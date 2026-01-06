Kathy AlbainLoyola University Medical Center
Albain and her research partner, Clodia Osipo, identified a gene that causes some breast cancers to regrow during and after treatment. They’re testing a drug that would inhibit this so-called Notch gene.
Photograph: courtesy of Loyola Medicine
Ajaz Khan and Bradford TanCity of Hope Cancer Center Chicago
They were part of a research team urging the use of comprehensive genomic profiling in cases of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. This can identify a genetic alteration known as kinase fusion abnormality, which can then be targeted in treatment.
Photograph: courtesy of City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago
Katherine KopkashEndeavor Health Evanston Hospital
Kopkash is leading a clinical trial of a robotically assisted surgical technique for patients with early-stage breast cancer. The single-incision procedure preserves the nipple and leaves only a small, hidden scar.
Photograph: courtesy of Endeavor Health
Jordan TasseRush University Medical Center
Tasse is one of the Midwest’s first doctors to use histotripsy, a treatment that employs ultrasound waves to create rapidly expanding and collapsing microbubbles in the liver, destroying hard-to-reach tumors there.
Photograph: courtesy of Rush Creative Media Group
Celeste CruzAdvocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Cruz helped lead research showing that women with limited English proficiency, particularly Spanish speakers, are less likely to get mammograms for breast cancer screening.
Photograph: courtesy of Advocate Health Care
Erin RowellLurie Children’s Hospital
Children who survive cancer often face a loss of fertility and hormone production later in life. Rowell coauthored an article urging doctors to counsel young patients on precautionary measures like preventing ovarian tissue and — in the case of girls who have entered puberty — eggs.
Photograph: Jan Terry/Lurie Children’s Hospital
Gopal GuptaLoyola Medical University Center
To treat certain cases of prostrate cancer, Gupta uses high-intensity focused ultrasound in an innovative non-invasive robotic procedure. Heat from the waves destroys malignant cells with pinpoint accuracy, limiting damage to other parts of the prostrate.
Photograph: courtesy of Loyola Medicine
Cardiovascular Disease
Jeanne DeCara
Heart disease in cancer patients, cardiac imaging, echocardiography, cardio-oncology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461
Marianna Krive
Cardio-oncology. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-698-5500
Gaile Sabaliauskas
Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-719-4799
Child Neurology
Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330
Clinical Genetics
Lee P. Shulman
Reproductive genetics, ovarian cancer screening, amniocentesis, cancer genetics. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-472-4151
Colon & Rectal Surgery
John R. Andrews
Colon, rectal, and anal cancers, sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-234-4310
Joshua M. Eberhardt
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Gerald Gantt Jr.
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300
Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620
Sanath S. Kumar
Colon and rectal cancers, robotic and minimally invasive surgery. (Advocate South Suburban) Orland Park, 708-460-8081
Slawomir Marecik
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, robotic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-759-1110
Joseph P. Muldoon
Colon, rectal, and anal cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-570-1700
Alejandra M. Perez-Tamayo
Colon and rectal cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300
Vitaliy Y. Poylin
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6868
Marc A. Singer
Colon and rectal cancers and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Scott A. Strong
Colon and rectal cancers, familial polyposis, sphincter preservation, minimally invasive surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6868
Dermatology
Murad Alam
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, cancer-related reconstructive surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6647
Stefanie Ali
Dermatopathology, medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Naperville, 847-381-8899
Emily L. Arch
Medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer screening, melanoma early detection and prevention. West Town, 773-276-1100
Martha P. Arroyo
Medical dermatology, skin cancer. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-367-5575
Juliana Basko-Plluska
Skin cancer, moles, dermatopathology, skin cancer screening. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-596-8045
Mark Allan Berk
Skin cancer, laser surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake Forest, 847-234-6121
Ashish C. Bhatia
Skin cancer, reconstructive, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Itasca, 864-625-3376
Rachel Bognet
Mohs surgery. Hinsdale, 630-455-0045
Diana Bolotin
Skin cancer, melanoma, Mohs and laser surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611
Tracy Campbell
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. Elgin, 847-381-8899
Jordan Carqueville
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, medical dermatology. (Advocate Masonic) Magnificent Mile, 312-319-1978
Samantha B. Conrad
Laser skin treatments, skin cancer. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-832-7443
Jonathan A. Dalton
Skin cancer screening, melanoma early detection and prevention, dermatologic surgery, pediatric dermatology. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004
Sharon Fang
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Joliet, 864-625-3376
Pedram Gerami
Dermatopathology, melanoma, dysplastic nevi, cutaneous lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8106
Victoria Godinez-Puig
Mohs surgery, skin cancer screening. Northbrook, 847-272-0022
Steven Goulder
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Hinsdale, 630-325-6647
Joan Guitart
Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, Sézary syndrome, lymphomatoid papulosis. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8106
Reshma N. Haugen
Skin cancer screening, medical dermatology. Skokie, 847-381-8899
Jennifer Hensley
Melanoma, skin cancer screening, skin cancer, moles. McHenry, 847-381-8899
Meyer A. Horn
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Northwestern) West Town, 773-276-1100
Jeffrey T.S. Hsu
Dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery. Naperville, 864-625-3376
Vivek Iyengar
Mohs surgery. Tinley Park, 708-444-8300
Andrew Johnson
Medical dermatology, skin cancer, skin cancer screening. Geneva, 847-381-8899
Marcia E. Johnson
Medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004
Edidiong Kaminska
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Advocate Masonic) North Center, 773-677-4300
Julia Katsnelson
Pediatric and medical dermatology, skin cancer surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Lincolnshire, 847-303-8900
Magdalena Kobierska
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. Buffalo Grove, 847-381-8899
Aleksandar L. Krunic
Mohs, dermatologic, and laser surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-871-7000
Ross M. Levy
Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-663-8062
Steven Mandrea
Medical dermatology, skin cancer, dermatologic and laser surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-298-1831
Sheetal Mehta
Mohs surgery, melanoma, skin cancer. (Silver Cross) Naperville, 630-547-5040
Gregg M. Menaker
Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-663-8062
Neill T. Peters Jr.
