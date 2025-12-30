Navarro Photograph: Courtesy of Illinois State University

Route 66 and Lincoln Highway

“Plainfield is home to an alignment of these two iconic roads. Lincoln Highway was one of the first transcontinental automobile routes, and Route 66 is the famous Mother Road. The Plainfield Historical Society put up a marker that provides a fun photo op.”

Craft Bar at Twisted Pin

“This is a great cocktail bar at a bowling alley. It has a rotating menu of seasonal drinks and a self-serve beer and wine wall with taps so you can pour your own.” 15610 Joliet Rd.

DNA Active Lifestyle Outfitters

“The owners, Dave and Andy, completely changed my running experience. Their shoe fitting is spot-on, and they helped me find socks to prevent blisters.” 24210 W. Lockport St.

Settlers’ Park

“I walk more now and take advantage of the paths here, but there’s something for everyone — a playground, a lake, an amphitheater. History buffs can check out the war monument.” 24001 W. Lockport St.