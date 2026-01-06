Related: Three Homegrown Cancer Breakthroughs These developments out of local medical centers are fundamentally changing the fight against the disease.

Note: The areas of expertise cited for each doctor are limited to cancer-related ones. The primary hospital affiliation is noted in parentheses. The neighborhood or town listed reflects the doctor’s primary location.

Click on the to learn more about breakthrough work the doctor is doing.

Cardiovascular Disease

Jeanne DeCara

Heart disease in cancer patients, cardiac imaging, echocardiography, cardio-oncology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461 Marianna Krive

Cardio-oncology. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-698-5500 Gaile Sabaliauskas

Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-719-4799

Child Neurology

Nishant S. Shah

Brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330

Clinical Genetics

Lee P. Shulman

Reproductive genetics, ovarian cancer screening, amniocentesis, cancer genetics. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-472-4151

Colon & Rectal Surgery

John R. Andrews

Colon, rectal, and anal cancers, sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-234-4310 Joshua M. Eberhardt

Colon and rectal cancers and surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Gerald Gantt Jr.

Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300 Amy L. Halverson

Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620 Sanath S. Kumar

Colon and rectal cancers, robotic and minimally invasive surgery. (Advocate South Suburban) Orland Park, 708-460-8081 Slawomir Marecik

Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, robotic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-759-1110 Joseph P. Muldoon

Colon, rectal, and anal cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-570-1700 Alejandra M. Perez-Tamayo

Colon and rectal cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300 Vitaliy Y. Poylin

Colon and rectal cancers and surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6868 Marc A. Singer

Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Scott A. Strong

Colon and rectal cancers, familial polyposis, sphincter preservation, minimally invasive surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6868

Dermatology

Murad Alam

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, cancer-related reconstructive surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6647 Stefanie Ali

Dermatopathology, medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Naperville, 847-381-8899 Emily L. Arch

Medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer screening, melanoma early detection and prevention. West Town, 773-276-1100 Martha P. Arroyo

Medical dermatology, skin cancer. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-367-5575 Juliana Basko-Plluska

Skin cancer, moles, dermatopathology, skin cancer screening. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-596-8045 Mark Allan Berk

Skin cancer, laser surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake Forest, 847-234-6121 Ashish C. Bhatia

Skin cancer, reconstructive, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Itasca, 864-625-3376 Rachel Bognet

Mohs surgery. Hinsdale, 630-455-0045 Diana Bolotin

Skin cancer, melanoma, Mohs and laser surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611 Tracy Campbell

Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. Elgin, 847-381-8899 Jordan Carqueville

Mohs and dermatologic surgery, medical dermatology. (Advocate Masonic) Magnificent Mile, 312-319-1978 Samantha B. Conrad

Laser skin treatments, skin cancer. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-832-7443 Jonathan A. Dalton

Skin cancer screening, melanoma early detection and prevention, dermatologic surgery, pediatric dermatology. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004 Sharon Fang

Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Joliet, 864-625-3376 Pedram Gerami

Dermatopathology, melanoma, dysplastic nevi, cutaneous lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8106 Victoria Godinez-Puig

Mohs surgery, skin cancer screening. Northbrook, 847-272-0022 Steven Goulder

Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Hinsdale, 630-325-6647 Joan Guitart

Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, Sézary syndrome, lymphomatoid papulosis. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8106 Reshma N. Haugen

Skin cancer screening, medical dermatology. Skokie, 847-381-8899 Jennifer Hensley

Melanoma, skin cancer screening, skin cancer, moles. McHenry, 847-381-8899 Meyer A. Horn

Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Northwestern) West Town, 773-276-1100 Jeffrey T.S. Hsu

Dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery. Naperville, 864-625-3376 Vivek Iyengar

Mohs surgery. Tinley Park, 708-444-8300 Andrew Johnson

Medical dermatology, skin cancer, skin cancer screening. Geneva, 847-381-8899 Marcia E. Johnson

Medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004 Edidiong Kaminska

Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Advocate Masonic) North Center, 773-677-4300 Julia Katsnelson

Pediatric and medical dermatology, skin cancer surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Lincolnshire, 847-303-8900 Magdalena Kobierska

Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Buffalo Grove, 847-381-8899 Aleksandar L. Krunic

Mohs, dermatologic, and laser surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-871-7000 Ross M. Levy

Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-663-8062 Steven Mandrea

Medical dermatology, skin cancer, dermatologic and laser surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-298-1831 Sheetal Mehta

Mohs surgery, melanoma, skin cancer. (Silver Cross) Naperville, 630-547-5040 Gregg M. Menaker

Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-663-8062 Neill T. Peters Jr.

Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Northwestern) River North, 312-995-1955 Erin K. Petersen

Complex medical dermatology, skin cancer. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-832-7443 Arlene Ruiz de Luzuriaga

Dermatopathology, skin cancer, moles, basal cell carcinoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611 Christopher Richard Shea

Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions, dermatopathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200 Jessica Sheehan

Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Arlington Heights, 847-381-8899 Divya Singh-Behl

Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004 Ally-Khan B. Somani

Mohs, dermatologic, laser, and reconstructive skin surgery, skin cancers, cryosurgery. Orland Park, 708-636-3767 Amy F. Taub

Skin cancer and moles, photodynamic therapy, laser surgery. (Northwestern) Lincolnshire, 847-459-6400 Andrew Thompson

Skin cancer, medical dermatology, pediatric dermatology. Elgin, 847-381-8899 Pedram Yazdan

Dermatopathology. Elgin, 866-337-4251

Diagnostic Radiology

Ukamaka Atueyi

Body and abdominal imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900 Michael Bresler

Body imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900 Paul J. Chang

Abdominal imaging, genitourinary radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6024 Abraham H. Dachman

Gastrointestinal fluoroscopy, colon and pancreatic cancers, CT scan, virtual colonoscopy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6024 David Baruch Ecanow

Mammography. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475 Jacob S. Ecanow

Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475 Robert R. Edelman

MRI, cardiac MRI. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2098 Richard M. Gore

Gastrointestinal imaging. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475 Frederick Hoff

Body imaging, CT scan. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6366 Tony Kim

Neuroradiology. Hinsdale, 630-856-7400 Frank H. Miller

Abdominal, biliary, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and body imaging. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6366 Erin I. Neuschler

Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900 Rehan Nizamuddin

(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475 James Oakey

Body and musculoskeletal imaging, MRI, CT body scan. Hinsdale, 630-545-7880 Nimesh B. Patel

Breast, abdominal, and pelvic imaging. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-527-3425 David N. Rabin

Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475 Kiran C. Rajmane

Interventional radiology. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 331-221-5420 Nitu Saran

Neuroradiology, head and neck radiology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900 Shahrooz Sepahdari

Nuclear radiology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 866-600-2273 Ejaz Shamim

Body and musculoskeletal imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900 Aheed J. Siddiqi

(Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-275-5900 Mariana Solari

Breast imaging. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2027 Gene R. Solmos

Breast imaging, breast MRI. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2027 Gregory S. Stacy

Bone imaging, soft tissue tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200 Serena Viturawong

Breast imaging. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-2531 Karen Xie

MRI, breast, and body imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Ronald N. Cohen

Thyroid cancer and disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Brian W. Kim

Thyroid cancer and disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Sandra Naaman

Endocrine cancers, bone disorders in cancer patients. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6163 David H. Sarne

Thyroid cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology

Kurren S. Gill

Skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Deerfield, 224-513-6500 Ryan Nesemeier

Cancer reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Peter C. Revenaugh

Skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100

Gastroenterology

Jaimin Amin

Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening, therapeutic endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Darren D. Ballard

Endoscopy, colonoscopy, radio-frequency ablation, gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate South Suburban) Homewood, 708-799-3305 Mitchell Bernsen

Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005 Ronald A. Bloom

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170 Brian J. Blumenstein

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-425-9456 Rick A. Chadha

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-361-4778 Kenneth D. Chi

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170 Scott J. Cotler

Liver cancer. (Loyola) Maywood, 855-483-7362 Adam B. Gluskin

Endoscopy, colonoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005 Lawrence E. Gluskin

Colon cancer, colon cancer screening. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 847-244-2960 Bruce D. Greenberg

Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005 Neil Gupta

Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Abdul Haseeb

Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening. (Advocate Lutheran General) Niles, 847-318-9595 Steven Hendler

Colon cancer screening, gastrointestinal cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Amit D. Kalra

Colon and rectal cancer detection, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-244-2960 Justin Kosirog

Colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-888-1300 Laura M. Kulik

Liver cancer, liver transplant medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4837 William Levis

Colon and rectal cancer detection, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-888-1300 Wayne C. Lue

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, colon cancer screening. (Northwestern Palos) Oak Lawn, 708-425-9456 Nina H. Merel

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170 Darran R. Moxon

Colon cancer. (Northwestern Delnor) St. Charles, 630-208-7388 Amar S. Naik

Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Krishna Patel

Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Yogesh J. Patel

Cancer prevention, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, capsule endoscopy. (Northwestern Delnor) St. Charles, 630-208-7388 Baseer M. Qazi

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170 Nancy S. Reau

Transplant hepatology, liver cancer, hepatology. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-8910 Carl A. Robinson

Gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate South Suburban) Homewood, 708-799-3305 Allen Rosenbaum

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Michael A. Ruchim

Colon polyps, colon and rectal cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620 Peter John Sargon

Advanced endoscopy and imaging, interventional endoscopy, colonoscopy, gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate Lutheran General) Niles, 847-318-9595 Bradley D. Shapiro

Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Hoffman Estates, 630-717-2600 Nikhil J. Shastri

Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Uzma D. Siddiqui

Interventional endoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6140 Christian G. Stevoff

Colon polyps, colon and rectal cancers, endoscopy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620 Patricia K. Sun

Endoscopy, colonoscopy, colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005 Pankaj G. Vashi

Cancer prevention and control through nutrition, gastrointestinal cancer. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-872-6415 Mukund Venu

Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, small bowel enteroscopy, esophageal disorders, colonoscopy, endoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Aashesh Verma

Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy, small bowel enteroscopy, esophageal disorders. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Zuie Wakade

