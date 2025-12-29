Photograph: Courtesy of Janus Films

1 A Long Winter’s Trap

Chug some coffee before you Settle In with Siskel Center’s annual series of marathon films. This year’s lineup includes the French tetralogy Tales of the Four Seasons and the seven-hour Russian Oscar winner War and Peace. Jan. 3–31. siskelfilmcenter.org

2 Prestidigitation Power

Justin Purcell, a sleight-of-hand master with iO Theater and Second City training, begins a Chicago Magic Lounge residency with Magic Is People. Jan. 7–Mar. 25. chicagomagiclounge.com

Photograph: Daryl Wilkerson Jr.

3 Jazzmatazz

Local pianist Julian Davis Reid, one of Isaiah Collier’s Chosen Few, performs with his own ensemble, the multidisciplinary Circle of Trust. Jan. 14. constellation-chicago.com

Photograph: Courtesy of Rabia Brooke

4 Strings Together

Nova Linea Musica delivers its latest world premiere in Threads of Melodic Silence, featuring a piece for a violin-cello-piano trio by local composer Stacy Garrop. Jan. 21. novalineamusica.org

5 Puppet States

This year’s Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival includes adults-only fare such as England’s The Sex Lives of Puppets and South Korea’s Oil Pressure Vibrator. Jan. 21–Feb. 1. chicagopuppetfest.org

Photograph: Courtesy of Kelli Connell

6 Double Exposure

The Living With Modernism exhibition juxtaposes Edward Weston’s black-and-white photos of the 1930s West with Chicagoan Kelli Connell’s 21st-century recreations. Jan. 24–Apr. 27. elmhurstartmuseum.org

7 You Make Fighting Fun

The 2024 Tony winner Stereophonic follows a ’70s band that looks a lot like Fleetwood Mac in its tumultuous Rumours era. Jan. 27–Feb. 8. broadwayinchicago.com

Photograph: Courtesy of Penguin Press

8 Culture Blitz

Author-journalist Chuck Klosterman appears at the Music Box to chat about Football, his new book about how the sport shapes American life. Jan. 28. musicboxtheatre.com

Photograph: Rahav Segev/Photo Pass

9 Spar Quality

Not every Broadway star can spill the tea as zestfully as they belt a tune. Outspoken three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone sure can. Jan. 31. auditoriumtheatre.org

10 Romance Language

Goodman artistic director emeritus Robert Falls returns home to direct Holiday, an update of the Hepburn-Grant screwball comedy. Jan. 31–Mar. 1. goodmantheatre.org