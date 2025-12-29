1 A Long Winter’s Trap
Chug some coffee before you Settle In with Siskel Center’s annual series of marathon films. This year’s lineup includes the French tetralogy Tales of the Four Seasons and the seven-hour Russian Oscar winner War and Peace. Jan. 3–31. siskelfilmcenter.org
2 Prestidigitation Power
Justin Purcell, a sleight-of-hand master with iO Theater and Second City training, begins a Chicago Magic Lounge residency with Magic Is People. Jan. 7–Mar. 25. chicagomagiclounge.com
3 Jazzmatazz
Local pianist Julian Davis Reid, one of Isaiah Collier’s Chosen Few, performs with his own ensemble, the multidisciplinary Circle of Trust. Jan. 14. constellation-chicago.com
4 Strings Together
Nova Linea Musica delivers its latest world premiere in Threads of Melodic Silence, featuring a piece for a violin-cello-piano trio by local composer Stacy Garrop. Jan. 21. novalineamusica.org
5 Puppet States
This year’s Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival includes adults-only fare such as England’s The Sex Lives of Puppets and South Korea’s Oil Pressure Vibrator. Jan. 21–Feb. 1. chicagopuppetfest.org
6 Double Exposure
The Living With Modernism exhibition juxtaposes Edward Weston’s black-and-white photos of the 1930s West with Chicagoan Kelli Connell’s 21st-century recreations. Jan. 24–Apr. 27. elmhurstartmuseum.org
7 You Make Fighting Fun
The 2024 Tony winner Stereophonic follows a ’70s band that looks a lot like Fleetwood Mac in its tumultuous Rumours era. Jan. 27–Feb. 8. broadwayinchicago.com
8 Culture Blitz
Author-journalist Chuck Klosterman appears at the Music Box to chat about Football, his new book about how the sport shapes American life. Jan. 28. musicboxtheatre.com
9 Spar Quality
Not every Broadway star can spill the tea as zestfully as they belt a tune. Outspoken three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone sure can. Jan. 31. auditoriumtheatre.org
10 Romance Language
Goodman artistic director emeritus Robert Falls returns home to direct Holiday, an update of the Hepburn-Grant screwball comedy. Jan. 31–Mar. 1. goodmantheatre.org