Medical dermatology, skin cancer screening. (Northwestern) River North, 312-995-1955
Erin K. Petersen
Complex medical dermatology, skin cancer. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-832-7443
Arlene Ruiz de Luzuriaga
Dermatopathology, skin cancer, moles, basal cell carcinoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611
Christopher Richard Shea
Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions, dermatopathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Jessica Sheehan
Mohs and dermatologic surgery, skin cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Arlington Heights, 847-381-8899
Divya Singh-Behl
Mohs surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Deerfield, 847-480-0004
Ally-Khan B. Somani
Mohs, dermatologic, laser, and reconstructive skin surgery, skin cancers, cryosurgery. Orland Park, 708-636-3767
Amy F. Taub
Skin cancer and moles, photodynamic therapy, laser surgery. (Northwestern) Lincolnshire, 847-459-6400
Andrew Thompson
Skin cancer, medical dermatology, pediatric dermatology. Elgin, 847-381-8899
Pedram Yazdan
Dermatopathology. Elgin, 866-337-4251
Diagnostic Radiology
Ukamaka Atueyi
Body and abdominal imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900
Michael Bresler
Body imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900
Paul J. Chang
Abdominal imaging, genitourinary radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6024
Abraham H. Dachman
Gastrointestinal fluoroscopy, colon and pancreatic cancers, CT scan, virtual colonoscopy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6024
David Baruch Ecanow
Mammography. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475
Jacob S. Ecanow
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475
Robert R. Edelman
MRI, cardiac MRI. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2098
Richard M. Gore
Gastrointestinal imaging. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475
Frederick Hoff
Body imaging, CT scan. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6366
Tony Kim
Neuroradiology. Hinsdale, 630-856-7400
Frank H. Miller
Abdominal, biliary, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and body imaging. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6366
Erin I. Neuschler
Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900
Rehan Nizamuddin
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475
James Oakey
Body and musculoskeletal imaging, MRI, CT body scan. Hinsdale, 630-545-7880
Nimesh B. Patel
Breast, abdominal, and pelvic imaging. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-527-3425
David N. Rabin
Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2475
Kiran C. Rajmane
Interventional radiology. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 331-221-5420
Nitu Saran
Neuroradiology, head and neck radiology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900
Shahrooz Sepahdari
Nuclear radiology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 866-600-2273
Ejaz Shamim
Body and musculoskeletal imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900
Aheed J. Siddiqi
(Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-275-5900
Mariana Solari
Breast imaging. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2027
Gene R. Solmos
Breast imaging, breast MRI. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2027
Gregory S. Stacy
Bone imaging, soft tissue tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Serena Viturawong
Breast imaging. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-2531
Karen Xie
MRI, breast, and body imaging. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-4900
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Ronald N. Cohen
Thyroid cancer and disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Brian W. Kim
Thyroid cancer and disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Sandra Naaman
Endocrine cancers, bone disorders in cancer patients. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6163
David H. Sarne
Thyroid cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Facial Plastic Surgery/Otolaryngology
Kurren S. Gill
Skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Deerfield, 224-513-6500
Ryan Nesemeier
Cancer reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Peter C. Revenaugh
Skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Gastroenterology
Jaimin Amin
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening, therapeutic endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Darren D. Ballard
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, radio-frequency ablation, gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate South Suburban) Homewood, 708-799-3305
Mitchell Bernsen
Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005
Ronald A. Bloom
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170
Brian J. Blumenstein
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-425-9456
Rick A. Chadha
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-361-4778
Kenneth D. Chi
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170
Scott J. Cotler
Liver cancer. (Loyola) Maywood, 855-483-7362
Adam B. Gluskin
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005
Lawrence E. Gluskin
Colon cancer, colon cancer screening. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 847-244-2960
Bruce D. Greenberg
Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005
Neil Gupta
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Abdul Haseeb
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening. (Advocate Lutheran General) Niles, 847-318-9595
Steven Hendler
Colon cancer screening, gastrointestinal cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Amit D. Kalra
Colon and rectal cancer detection, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-244-2960
Justin Kosirog
Colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-888-1300
Laura M. Kulik
Liver cancer, liver transplant medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4837
William Levis
Colon and rectal cancer detection, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-888-1300
Wayne C. Lue
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, colon cancer screening. (Northwestern Palos) Oak Lawn, 708-425-9456
Nina H. Merel
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170
Darran R. Moxon
Colon cancer. (Northwestern Delnor) St. Charles, 630-208-7388
Amar S. Naik
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Krishna Patel
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Yogesh J. Patel
Cancer prevention, pancreatic and biliary endoscopy, capsule endoscopy. (Northwestern Delnor) St. Charles, 630-208-7388
Baseer M. Qazi
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Glenview, 847-677-1170
Nancy S. Reau
Transplant hepatology, liver cancer, hepatology. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-8910
Carl A. Robinson
Gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate South Suburban) Homewood, 708-799-3305
Allen Rosenbaum
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Michael A. Ruchim
Colon polyps, colon and rectal cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620
Peter John Sargon
