast, liver, colon, rectal, pancreatic, and esophageal cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371

Mark Korpics
Head, neck, brain, lung, breast, genitourinary, and gastrointestinal cancers. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 855-702-8222

Matthew Koshy
Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3631

Andrew Lee
Gastrointestinal, prostate, head, neck, and central nervous system cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, brachytherapy. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-842-0300

Stanley Liauw
Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, bladder, and prostate cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Parthiv S. Mehta
Prostate and bladder cancers, brachytherapy. (City of Hope) Glenview, 224-260-3100

Bharat B. Mittal
Head, neck, and skin cancers, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520

Nasiruddin Mohammed
Gastrointestinal, genitourinary, head, neck, and lung cancers, gamma Knife radiosurgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-933-7811

Najeeb Mohideen
Prostate, head, and neck cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-6560

Stephen S. Nigh
Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung and breast cancers. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-6560

Rajiv J. Patel
(Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 847-981-5760

Ramji R. Rajendran
Breast, genitourinary, and lung cancers, gamma Knife radiosurgery, brain tumors. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 847-981-5760

James E. Ruffer
Breast and prostate cancers. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-990-5910

Gary Schreiber
Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Swedish) Ravenswood, 773-989-1613

Anand Shah
Lung, gastrointestinal, head, neck, prostate, and breast cancers. Lisle, 630-432-6745

Karan Shah
Intensity-modulated and stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, hyperthermia treatment, brachytherapy. (City of Hope) Zion, 844-760-0873

William Small Jr.
Breast, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and cervical cancers, brachytherapy. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-2562

Christina Son
Gynecologic and breast cancers. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3631

Jonathan B. Strauss
Gynecologic and breast cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520

Michael A. Stutz
Prostate, breast, genitourinary, gynecologic, lung, and skin cancers, brachytherapy. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-232-0610

Patrick Sweeney
Head, neck, and prostate cancers, stereotactic radiosurgery, sarcoma. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500

Arpi D. Thukral
Breast, gynecologic, head, neck, genitourinary, and lung cancers. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Oak Brook, 630-933-7811

Faisal Vali
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475

Harsha Varadhi
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475

Dian Wang
Prostate, head, and neck cancers, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5751

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Mary Wood Molo
Fertility preservation. (Rush) Streeterville, 312-288-6420

Sana M. Salih
Fertility preservation. (UChicago) South Loop, 773-702-6118

Surgery

Peter Angelos
Thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal cancers, pheochromocytoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524

Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer. (Ascension St. Alexius) Bartlett, 224-273-5120

Celeste G. Cruz
Breast cancer. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-3390

John J. Fung
Liver and kidney transplants, liver and biliary cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524

Giovanni D. Giannotti
Hepatobiliary, colon, and rectal surgery, surgical critical care. (St. Mary of Nazareth) Wicker Park, 773-541-8100

Nora Jaskowiak
Breast, thyroid, and parathyroid cancers, endocrine tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-7032

Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomy. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-346-4055

Fred A. Luchette
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Andrea Madrigrano
Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904

Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer.(Northwestern Central DuPage) Lisle, 630-790-1700

Michael Martirano Jr.
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, minimally invasive robotic surgery. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-790-1700

Heidi C. Memmel
Breast cancer in pregnancy, breast cancer in young women, lymph node surgery for breast cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-582-2134

Keith W. Millikan
Pancreatic and liver cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904

J. Michael Millis
Liver cancer, biliary surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524

Louis C. Montana
Breast cancer, advanced laparoscopic surgery, colon disorders. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1700

Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-842-2770

Michael F. Scheer
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-244-3525

Miraj G. Shah-Khan
Breast cancer. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-590-5520

Harry Siavelis
Breast, colon, rectal, and thyroid cancers. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-790-1700

Cord Sturgeon
Endocrine and parathyroid surgery, thyroid cancer, adrenal tumors, multiple endocrine neoplasia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-0990

Stephan G. Wyers
Laparoscopic and gastrointestinal surgery, colon cancer. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) La Grange, 630-226-0664

Surgical Oncology

Gerard J. Abood
Gastrointestinal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

David J. Bentrem
Bile duct, esophageal, gallbladder, and liver cancers, hepatobiliary surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Mark M. Connolly
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-472-3427

Nikolaos A. Dallas
Breast, endocrine, and gastrointestinal cancers. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-3390

Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 224-273-7550

Nora M. Hansen
Breast cancer, male breast cancer, breast cancer in young women, lumpectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer, breast cancer in families, male breast cancer, breast cancer in young women, lumpectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

Katherine A. Kopkash
Breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomy, sentinel node surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1700

Elizabeth A. Marcus
Breast cancer. (Stroger) Near West Side, 312-864-2306

Cristina M. O'Donoghue
Melanoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524

Claudia Perez
Breast cancer and surgery, nipple-sparing mastectomy, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, sentinel lymph node biopsy. (Rush) South Loop, 312-226-2371

Catherine Pesce
Breast cancer. (Endeavor Highland Park) Evanston, 847-570-1700

Mitchell C. Posner
Pancreatic, esophageal, and other gastrointestinal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524