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244 Alan Wang

Colon cancer, esophageal disorders. (Endeavor Edward) Downers Grove, 630-717-2600 Irving Waxman

Gastrointestinal cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-8651 Rockford Glenn Yapp III

Gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-434-9312

Gynecologic Oncology

Amina Ahmed

(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300 Addie Alkhas

(Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-8180 Emma L. Barber

Chemotherapy, fertility preservation, intraperitoneal chemotherapy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Summer B. Dewdney

(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300 Allison Grubbs

Cervical, uterine, ovarian, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, hysterectomy, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300 Emily M. Hinchcliff

Endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Katherine Kurnit

Ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, vaginal, and endometrial cancers, gestational trophoblastic disease. (UChicago) Orland Park, 855-702-8222 Andras Ladanyi

(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300 Nita Karnik Lee

Robotic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Ernst R. Lengyel

Ovarian, uterine, endometrial, and cervical cancers, complex gynecologic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Kathryn Mills

Cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Adekunle O. Odunsi

Ovarian cancer, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118 Ronald K. Potkul

Ovarian, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, robotic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Jocelyn Ray

(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300 Gustavo C. Rodriguez

Uterine, ovarian, cervical, and vulvar cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2639 Sudarshan K. Sharma

(UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 S. Diane Yamada

Ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Hematology

Michael Drazer

Hematologic malignancies, genetic testing, hereditary cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Reem Karmali

Lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Richard A. Larson

Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Sunita Nathan

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904 Damiano Rondelli

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies, myeloproliferative disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625 Seema Singhal

Multiple myeloma, plasma cell disorders, bone marrow and stem cell and transplant, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Patrick Joseph Stiff

Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Wendy Stock

Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Michael J. Thirman

Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Monica Catherine Malec

Palliative care. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2574

Internal Medicine

John D. Nicolas

Cancer screening. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6000

Medical Oncology

Worood Abboud

Hematology. (St. Joseph Joliet) Tinley Park, 630-364-7850 Matthew E. Adess

Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancers. (Endeavor Highland Park) Highland Park, 847-480-3800 Syed M. Ahmed

Head, neck, lung, bladder, and prostate cancers. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Oak Brook, 331-732-4490 Kathy S. Albain

Breast and lung cancers, late effects of therapy in cancer survivors. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-327-3102 Mansoina Baweja

Breast cancer, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273 Al B. Benson III

Anal, colon, esophageal, gastroesophageal junction, and genitourinary cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Christine Bestvina

Lung and thymic cancers, thymoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Michael R. Bishop

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stem cell transplant, multiple myeloma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Bruce E. Brockstein

Head and neck cancers, sarcoma, melanoma. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112 Nafisa Burhani

Breast cancer, hematology. (St. Joseph Joliet) Tinley Park, 630-364-7850 Bassem T. Chaar

Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710 Manjeet S. Chawla

Breast, lung, and colon cancers, lymphoma, leukemia, hematology. (Thorek) Buena Park, 773-975-6749 Janet Chin

(UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149 Simona Chivu

Hematology, medical oncology consultation. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 855-702-8222 Sandeep Chunduri

Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Condell) Crystal Lake, 815-759-9260 Joseph I. Clark

Kidney, head, and neck cancers, melanoma. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Melody A. Cobleigh

Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904 Kenneth Cohen

Hematology, lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Jay S. Dalal

Gastrointestinal, lung, and genitourinary cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 Christopher K. Daugherty

Leukemia, lymphoma, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Benjamin Derman

Multiple myeloma, plasma cell disorders, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149 Apurva A. Desai

Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-931-0909 Samir B. Desai

Gastrointestinal, esophageal, colon, and rectal cancers. (Endeavor Edward) Plainfield, 630-364-7850 Mary J. Fidler

Mesothelioma, and head, neck, and lung cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371 Gini F. Fleming

Ovarian and gynecologic cancers, novel breast cancer therapies. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Daniel Frank

Medical oncology, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Lisle, 630-364-7850 Thomas Gajewski

Melanoma, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Christopher M. George

Gastrointestinal, kidney, prostate, testicular, and bladder cancers. (Northwestern Delnor) Oak Brook, 331-732-4490 Adi Gidron

Hematology. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-316-2635 Leo I. Gordon

Lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplants, CAR T-cell therapy, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 William J. Gradishar

Breast cancer, immunotherapy, inflammatory breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, precision medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 David L. Grinblatt

Leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112 Srilata Gundala

Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-560-0121 Olwen M. Hahn

Breast cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Sigrun Hallmeyer

Breast and skin cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200 M. Mufaddal Hamadeh

Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Orland Park, 708-424-9710 Rekha Harting

Hematology. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 Thomas Hensing

Thoracic and lung cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112 Kent Hoskins

Breast cancer, breast cancer genetics, neurocutaneous disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625 Maha H. Hussain

Genitourinary cancer. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Shikha Jain

Colon, rectal, liver, and pancreatic cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625 Andrzej Jakubowiak

Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Pamela E. Kaiser

Breast cancer, sarcoma. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200 Lynne S. Kaminer

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112 Edward H. Kaplan

Gastrointestinal and breast cancers. (City of Hope) Morton Grove, 847-675-3900 Mark Karides