Advanced endoscopy and imaging, interventional endoscopy, colonoscopy, gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate Lutheran General) Niles, 847-318-9595
Bradley D. Shapiro
Colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Hoffman Estates, 630-717-2600
Nikhil J. Shastri
Colon, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, colon cancer screening, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Uzma D. Siddiqui
Interventional endoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6140
Christian G. Stevoff
Colon polyps, colon and rectal cancers, endoscopy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-5620
Patricia K. Sun
Endoscopy, colonoscopy, colon cancer screening. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Arlington Heights, 847-439-1005
Pankaj G. Vashi
Cancer prevention and control through nutrition, gastrointestinal cancer. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-872-6415
Mukund Venu
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, small bowel enteroscopy, esophageal disorders, colonoscopy, endoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Aashesh Verma
Colon cancer screening, colon cancer, endoscopy, colonoscopy, small bowel enteroscopy, esophageal disorders. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Zuie Wakade
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 312-767-3244
Alan Wang
Colon cancer, esophageal disorders. (Endeavor Edward) Downers Grove, 630-717-2600
Irving Waxman
Gastrointestinal cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-8651
Rockford Glenn Yapp III
Gastrointestinal cancer. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-434-9312
Gynecologic Oncology
Amina Ahmed
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300
Addie Alkhas
(Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-8180
Emma L. Barber
Chemotherapy, fertility preservation, intraperitoneal chemotherapy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Summer B. Dewdney
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300
Allison Grubbs
Cervical, uterine, ovarian, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, hysterectomy, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300
Emily M. Hinchcliff
Endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Katherine Kurnit
Ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, vaginal, and endometrial cancers, gestational trophoblastic disease. (UChicago) Orland Park, 855-702-8222
Andras Ladanyi
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300
Nita Karnik Lee
Robotic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Ernst R. Lengyel
Ovarian, uterine, endometrial, and cervical cancers, complex gynecologic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Kathryn Mills
Cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Adekunle O. Odunsi
Ovarian cancer, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118
Ronald K. Potkul
Ovarian, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, robotic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Jocelyn Ray
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6300
Gustavo C. Rodriguez
Uterine, ovarian, cervical, and vulvar cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2639
Sudarshan K. Sharma
(UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
S. Diane Yamada
Ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Hematology
Michael Drazer
Hematologic malignancies, genetic testing, hereditary cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Reem Karmali
Lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Richard A. Larson
Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Sunita Nathan
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904
Damiano Rondelli
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies, myeloproliferative disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625
Seema Singhal
Multiple myeloma, plasma cell disorders, bone marrow and stem cell and transplant, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Patrick Joseph Stiff
Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Wendy Stock
Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Michael J. Thirman
Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Monica Catherine Malec
Palliative care. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2574
Internal Medicine
John D. Nicolas
Cancer screening. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-6000
Medical Oncology
Worood Abboud
Hematology. (St. Joseph Joliet) Tinley Park, 630-364-7850
Matthew E. Adess
Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancers. (Endeavor Highland Park) Highland Park, 847-480-3800
Syed M. Ahmed
Head, neck, lung, bladder, and prostate cancers. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Oak Brook, 331-732-4490
Kathy S. Albain
Breast and lung cancers, late effects of therapy in cancer survivors. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-327-3102
Mansoina Baweja
Breast cancer, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273
Al B. Benson III
Anal, colon, esophageal, gastroesophageal junction, and genitourinary cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Christine Bestvina
Lung and thymic cancers, thymoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Michael R. Bishop
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stem cell transplant, multiple myeloma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Bruce E. Brockstein
Head and neck cancers, sarcoma, melanoma. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112
Nafisa Burhani
Breast cancer, hematology. (St. Joseph Joliet) Tinley Park, 630-364-7850
Bassem T. Chaar
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710
Manjeet S. Chawla
Breast, lung, and colon cancers, lymphoma, leukemia, hematology. (Thorek) Buena Park, 773-975-6749
Janet Chin
(UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149
Simona Chivu
Hematology, medical oncology consultation. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 855-702-8222
Sandeep Chunduri
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Condell) Crystal Lake, 815-759-9260
Joseph I. Clark
Kidney, head, and neck cancers, melanoma. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Melody A. Cobleigh
Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904
Kenneth Cohen
Hematology, lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Jay S. Dalal
Gastrointestinal, lung, and genitourinary cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
Christopher K. Daugherty
Leukemia, lymphoma, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Benjamin Derman
Multiple myeloma, plasma cell disorders, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149
Apurva A. Desai
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-931-0909
Samir B. Desai
Gastrointestinal, esophageal, colon, and rectal cancers. (Endeavor Edward) Plainfield, 630-364-7850
Mary J. Fidler
Mesothelioma, and head, neck, and lung cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371
Gini F. Fleming
Ovarian and gynecologic cancers, novel breast cancer therapies. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Daniel Frank
Medical oncology, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Lisle, 630-364-7850
Thomas Gajewski
Melanoma, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Christopher M. George