Mark S. Talamonti
Sarcoma, neuroendocrine tumors, and pancreatic, liver, and other gastrointestinal cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1700

Michael Warso
Breast, skin, pancreatic, and other gastrointestinal cancers, sarcoma, melanoma. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300

Jeffrey D. Wayne
Melanoma, basal cell carcinoma sarcoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, Merkel cell carcinoma, regional therapies for advanced melanoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322

David J. Winchester
Breast and thyroid cancers, melanoma. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-336-6111

Thoracic Surgery

Ankit Bharat
Lung cancer and transplant, thoracic surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-1800

Jessica S. Donington
Lung and thoracic cancers, mesothelioma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2500

Paul J. Gordon
Lung cancer. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-346-4065

Samuel S. Kim
Esophageal cancer, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, robotic surgery, lung surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-3800

Michael J. Liptay
Lung, esophageal, and thoracic cancers, minimally invasive thoracic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6642

Christopher W. Seder
Esophageal and lung cancers, chest wall and mediastinal tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6642

Urology

Piyush K. Agarwal
Bladder, urologic, prostate, testicular, and penile cancers, robotic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860

Nejd F. Alsikafi
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-599-1111

Kristopher N. Atzeff
Endourology, urologic cancer, laparoscopic kidney surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010

Mark Brandt
Laparoscopic and robotic surgery, urologic and prostate cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-470-1500

William J. Catalona
Prostate cancer, rectal exam abnormalities, elevated PSA, prostate cancer screening. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146

Justin J. Cohen
Urologic cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010

Scott Eggener
Prostate, kidney, testicular, penile, and bladder cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860

Lev Elterman
Prostate cancer. (Advocate Masonic) Skokie, 847-410-8416

Robert C. Flanigan
Urologic, prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Gordon R. Gluckman
Prostate and kidney cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Mount Prospect, 847-823-3185

James H. Griffin
Urologic cancer. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-741-0398

Gopal N. Gupta
Bladder, kidney, prostate, and urologic cancers, focal therapy. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Fadi A. Habib
Urologic, prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Ascension St. Joseph) Portage Park, 773-725-0760

Brian T. Helfand
Prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-503-3000

Ronald J. Kim
Kidney and prostate cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-295-0010

Eric J. Kirshenbaum
Urologic cancer, robotic surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010

John J. Kritsas
Kidney and urologic cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-887-0580

Shilajit D. Kundu
Urologic, penile, prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146

Kalyan C. Latchamsetty
Urologic cancer, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-692-5700

Michael S. McGuire
Urologic, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-535-7657

Kevin T. McVary
Prostate cancer. (Loyola) Burr Ridge, 888-584-7888

Paul F. Merrick
Urologic, prostate, and bladder cancers. (Endeavor Edward) Wheaton, 630-790-1221

John E. Milner
Bladder and prostate cancers, endourology, robotic surgery, kidney transplant. (Endeavor Highland Park) Skokie, 847-677-4111

Kent T. Perry Jr.
Kidney, prostate, and adrenal cancers, robotic kidney surgery, robotic prostatectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146

Steven M. Pierpaoli
Prostate cancer. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-590-8765

Marcus L. Quek
Prostate, kidney, bladder, penile, and testicular cancers, laparoscopic kidney surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

David A. Rebuck
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-470-1500

Mark J. Schacht
Prostate and kidney cancers. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-328-5600

Edward M. Schaeffer
Prostate cancer, robotic prostatectomy, prostate cancer screening, rectal exam abnormalities, elevated PSA. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146

Arieh L. Shalhav
Kidney and prostate cancers, laparoscopic, robotic, and minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860

George R. Sosenko
Bladder and prostate cancers. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-725-9700

George Sreckovic
Bladder and prostate cancers. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-888-8287

Thomas Turk
Kidney and ureter cancers. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Jean O. Ung
Genitourinary cancer, pelvic organ prolapse repair. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Naperville, 630-790-1221

Srinivas Vourganti
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3447

Paul M. Yonover
Bladder, prostate, and testicular cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-281-1011

Gregory P. Zagaja
Urologic, prostate, and bladder cancers, robotic and minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Marc J. Alonzo
Liver tumors, liver cancer radioembolization, cryoablation. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2160

Bulent Arslan
Liver tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-4238

Marc A. Borge
Cancer chemoembolization, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3727

James Bui
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer chemoembolization. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-3737

James C. Carr
Interventional radiology. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2270

Howard B. Chrisman
Image-guided biopsy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-5200

Francis Facchini
Liver tumors, spinal imaging and intervention. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) Hinsdale, 630-856-7460

Ramona Gupta
Interventional oncology. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8346

Stanley Kim
Interventional radiology. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-6930

Rakesh Navuluri
Interventional radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6514

Riad Salem
Complex liver therapies, hepatobiliary intervention, interventional oncology, radio-frequency tumor ablation. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-1791

Michael Sichlau
Liver tumors, spinal imaging and intervention. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) Hinsdale, 630-856-7460

Jordan C. Tasse
Interventional oncology and radiology. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-4238

Thuong G. Van Ha
Interventional oncology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6514

