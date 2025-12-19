Flos Snoopy glass and marble table lamp
Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Green Light

Flos Snoopy glass and marble table lamp, $1,840. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.

 

VerPan wool-upholstered easy chair, designed by Verner Panton in 1963

Well Rounded

VerPan wool-upholstered easy chair, designed by Verner Panton in 1963, starting at $2,884. hivemodern.com

 

Zara Origins water-repellent feather-and-down-filled jacket

Insulation Work

Zara Origins water-repellent feather-and-down-filled jacket, $149. Zara, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

 

Design House Stockholm wool knot pillow

Tied Down

Design House Stockholm wool knot pillow, $145. Design Within Reach

 

Global Views bubbled glass vase

Bulbous Base

Global Views bubbled glass vase, $2,170. laylagrayce.com

 

Saint Laurent Toy Puffer quilted leather shoulder bag

Plush Luxe

Saint Laurent Toy Puffer quilted leather shoulder bag, $2,500. neimanmarcus.com