Gastrointestinal, kidney, prostate, testicular, and bladder cancers. (Northwestern Delnor) Oak Brook, 331-732-4490
Adi Gidron
Hematology. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-316-2635
Leo I. Gordon
Lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplants, CAR T-cell therapy, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
William J. Gradishar
Breast cancer, immunotherapy, inflammatory breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, precision medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
David L. Grinblatt
Leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112
Srilata Gundala
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-560-0121
Olwen M. Hahn
Breast cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Sigrun Hallmeyer
Breast and skin cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200
M. Mufaddal Hamadeh
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Orland Park, 708-424-9710
Rekha Harting
Hematology. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
Thomas Hensing
Thoracic and lung cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112
Kent Hoskins
Breast cancer, breast cancer genetics, neurocutaneous disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625
Maha H. Hussain
Genitourinary cancer. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Shikha Jain
Colon, rectal, liver, and pancreatic cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1625
Andrzej Jakubowiak
Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Pamela E. Kaiser
Breast cancer, sarcoma. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200
Lynne S. Kaminer
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112
Edward H. Kaplan
Gastrointestinal and breast cancers. (City of Hope) Morton Grove, 847-675-3900
Mark Karides
Hematology. (Resurrection) Norwood Park West, 773-774-0042
Joseph J. Kash
Breast and gynecologic cancers, cancer genetics, hematology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273
Ajaz M. Khan
Breast and lung cancers, hematology. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547
Paramjeet Grewal Khosla
Breast cancer, hematology. (Mount Sinai) Douglas Park, 773-884-8326
Hedy Lee Kindler
Pancreatic and other gastrointestinal cancers, mesothelioma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Justin Kline
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Satyajit Kosuri
Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, graft-versus-host disease, myelodysplastic syndromes. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Timothy M. Kuzel
Kidney, prostate, and bladder cancers, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-226-2318
Arti A. Lakhani
Hematology. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
Timothy Lestingi
Bladder, gynecologic, and prostate cancers, hematology. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200
Chih-Yi Liao
Liver and other gastrointestinal cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149
Shuo Ma
Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Bassam F. Matar
Hematology. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Rolling Meadows, 847-871-1800
Jonathan Moreira
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, leukemia, bone marrow transplant, Hodgkin's lymphoma, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Mary F. Mulcahy
Gallbladder, bile duct, esophageal, liver, colon, gastric, and pancreatic cancers, metastatic cancer. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Ronald Myint
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710
Rita Nanda
Breast cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Halla S. Nimeiri
Colon, bladder, and pancreatic cancers, neuroendocrine tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Peter Hugh O'Donnell
Genitourinary, bladder, prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Olatoyosi Odenike
Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Ira A. Oliff
Hematology. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-316-2635
Olufunmilayo I. Olopade
Breast and male breast cancer, hereditary cancer, cancer risk assessment. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Daniel Olson
Melanoma, CAR T-cell therapy, cellular therapy, skin cancer, sarcoma, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149
Alexander T. Pearson
Head, neck and salivary gland cancers, immunotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Blase Polite
Colon, rectal, and other gastrointestinal cancers, carcinoid tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Jayanthi Ramadurai
Breast cancer, hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710
Ruta D. Rao
Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371
Mark J. Ratain
Solid tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Jon Morgan Richards
Melanoma, skin and kidney cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-268-8200
Peter Riedell
Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Ari Rosenberg
Head, neck, and thyroid cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Shaina A. Rozell
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, hematologic malignancies, hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710
Ardaman Shergill
Appendix, colon, rectal, gastrointestinal, and lung cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Daniel H. Shevrin
Prostate and genitourinary cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112
Sonali M. Smith
Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, stem cell transplant. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Walter M. Stadler
Kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular, and urologic cancers. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547
Regina M. Stein
Breast, inflammatory breast, and triple-negative breast cancers, myeloproliferative neoplasms. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Randy F. Sweis
Urologic, bladder, prostate, kidney, and genitourinary cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Russell Szmulewitz
Urologic, prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular, and genitourinary cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Jonathan Trujillo
Genitourinary cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6149
Dean G. Tsarwhas
Breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers, lymphoma, multiple myeloma. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-582-2134
Samir Undevia
Melanoma, skin and breast cancers, soft tissue sarcoma, cancer genetics. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-646-2273
Everett E. Vokes
Lung, head, and neck cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Elaine Lee Wade
Breast cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-570-2112
James A. Wallace
Geriatric cancer care. (UChicago) Tinley Park, 708-444-2226
Jane N. Winter
Lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Warren C. Wong
Hematology, solid tumors. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
Ghassan Zalzaleh
Hematology. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-424-9710
Neurologic Surgery
Beejal Y. Amin
Spine and brain tumors, spinal surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-856-8640
Julian E. Bailes Jr.