Hematology. (Resurrection) Norwood Park West, 773-774-0042 Joseph J. Kash

Breast and gynecologic cancers, cancer genetics, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273 Ajaz M. Khan

Breast and lung cancers, hematology. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547 Paramjeet Grewal Khosla

Breast cancer, hematology. (Mount Sinai) Douglas Park, 773-884-8326 Hedy Lee Kindler

Pancreatic and other gastrointestinal cancers, mesothelioma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Justin Kline

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Satyajit Kosuri

Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, graft-versus-host disease, myelodysplastic syndromes. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Timothy M. Kuzel

Kidney, prostate, and bladder cancers, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-226-2318 Arti A. Lakhani

Hematology. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 Timothy Lestingi

Bladder, gynecologic, and prostate cancers, hematology. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200 Chih-Yi Liao

Liver and other gastrointestinal cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149 Shuo Ma

Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Bassam F. Matar

Hematology. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Rolling Meadows, 847-871-1800 Jonathan Moreira

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, leukemia, bone marrow transplant, Hodgkin's lymphoma, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Mary F. Mulcahy

Gallbladder, bile duct, esophageal, liver, colon, gastric, and pancreatic cancers, metastatic cancer. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Ronald Myint

Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710 Rita Nanda

Breast cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Halla S. Nimeiri

Colon, bladder, and pancreatic cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Peter Hugh O'Donnell

Genitourinary, bladder, prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Olatoyosi Odenike

Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Ira A. Oliff

Hematology. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-316-2635 Olufunmilayo I. Olopade

Breast and male breast cancer, hereditary cancer, cancer risk assessment. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Daniel Olson

Melanoma, CAR T-cell therapy, cellular therapy, skin cancer, sarcoma, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149 Alexander T. Pearson

Head, neck and salivary gland cancers, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Blase Polite

Colon, rectal, and other gastrointestinal cancers, carcinoid tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Jayanthi Ramadurai

Breast cancer, hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710 Ruta D. Rao

Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371 Mark J. Ratain

Solid tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Jon Morgan Richards

Melanoma, skin and kidney cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200 Peter Riedell

Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Ari Rosenberg

Head, neck, and thyroid cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Shaina A. Rozell

Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, hematologic malignancies, hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710 Ardaman Shergill

Appendix, colon, rectal, gastrointestinal, and lung cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Daniel H. Shevrin

Prostate and genitourinary cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112 Sonali M. Smith

Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Walter M. Stadler

Kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular, and urologic cancers. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547 Regina M. Stein

Breast, inflammatory breast, and triple-negative breast cancers, myeloproliferative neoplasms. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Randy F. Sweis

Urologic, bladder, prostate, kidney, and genitourinary cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Russell Szmulewitz

Urologic, prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular, and genitourinary cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Jonathan Trujillo

Genitourinary cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149 Dean G. Tsarwhas

Breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers, lymphoma, multiple myeloma. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-582-2134 Samir Undevia

Melanoma, skin and breast cancers, soft tissue sarcoma, cancer genetics. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273 Everett E. Vokes

Lung, head, and neck cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Elaine Lee Wade

Breast cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-570-2112 James A. Wallace

Geriatric cancer care. (UChicago) Tinley Park, 708-444-2226 Jane N. Winter

Lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Warren C. Wong

Hematology, solid tumors. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 Ghassan Zalzaleh

Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710

Neurologic Surgery

Beejal Y. Amin

Spine and brain tumors, spinal surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-856-8640 Julian E. Bailes Jr.

Brain tumors, spinal surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1440 George K. Bovis

Brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 844-376-3876 James P. Chandler

Skull base surgery, gliomas, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360 Fady T. Charbel

Skull base tumors and surgery, neuroendoscopy, spinal cord tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510 Mark Chwajol

Brain tumors, spinal tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510 R. Webster Crowley

Endovascular neurosurgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, brain tumors, carotid artery surgery, cerebrovascular disease. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644 Aruna Ganju

Spinal surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-7746 Amy Heimberger

Gliomas, brain mapping, malignant brain tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8143 Dean G. Karahalios

Brain and spinal tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery, complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 844-376-3876 Stephan A. Munich

Brain tumors, cerebrovascular surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644 Lorenzo F. Munoz

Brain tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644 Sergey Neckrysh

Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510 Russ P. Nockels

Complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-9565 John E. O'Toole

Minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644 Min S. Park

Cerebrovascular neurosurgery, endovascular surgery, interventional neuroradiology, brain tumors. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3208 Vikram Prabhu

Brain tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. (Loyola) Burr Ridge, 888-584-7888 Edwin Ramos

Spinal tumors, complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2123 Matthew J. Ross

Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-393-2222

Neurology

Rimas V. Lukas

Neuro-oncology, brain metastases, brain tumors, central nervous system lymphoma, gliomas. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360 Jeffrey J. Raizer

Neuro-oncology, brain tumors, central nervous system lymphoma, chordoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360 Christopher R. Trevino

(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112

Neuroradiology

Talha S. Allam

(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000 Ashwin V. Hampole

Brain imaging. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-275-5900 Sasan Payvar