Brain tumors, spinal surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1440
George K. Bovis
Brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 844-376-3876
James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery, gliomas, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360
Fady T. Charbel
Skull base tumors and surgery, neuroendoscopy, spinal cord tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510
Mark Chwajol
Brain tumors, spinal tumors. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510
R. Webster Crowley
Endovascular neurosurgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, brain tumors, carotid artery surgery, cerebrovascular disease. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644
Aruna Ganju
Spinal surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-7746
Amy Heimberger
Gliomas, brain mapping, malignant brain tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8143
Dean G. Karahalios
Brain and spinal tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery, complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 844-376-3876
Stephan A. Munich
Brain tumors, cerebrovascular surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644
Lorenzo F. Munoz
Brain tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644
Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-0510
Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery, spinal tumors. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-9565
John E. O'Toole
Minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644
Min S. Park
Cerebrovascular neurosurgery, endovascular surgery, interventional neuroradiology, brain tumors. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3208
Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. (Loyola) Burr Ridge, 888-584-7888
Edwin Ramos
Spinal tumors, complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2123
Matthew J. Ross
Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-393-2222
Neurology
Rimas V. Lukas
Neuro-oncology, brain metastases, brain tumors, central nervous system lymphoma, gliomas. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360
Jeffrey J. Raizer
Neuro-oncology, brain tumors, central nervous system lymphoma, chordoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-4360
Christopher R. Trevino
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2112
Neuroradiology
Talha S. Allam
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000
Ashwin V. Hampole
Brain imaging. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-275-5900
Sasan Payvar
(St. Joseph Joliet) Joliet, 815-741-7200
Harish N. Shownkeen
Interventional neuroradiology. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-2113
Nuclear Medicine
Daniel Appelbaum
PET imaging, neurologic imaging, nuclear radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Nicole D. Edison
Colposcopy, hysterectomy, gynecologic cancers, Pap smear abnormalities, ovarian cancer genetics, breast cancer genetics. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118
Stacy T. Lindau
Gynecologic cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6118
Ophthalmology
Jack Cohen
Eye cancer. (Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-677-1340
William F. Mieler
Eye cancer. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3937
Bahram Rahmani
Pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors, retinoblastoma. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Orthopedic Surgery
Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904
Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, metastatic bone tumors, Ewing's sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Terrance D. Peabody
Bone and soft tissue tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Otolaryngology
Nishant Agrawal
Head and neck cancers and surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Samer Al-Khudari
Head, neck, and thyroid cancers and surgery, robotic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Hassan Arshad
Thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, head and neck cancer, surgery, and reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Brandon Baird
Laryngeal cancer, head and neck surgery, laryngeal and vocal cord surgery, voice restoration surgery. (UChicago) Streeterville, 773-702-1865
Pete S. Batra
Skull base tumors and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Mihir K. Bhayani
Head and neck cancers and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Elizabeth Astin Blair
Head and neck cancers and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery, salivary gland tumors, skull base tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Richard W. Borrowdale
Head and neck cancers, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
James A. Burns
Laryngeal tumors, endoscopic laser surgery, endoscopic airway reconstruction. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
David B. Conley Jr.
Skull base surgery, complex sinonasal surgery and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
Michael Friedman
Head and neck tumors, thyroid and parathyroid surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-5500
John P. Leonetti
Skull base tumors and surgery, head and neck cancers, salivary gland tumors. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
John Maddalozzo
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, salivary gland surgery, middle ear surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230
Alan G. Micco
Neurotology, gamma Knife radiosurgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
Urjeet A. Patel
Head and neck cancers and surgery, nasal cavity tumors, reconstructive facial surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
Jayant Pinto
Head and neck cancers, skull base surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck cancers and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancers and surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Joseph R. Raviv
Sinus tumors, skull base surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Northbrook, 847-504-3300
Sandeep Samant
Head and neck cancers and surgery, complex sinonasal and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancers. (Northwestern) River North, 312-988-7777
Ryan M. Smith
Head and neck cancer reconstruction, skin cancer facial reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Kerstin M. Stenson
Head and neck cancers and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Katelyn O. Stepan
Head and neck cancers and surgery, minimally invasive salivary gland surgery, parathyroid surgery, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
Vanessa Stubbs
Head and neck cancers and surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6100
Bruce K. Tan
Meningioma, cranial base tumors, nasal cavity tumors. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
Nirav N. Thakkar
Head and neck cancers and surgery, pediatric otolaryngology. (Advocate Christ) Orland Park, 708-460-0007
Kevin C. Welch
Sinus tumors and surgery, complex sinonasal and endoscopic skull base surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8182
R. Mark Wiet
Skull base surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-4056
Pain Medicine
Magdalena Anitescu
Cancer pain management. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Pathology
Elham Abboud
Oncology pathology. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-872-4561
Daniel A. Arber
Bone marrow, lymph node, and spleen pathology, leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-0647
Anthony Chang
Kidney pathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3426
Cathryn A. Goldberg
Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-527-3460
Sandeep Gurbuxani
Hematopathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6196
John A. Hart
Gastrointestinal and liver pathology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-2594
Robert Pooley Jr.
Hematopathology. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Mark J. Roberts
Hematopathology. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 815-300-7073
Christine Roloff
Dermatopathology. Elgin, 866-337-4251
Bradford A. Tan
Cytopathology, oncology pathology. (City of Hope) Zion, 833-615-0547
Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Mark A. Applebaum
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma, sarcoma, solid tumors, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Eric C. Beyer
Pediatric cancers, hematologic malignancies. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Lorraine E. Canham
Pediatric cancer diagnosis and treatment, solid tumors. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Susan L. Cohn
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Jill de Jong
Leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Ami V. Desai
Sarcoma, solid tumors, developmental therapeutics, neuroblastoma, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Lisa Giordano
Pediatric cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
William R. Goodell
Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9400
Ammar Hayani
Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-4291
Tara Henderson
Cancer diagnosis and treatments, cancer in adolescents and young adults. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Lewis Hsu
(UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
James LaBelle
Pediatric cancers, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Gabrielle Lapping-Carr
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Loretta S. Li
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia, lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-3898
Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, hemophagocytic syndrome, Langerhans cell histiocytosis, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Perry Morocco
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Radhika Peddinti
Neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Jenna E. Rossoff
Pediatric cancers, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Marie-Ellen Sarvida
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-4094
Samuel L. Volchenboum
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6808
Angela J. Waanders
Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Pediatric Neurologic Surgery
Tord D. Alden
Pediatric brain and spinal tumors, cerebrovascular neurosurgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220
Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Lipomyelomeningocele. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Dimitrios C. Nikas
Brain and spinal tumors, craniofacial surgery. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-9052
John R. Ruge
Brain and spinal tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9052
Pediatric Radiology
Margaret D. Gore
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2325
Cynthia K. Rigsby
Cardiovascular imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4500
Daniel M. Schwartz
Fluoroscopy, gastrointestinal imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
Pediatric Surgery
Marion C.W. Henry
Colon and rectal surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Thomas K. Lee
Soft tissue tumors, neuroblastoma, biliary surgery, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Grace Z. Mak
Pediatric cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Manish Raiji
Surgical oncology, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210
Pediatric Urology
Jonathan H. Ross
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery, genital reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
Plastic Surgery
Karina Alexander
Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Edward) Warrenville, 630-348-3000
Bradley Ashpole
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. Itasca, 847-884-8346
Ramsen Azizi
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (St. Francis) Albany Park, 312-337-3010
Jacob Bloom
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Gold Coast, 312-549-8691
Eleanor I. Bucholz
Breast reconstruction. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Elizabeth Anne Burke
Cancer reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Northbrook, 847-504-2300
David W. Chang
Breast, head, and neck reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302
Tae W. Chong
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery, limb salvage, microsurgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000
Victor G. Cimino
Breast reconstruction. (Gottlieb) Park Ridge, 847-268-3910
John Cook
Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Magnificent Mile, 312-751-2112
Courtney Cripps
Breast reconstruction. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302
Joseph L. Daw Jr.
Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Arlington Heights, 847-259-1000
Patricia DePoli
Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-983-8554
Sara Dickie
Skin reconstruction. (Endeavor Skokie) Morton Grove, 847-999-7800
Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-266-6240
Peter D. Geldner
(Advocate Masonic) Streeterville, 312-981-4440
Lawrence J. Gottlieb
Lower limb reconstruction, head and neck tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302
Karol A. Gutowski
Reconstructive surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-786-5200
Summer E. Hanson
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery, lower limb reconstruction, skin cancer. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6302
Keith Hood
Cancer reconstruction. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-922-8825
Michael A. Howard
Breast reconstruction, reconstructive microvascular surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 224-271-4250
Lawrence H. Iteld
Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Masonic) Goose Island, 312-757-4505
Sameer M. Kapadia
Reconstructive microvascular surgery, skin cancer reconstruction, breast reconstruction, abdominal wall reconstruction. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 312-872-8514
George Kokosis
Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000
Thomas A. Mustoe
Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern) Magnificent Mile, 312-788-2560
Brian E. Rosett
Breast reconstruction. (UI Health) Lincoln Park, 312-535-2200
Akhil K. Seth
Breast reconstruction. (Endeavor Highland Park) Northbrook, 847-504-2300
Deana S. Shenaq
Breast reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3000
Stefan Mark Szczerba
Breast reconstruction. (Advocate Lutheran General) Rosemont, 847-853-9900
Anthony P. Terrasse
Breast reconstruction, facial reconstructive surgery, skin cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-234-2400
Chad M. Teven
Breast reconstruction. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 224-271-4250
Gregory A. Turowski
Breast reconstruction. Skokie, 847-674-4646
Darl Vandevender
Breast and other cancer reconstructive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Robert Lee Walton
Breast and nasal reconstruction. (Ascension St. Joseph) Gold Coast, 312-337-7795
Pulmonary Disease
Matthew J. Baugh
Lung cancer. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Westmont, 630-871-6699
Viveka Boddipalli
Lung cancer screening. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-871-6699
Brett A. Collander
Lung cancer screening. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-871-6699
Kevin L. Kovitz
Interventional pulmonology, lung cancer, critical care. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-2740
Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer. (Endeavor Evanston) Bannockburn, 847-236-1300
Radiation Oncology
Adil S. Akthar
Genitourinary, head, and neck cancers, proton therapy. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-933-7811
Katherine Baker
Breast, lung, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and hematologic cancers. Lisle, 630-432-6745
William D. Bloomer
Breast and prostate cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2590
Steven J. Chmura
Brain and spinal cord tumors, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Philip Paul Connell
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Dean Conterato
Brain stereotactic radiation, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-990-5910
Paul D. Crossan
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475
Eric D. Donnelly
Breast, gynecologic, and skin cancers, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-472-3650
Vinai Gondi
3D conformal radiation therapy, brain and spinal cord tumors, Gamma Knife radiosurgery, lymphoma, proton therapy. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 877-887-5807
Howard J. Halpern
Breast cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Daniel James Haraf
Head, neck, and lung cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
William F. Hartsell
Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, breast cancer, proton therapy. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
Yasmin Hasan
Gynecologic and breast cancers, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
John P. Hayes
Gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520
Arica Hirsch
Breast, lung, and prostate cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-8030
Kapila Kalakota
Breast, central nervous system, lung, and gynecologic cancers. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
H. Jason Kang
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475
Thomas Kim
Breast, liver, colon, rectal, pancreatic, and esophageal cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-226-2371
Mark Korpics
Head, neck, brain, lung, breast, genitourinary, and gastrointestinal cancers. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 855-702-8222
Matthew Koshy
Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3631
Andrew Lee
Gastrointestinal, prostate, head, neck, and central nervous system cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, brachytherapy. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-842-0300
Stanley Liauw
Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, bladder, and prostate cancers, stereotactic body radiotherapy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 855-702-8222
Parthiv S. Mehta
Prostate and bladder cancers, brachytherapy. (City of Hope) Glenview, 224-260-3100
Bharat B. Mittal
Head, neck, and skin cancers, lymphoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520
Nasiruddin Mohammed
Gastrointestinal, genitourinary, head, neck, and lung cancers, gamma Knife radiosurgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-933-7811
Najeeb Mohideen
Prostate, head, and neck cancers, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-6560
Stephen S. Nigh
Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung and breast cancers. (Endeavor Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-618-6560
Rajiv J. Patel
(Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 847-981-5760
Ramji R. Rajendran
Breast, genitourinary, and lung cancers, gamma Knife radiosurgery, brain tumors. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 847-981-5760
James E. Ruffer
Breast and prostate cancers. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-990-5910
Gary Schreiber
Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Endeavor Swedish) Ravenswood, 773-989-1613
Anand Shah
Lung, gastrointestinal, head, neck, prostate, and breast cancers. Lisle, 630-432-6745
Karan Shah
Intensity-modulated and stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, hyperthermia treatment, brachytherapy. (City of Hope) Zion, 844-760-0873
William Small Jr.