(St. Joseph Joliet) Joliet, 815-741-7200 Harish N. Shownkeen

Interventional neuroradiology. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-2113

Nuclear Medicine

Daniel Appelbaum

PET imaging, neurologic imaging, nuclear radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Nicole D. Edison

Colposcopy, hysterectomy, gynecologic cancers, Pap smear abnormalities, ovarian cancer genetics, breast cancer genetics. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118 Stacy T. Lindau

Gynecologic cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118

Ophthalmology

Jack Cohen

Eye cancer. (Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-677-1340 William F. Mieler

Eye cancer. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3937 Bahram Rahmani

Pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors, retinoblastoma. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Orthopedic Surgery

Samer Attar

Bone and soft tissue tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Steven Gitelis

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904 Rex Haydon

Bone and soft tissue tumors, metastatic bone tumors, Ewing's sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531 Terrance D. Peabody

Bone and soft tissue tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Otolaryngology

Nishant Agrawal

Head and neck cancers and surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Samer Al-Khudari

Head, neck, and thyroid cancers and surgery, robotic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Hassan Arshad

Thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, head and neck cancer, surgery, and reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Brandon Baird

Laryngeal cancer, head and neck surgery, laryngeal and vocal cord surgery, voice restoration surgery. (UChicago) Streeterville, 773-702-1865 Pete S. Batra

Skull base tumors and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Mihir K. Bhayani

Head and neck cancers and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Elizabeth Astin Blair

Head and neck cancers and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery, salivary gland tumors, skull base tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Richard W. Borrowdale

Head and neck cancers, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 James A. Burns

Laryngeal tumors, endoscopic laser surgery, endoscopic airway reconstruction. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 David B. Conley Jr.

Skull base surgery, complex sinonasal surgery and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 Michael Friedman

Head and neck tumors, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-5500 John P. Leonetti

Skull base tumors and surgery, head and neck cancers, salivary gland tumors. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 John Maddalozzo

Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, salivary gland surgery, middle ear surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230 Alan G. Micco

Neurotology, gamma Knife radiosurgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 Urjeet A. Patel

Head and neck cancers and surgery, nasal cavity tumors, reconstructive facial surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 Jayant Pinto

Head and neck cancers, skull base surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Louis de Guzman Portugal

Head and neck cancers and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Joseph R. Raviv

Sinus tumors, skull base surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Northbrook, 847-504-3300 Sandeep Samant

Head and neck cancers and surgery, complex sinonasal and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 Gordon J. Siegel

Head and neck cancers. (Northwestern) River North, 312-988-7777 Ryan M. Smith

Head and neck cancer reconstruction, skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Kerstin M. Stenson

Head and neck cancers and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Katelyn O. Stepan

Head and neck cancers and surgery, minimally invasive salivary gland surgery, parathyroid surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 Vanessa Stubbs

Head and neck cancers and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100 Bruce K. Tan

Meningioma, cranial base tumors, nasal cavity tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 Nirav N. Thakkar

Head and neck cancers and surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. (Advocate Christ) Orland Park, 708-460-0007 Kevin C. Welch

Sinus tumors and surgery, complex sinonasal and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182 R. Mark Wiet

Skull base surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-4056

Pain Medicine

Magdalena Anitescu

Cancer pain management. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Pathology

Elham Abboud

Oncology pathology. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-872-4561 Daniel A. Arber

Bone marrow, lymph node, and spleen pathology, leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-0647 Anthony Chang

Kidney pathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3426 Cathryn A. Goldberg

Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-527-3460 Sandeep Gurbuxani

Hematopathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6196 John A. Hart

Gastrointestinal and liver pathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-2594 Robert Pooley Jr.

Hematopathology. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Mark J. Roberts

Hematopathology. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 815-300-7073 Christine Roloff

Dermatopathology. Elgin, 866-337-4251 Bradford A. Tan

Cytopathology, oncology pathology. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology

Mark A. Applebaum

Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma, sarcoma, solid tumors, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Eric C. Beyer

Pediatric cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Lorraine E. Canham

Pediatric cancer diagnosis and treatment, solid tumors. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Susan L. Cohn

Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Jill de Jong

Leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Ami V. Desai

Sarcoma, solid tumors, developmental therapeutics, neuroblastoma, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Lisa Giordano

Pediatric cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 William R. Goodell

Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9400 Ammar Hayani

Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-4291 Tara Henderson

Cancer diagnosis and treatments, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Lewis Hsu

(UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 James LaBelle

Pediatric cancers, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Gabrielle Lapping-Carr

Hematologic malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Loretta S. Li

Hematologic malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Ricarchito B. Manera

Leukemia, lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-3898 Elaine R. Morgan

Leukemia, palliative care, hemophagocytic syndrome, Langerhans cell histiocytosis, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Perry Morocco

Hematologic malignancies, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Radhika Peddinti

Neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Jenna E. Rossoff

Pediatric cancers, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Marie-Ellen Sarvida

Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-4094 Samuel L. Volchenboum

Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808 Angela J. Waanders

Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Pediatric Neurologic Surgery

Tord D. Alden

Pediatric brain and spinal tumors, cerebrovascular neurosurgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220 Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.