Breast, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and cervical cancers, brachytherapy. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-2562
Christina Son
Gynecologic and breast cancers. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-3631
Jonathan B. Strauss
Gynecologic and breast cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2520
Michael A. Stutz
Prostate, breast, genitourinary, gynecologic, lung, and skin cancers, brachytherapy. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-232-0610
Patrick Sweeney
Head, neck, and prostate cancers, stereotactic radiosurgery, sarcoma. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-286-5500
Arpi D. Thukral
Breast, gynecologic, head, neck, genitourinary, and lung cancers. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Oak Brook, 630-933-7811
Faisal Vali
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475
Harsha Varadhi
(Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5475
Dian Wang
Prostate, head, and neck cancers, brachytherapy, intensity-modulated radiotherapy. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5751
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Mary Wood Molo
Fertility preservation. (Rush) Streeterville, 312-288-6420
Sana M. Salih
Fertility preservation. (UChicago) South Loop, 773-702-6118
Surgery
Peter Angelos
Thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal cancers, pheochromocytoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524
Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer. (Ascension St. Alexius) Bartlett, 224-273-5120
Celeste G. Cruz
Breast cancer. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-3390
John J. Fung
Liver and kidney transplants, liver and biliary cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524
Giovanni D. Giannotti
Hepatobiliary, colon, and rectal surgery, surgical critical care. (St. Mary of Nazareth) Wicker Park, 773-541-8100
Nora Jaskowiak
Breast, thyroid, and parathyroid cancers, endocrine tumors. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-7032
Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomy. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-346-4055
Fred A. Luchette
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Andrea Madrigrano
Breast cancer. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904
Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer.(Northwestern Central DuPage) Lisle, 630-790-1700
Michael Martirano Jr.
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers, minimally invasive robotic surgery. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-790-1700
Heidi C. Memmel
Breast cancer in pregnancy, breast cancer in young women, lymph node surgery for breast cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-582-2134
Keith W. Millikan
Pancreatic and liver cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904
J. Michael Millis
Liver cancer, biliary surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524
Louis C. Montana
Breast cancer, advanced laparoscopic surgery, colon disorders. (Endeavor Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1700
Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-842-2770
Michael F. Scheer
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-244-3525
Miraj G. Shah-Khan
Breast cancer. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-590-5520
Harry Siavelis
Breast, colon, rectal, and thyroid cancers. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 630-790-1700
Cord Sturgeon
Endocrine and parathyroid surgery, thyroid cancer, adrenal tumors, multiple endocrine neoplasia. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-0990
Stephan G. Wyers
Laparoscopic and gastrointestinal surgery, colon cancer. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) La Grange, 630-226-0664
Surgical Oncology
Gerard J. Abood
Gastrointestinal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
David J. Bentrem
Bile duct, esophageal, gallbladder, and liver cancers, hepatobiliary surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Mark M. Connolly
Breast and gastrointestinal cancers. (Ascension St. Joseph) Lake View East, 773-472-3427
Nikolaos A. Dallas
Breast, endocrine, and gastrointestinal cancers. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-3390
Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 224-273-7550
Nora M. Hansen
Breast cancer, male breast cancer, breast cancer in young women, lumpectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer, breast cancer in families, male breast cancer, breast cancer in young women, lumpectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
Katherine A. Kopkash
Breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomy, sentinel node surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1700
Elizabeth A. Marcus
Breast cancer. (Stroger) Near West Side, 312-864-2306
Cristina M. O'Donoghue
Melanoma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524
Claudia Perez
Breast cancer and surgery, nipple-sparing mastectomy, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, sentinel lymph node biopsy. (Rush) South Loop, 312-226-2371
Catherine Pesce
Breast cancer. (Endeavor Highland Park) Evanston, 847-570-1700
Mitchell C. Posner
Pancreatic, esophageal, and other gastrointestinal cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3524
Mark S. Talamonti
Sarcoma, neuroendocrine tumors, and pancreatic, liver, and other gastrointestinal cancers. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1700
Michael Warso
Breast, skin, pancreatic, and other gastrointestinal cancers, sarcoma, melanoma. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-4300
Jeffrey D. Wayne
Melanoma, basal cell carcinoma sarcoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, Merkel cell carcinoma, regional therapies for advanced melanoma. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 866-587-4322
David J. Winchester
Breast and thyroid cancers, melanoma. (City of Hope) Zion, 847-336-6111
Thoracic Surgery
Ankit Bharat
Lung cancer and transplant, thoracic surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-1800
Jessica S. Donington
Lung and thoracic cancers, mesothelioma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-2500
Paul J. Gordon
Lung cancer. (Advocate Christ) Chicago Ridge, 708-346-4065
Samuel S. Kim