Lipomyelomeningocele. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200 Dimitrios C. Nikas

Brain and spinal tumors, craniofacial surgery. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-9052 John R. Ruge

Brain and spinal tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9052

Pediatric Radiology

Margaret D. Gore

(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2325 Cynthia K. Rigsby

Cardiovascular imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4500 Daniel M. Schwartz

Fluoroscopy, gastrointestinal imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Pediatric Surgery

Marion C.W. Henry

Colon and rectal surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Thomas K. Lee

Soft tissue tumors, neuroblastoma, biliary surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Grace Z. Mak

Pediatric cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Manish Raiji

Surgical oncology, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Erin E. Rowell

Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210

Pediatric Urology

Jonathan H. Ross

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery, genital reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Plastic Surgery

Karina Alexander

Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Edward) Warrenville, 630-348-3000 Bradley Ashpole

Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. Itasca, 847-884-8346 Ramsen Azizi

Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (St. Francis) Albany Park, 312-337-3010 Jacob Bloom

Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Gold Coast, 312-549-8691 Eleanor I. Bucholz

Breast reconstruction. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Elizabeth Anne Burke

Cancer reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Northbrook, 847-504-2300 David W. Chang

Breast, head, and neck reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302 Tae W. Chong

Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery, limb salvage, microsurgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000 Victor G. Cimino

Breast reconstruction. (Gottlieb) Park Ridge, 847-268-3910 John Cook

Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Magnificent Mile, 312-751-2112 Courtney Cripps

Breast reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302 Joseph L. Daw Jr.

Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Arlington Heights, 847-259-1000 Patricia DePoli

Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-983-8554 Sara Dickie

Skin reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Morton Grove, 847-999-7800 Neil A. Fine

Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-266-6240 Peter D. Geldner

(Advocate Masonic) Streeterville, 312-981-4440 Lawrence J. Gottlieb

Lower limb reconstruction, head and neck tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302 Karol A. Gutowski

Reconstructive surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-786-5200 Summer E. Hanson

Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery, lower limb reconstruction, skin cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302 Keith Hood

Cancer reconstruction. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-922-8825 Michael A. Howard

Breast reconstruction, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 224-271-4250 Lawrence H. Iteld

Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Masonic) Goose Island, 312-757-4505 Sameer M. Kapadia

Reconstructive microvascular surgery, skin cancer reconstruction, breast reconstruction, abdominal wall reconstruction. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 312-872-8514 George Kokosis

Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000 Thomas A. Mustoe

Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern) Magnificent Mile, 312-788-2560 Brian E. Rosett

Breast reconstruction. (UI Health) Lincoln Park, 312-535-2200 Akhil K. Seth

Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Highland Park) Northbrook, 847-504-2300 Deana S. Shenaq

Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000 Stefan Mark Szczerba

Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Lutheran General) Rosemont, 847-853-9900 Anthony P. Terrasse

Breast reconstruction, facial reconstructive surgery, skin cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-234-2400 Chad M. Teven

Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 224-271-4250 Gregory A. Turowski

Breast reconstruction. Skokie, 847-674-4646 Darl Vandevender

Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Robert Lee Walton

Breast and nasal reconstruction. (Ascension St. Joseph) Gold Coast, 312-337-7795

Pulmonary Disease

Matthew J. Baugh

Lung cancer. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Westmont, 630-871-6699 Viveka Boddipalli

Lung cancer screening. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-871-6699 Brett A. Collander

Lung cancer screening. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-871-6699 Kevin L. Kovitz

Interventional pulmonology, lung cancer, critical care. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-2740 Benjamin D. Margolis

Lung cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Bannockburn, 847-236-1300

Radiation Oncology

Adil S. Akthar

Genitourinary, head, and neck cancers, proton therapy. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-933-7811 Katherine Baker

Breast, lung, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and hematologic cancers. Lisle, 630-432-6745 William D. Bloomer

Breast and prostate cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2590 Steven J. Chmura

Brain and spinal cord tumors, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Philip Paul Connell

Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Dean Conterato

Brain stereotactic radiation, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-990-5910 Paul D. Crossan

(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475 Eric D. Donnelly

Breast, gynecologic, and skin cancers, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-472-3650 Vinai Gondi

3D conformal radiation therapy, brain and spinal cord tumors, Gamma Knife radiosurgery, lymphoma, proton therapy. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 877-887-5807 Howard J. Halpern

Breast cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Daniel James Haraf

Head, neck, and lung cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 William F. Hartsell

Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, breast cancer, proton therapy. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 Yasmin Hasan

Gynecologic and breast cancers, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 John P. Hayes

Gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520 Arica Hirsch

Breast, lung, and prostate cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-8030 Kapila Kalakota

Breast, central nervous system, lung, and gynecologic cancers. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 H. Jason Kang

(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475 Thomas Kim

Breast, liver, colon, rectal, pancreatic, and esophageal cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371 Mark Korpics

Head, neck, brain, lung, breast, genitourinary, and gastrointestinal cancers. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 855-702-8222 Matthew Koshy

Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3631 Andrew Lee

Gastrointestinal, prostate, head, neck, and central nervous system cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, brachytherapy. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-842-0300 Stanley Liauw

Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, bladder, and prostate cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222 Parthiv S. Mehta

Prostate and bladder cancers, brachytherapy. (City of Hope) Glenview, 224-260-3100 Bharat B. Mittal

Head, neck, and skin cancers, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520 Nasiruddin Mohammed

Gastrointestinal, genitourinary, head, neck, and lung cancers, gamma Knife radiosurgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-933-7811 Najeeb Mohideen

Prostate, head, and neck cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-6560 Stephen S. Nigh

Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung and breast cancers. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-6560 Rajiv J. Patel

(Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 847-981-5760 Ramji R. Rajendran

Breast, genitourinary, and lung cancers, gamma Knife radiosurgery, brain tumors. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 847-981-5760 James E. Ruffer

Breast and prostate cancers. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-990-5910 Gary Schreiber

Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Swedish) Ravenswood, 773-989-1613 Anand Shah

Lung, gastrointestinal, head, neck, prostate, and breast cancers. Lisle, 630-432-6745 Karan Shah

Intensity-modulated and stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, hyperthermia treatment, brachytherapy. (City of Hope) Zion, 844-760-0873 William Small Jr.

Breast, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and cervical cancers, brachytherapy. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-2562 Christina Son

Gynecologic and breast cancers. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3631 Jonathan B. Strauss

Gynecologic and breast cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520 Michael A. Stutz

Prostate, breast, genitourinary, gynecologic, lung, and skin cancers, brachytherapy. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-232-0610 Patrick Sweeney

Head, neck, and prostate cancers, stereotactic radiosurgery, sarcoma. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500 Arpi D. Thukral

Breast, gynecologic, head, neck, genitourinary, and lung cancers. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Oak Brook, 630-933-7811 Faisal Vali

(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475 Harsha Varadhi

(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475 Dian Wang

Prostate, head, and neck cancers, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5751

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Mary Wood Molo

Fertility preservation. (Rush) Streeterville, 312-288-6420 Sana M. Salih

Fertility preservation. (UChicago) South Loop, 773-702-6118

Surgery

Peter Angelos

Thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal cancers, pheochromocytoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524 Gia M. Compagnoni

Breast cancer. (Ascension St. Alexius) Bartlett, 224-273-5120 Celeste G. Cruz

Breast cancer. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-3390 John J. Fung

Liver and kidney transplants, liver and biliary cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524 Giovanni D. Giannotti

Hepatobiliary, colon, and rectal surgery, surgical critical care. (St. Mary of Nazareth) Wicker Park, 773-541-8100 Nora Jaskowiak

Breast, thyroid, and parathyroid cancers, endocrine tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-7032 Barbara L. Krueger

Breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomy. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-346-4055 Fred A. Luchette

Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Andrea Madrigrano

Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904 Amrit Mangat

Breast cancer.(Northwestern Central DuPage) Lisle, 630-790-1700 Michael Martirano Jr.

Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, minimally invasive robotic surgery. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-790-1700 Heidi C. Memmel

Breast cancer in pregnancy, breast cancer in young women, lymph node surgery for breast cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-582-2134 Keith W. Millikan

Pancreatic and liver cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904 J. Michael Millis

Liver cancer, biliary surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524 Louis C. Montana

Breast cancer, advanced laparoscopic surgery, colon disorders. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1700 Barry S. Rosen

Breast cancer. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-842-2770 Michael F. Scheer

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-244-3525 Miraj G. Shah-Khan

Breast cancer. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-590-5520 Harry Siavelis

Breast, colon, rectal, and thyroid cancers. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-790-1700 Cord Sturgeon

Endocrine and parathyroid surgery, thyroid cancer, adrenal tumors, multiple endocrine neoplasia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-0990 Stephan G. Wyers

Laparoscopic and gastrointestinal surgery, colon cancer. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) La Grange, 630-226-0664

Surgical Oncology

Gerard J. Abood

Gastrointestinal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 David J. Bentrem

Bile duct, esophageal, gallbladder, and liver cancers, hepatobiliary surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Mark M. Connolly

Breast and gastrointestinal cancers. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-472-3427 Nikolaos A. Dallas

Breast, endocrine, and gastrointestinal cancers. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-3390 Constantine V. Godellas

Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 224-273-7550 Nora M. Hansen

Breast cancer, male breast cancer, breast cancer in young women, lumpectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Seema A. Khan

Breast cancer, breast cancer in families, male breast cancer, breast cancer in young women, lumpectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 Katherine A. Kopkash

Breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomy, sentinel node surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1700 Elizabeth A. Marcus

Breast cancer. (Stroger) Near West Side, 312-864-2306 Cristina M. O'Donoghue

Melanoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524 Claudia Perez

Breast cancer and surgery, nipple-sparing mastectomy, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, sentinel lymph node biopsy. (Rush) South Loop, 312-226-2371 Catherine Pesce

Breast cancer. (Endeavor Highland Park) Evanston, 847-570-1700 Mitchell C. Posner

Pancreatic, esophageal, and other gastrointestinal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524 Mark S. Talamonti