Esophageal cancer, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, robotic surgery, lung surgery. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-3800
Michael J. Liptay
Lung, esophageal, and thoracic cancers, minimally invasive thoracic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6642
Christopher W. Seder
Esophageal and lung cancers, chest wall and mediastinal tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6642
Urology
Piyush K. Agarwal
Bladder, urologic, prostate, testicular, and penile cancers, robotic surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860
Nejd F. Alsikafi
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Gurnee, 847-599-1111
Kristopher N. Atzeff
Endourology, urologic cancer, laparoscopic kidney surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010
Mark Brandt
Laparoscopic and robotic surgery, urologic and prostate cancers. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-470-1500
William J. Catalona
Prostate cancer, rectal exam abnormalities, elevated PSA, prostate cancer screening. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146
Justin J. Cohen
Urologic cancer. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010
Scott Eggener
Prostate, kidney, testicular, penile, and bladder cancers. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860
Lev Elterman
Prostate cancer. (Advocate Masonic) Skokie, 847-410-8416
Robert C. Flanigan
Urologic, prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Gordon R. Gluckman
Prostate and kidney cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Mount Prospect, 847-823-3185
James H. Griffin
Urologic cancer. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 847-741-0398
Gopal N. Gupta
Bladder, kidney, prostate, and urologic cancers, focal therapy. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Fadi A. Habib
Urologic, prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Ascension St. Joseph) Portage Park, 773-725-0760
Brian T. Helfand
Prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. (Endeavor Evanston) Glenview, 847-503-3000
Ronald J. Kim
Kidney and prostate cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-295-0010
Eric J. Kirshenbaum
Urologic cancer, robotic surgery. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Libertyville, 847-295-0010
John J. Kritsas
Kidney and urologic cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-887-0580
Shilajit D. Kundu
Urologic, penile, prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146
Kalyan C. Latchamsetty
Urologic cancer, laparoscopic surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-692-5700
Michael S. McGuire
Urologic, kidney, and bladder cancers. (Northwestern Lake Forest) Lake Forest, 847-535-7657
Kevin T. McVary
Prostate cancer. (Loyola) Burr Ridge, 888-584-7888
Paul F. Merrick
Urologic, prostate, and bladder cancers. (Endeavor Edward) Wheaton, 630-790-1221
John E. Milner
Bladder and prostate cancers, endourology, robotic surgery, kidney transplant. (Endeavor Highland Park) Skokie, 847-677-4111
Kent T. Perry Jr.
Kidney, prostate, and adrenal cancers, robotic kidney surgery, robotic prostatectomy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146
Steven M. Pierpaoli
Prostate cancer. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-590-8765
Marcus L. Quek
Prostate, kidney, bladder, penile, and testicular cancers, laparoscopic kidney surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
David A. Rebuck
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-470-1500
Mark J. Schacht
Prostate and kidney cancers. (St. Francis) Evanston, 847-328-5600
Edward M. Schaeffer
Prostate cancer, robotic prostatectomy, prostate cancer screening, rectal exam abnormalities, elevated PSA. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8146
Arieh L. Shalhav
Kidney and prostate cancers, laparoscopic, robotic, and minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860
George R. Sosenko
Bladder and prostate cancers. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Downers Grove, 630-725-9700
George Sreckovic
Bladder and prostate cancers. (Northwestern Palos) Orland Park, 708-888-8287
Thomas Turk
Kidney and ureter cancers. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Jean O. Ung
Genitourinary cancer, pelvic organ prolapse repair. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Naperville, 630-790-1221
Srinivas Vourganti
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-3447
Paul M. Yonover
Bladder, prostate, and testicular cancers, laparoscopic surgery. (Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-281-1011
Gregory P. Zagaja
Urologic, prostate, and bladder cancers, robotic and minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1860
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Marc J. Alonzo
Liver tumors, liver cancer radioembolization, cryoablation. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2160
Bulent Arslan
Liver tumors. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-4238
Marc A. Borge
Cancer chemoembolization, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3727
James Bui
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer chemoembolization. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-413-3737
James C. Carr
Interventional radiology. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-2270
Howard B. Chrisman
Image-guided biopsy. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-5200
Francis Facchini
Liver tumors, spinal imaging and intervention. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) Hinsdale, 630-856-7460
Ramona Gupta
Interventional oncology. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-8346
Stanley Kim
Interventional radiology. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Winfield, 630-933-6930
Rakesh Navuluri
Interventional radiology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6514
Riad Salem
Complex liver therapies, hepatobiliary intervention, interventional oncology, radio-frequency tumor ablation. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-695-1791
Michael Sichlau
Liver tumors, spinal imaging and intervention. (UChicago AdventHealth La Grange) Hinsdale, 630-856-7460
Jordan C. Tasse
Interventional oncology and radiology. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-563-4238
Thuong G. Van Ha
Interventional oncology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6514