Sarcoma, neuroendocrine tumors, and pancreatic, liver, and other gastrointestinal cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1700 Michael Warso

Breast, skin, pancreatic, and other gastrointestinal cancers, sarcoma, melanoma. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300 Jeffrey D. Wayne

Melanoma, basal cell carcinoma sarcoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, Merkel cell carcinoma, regional therapies for advanced melanoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322 David J. Winchester

Breast and thyroid cancers, melanoma. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-336-6111

Thoracic Surgery

Ankit Bharat

Lung cancer and transplant, thoracic surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-1800 Jessica S. Donington

Lung and thoracic cancers, mesothelioma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2500 Paul J. Gordon

Lung cancer. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-346-4065 Samuel S. Kim

Esophageal cancer, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, robotic surgery, lung surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-3800 Michael J. Liptay

Lung, esophageal, and thoracic cancers, minimally invasive thoracic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6642 Christopher W. Seder

Esophageal and lung cancers, chest wall and mediastinal tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6642

Urology

Piyush K. Agarwal

Bladder, urologic, prostate, testicular, and penile cancers, robotic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860 Nejd F. Alsikafi

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-599-1111 Kristopher N. Atzeff

Endourology, urologic cancer, laparoscopic kidney surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010 Mark Brandt

Laparoscopic and robotic surgery, urologic and prostate cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-470-1500 William J. Catalona

Prostate cancer, rectal exam abnormalities, elevated PSA, prostate cancer screening. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146 Justin J. Cohen

Urologic cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010 Scott Eggener

Prostate, kidney, testicular, penile, and bladder cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860 Lev Elterman

Prostate cancer. (Advocate Masonic) Skokie, 847-410-8416 Robert C. Flanigan

Urologic, prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Gordon R. Gluckman

Prostate and kidney cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Mount Prospect, 847-823-3185 James H. Griffin

Urologic cancer. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-741-0398 Gopal N. Gupta

Bladder, kidney, prostate, and urologic cancers, focal therapy. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Fadi A. Habib

Urologic, prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Ascension St. Joseph) Portage Park, 773-725-0760 Brian T. Helfand

Prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-503-3000 Ronald J. Kim

Kidney and prostate cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-295-0010 Eric J. Kirshenbaum

Urologic cancer, robotic surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010 John J. Kritsas

Kidney and urologic cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-887-0580 Shilajit D. Kundu

Urologic, penile, prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146 Kalyan C. Latchamsetty

Urologic cancer, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-692-5700 Michael S. McGuire

Urologic, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-535-7657 Kevin T. McVary

Prostate cancer. (Loyola) Burr Ridge, 888-584-7888 Paul F. Merrick

Urologic, prostate, and bladder cancers. (Endeavor Edward) Wheaton, 630-790-1221 John E. Milner

Bladder and prostate cancers, endourology, robotic surgery, kidney transplant. (Endeavor Highland Park) Skokie, 847-677-4111 Kent T. Perry Jr.

Kidney, prostate, and adrenal cancers, robotic kidney surgery, robotic prostatectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146 Steven M. Pierpaoli

Prostate cancer. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-590-8765 Marcus L. Quek

Prostate, kidney, bladder, penile, and testicular cancers, laparoscopic kidney surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 David A. Rebuck

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-470-1500 Mark J. Schacht

Prostate and kidney cancers. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-328-5600 Edward M. Schaeffer

Prostate cancer, robotic prostatectomy, prostate cancer screening, rectal exam abnormalities, elevated PSA. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146 Arieh L. Shalhav

Kidney and prostate cancers, laparoscopic, robotic, and minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860 George R. Sosenko

Bladder and prostate cancers. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-725-9700 George Sreckovic

Bladder and prostate cancers. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-888-8287 Thomas Turk

Kidney and ureter cancers. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Jean O. Ung

Genitourinary cancer, pelvic organ prolapse repair. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Naperville, 630-790-1221 Srinivas Vourganti

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3447 Paul M. Yonover

Bladder, prostate, and testicular cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-281-1011 Gregory P. Zagaja

Urologic, prostate, and bladder cancers, robotic and minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Marc J. Alonzo

Liver tumors, liver cancer radioembolization, cryoablation. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2160 Bulent Arslan

Liver tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-4238 Marc A. Borge

Cancer chemoembolization, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3727 James Bui

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer chemoembolization. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-3737 James C. Carr

Interventional radiology. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2270 Howard B. Chrisman

Image-guided biopsy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-5200 Francis Facchini

Liver tumors, spinal imaging and intervention. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) Hinsdale, 630-856-7460 Ramona Gupta

Interventional oncology. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8346 Stanley Kim

Interventional radiology. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-6930 Rakesh Navuluri

Interventional radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6514 Riad Salem

Complex liver therapies, hepatobiliary intervention, interventional oncology, radio-frequency tumor ablation. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-1791 Michael Sichlau

Liver tumors, spinal imaging and intervention. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) Hinsdale, 630-856-7460 Jordan C. Tasse

Interventional oncology and radiology. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-4238 Thuong G. Van Ha

Interventional oncology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6514

