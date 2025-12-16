Duck à la Presse at The Alston

Pressed duck has long been the specialty of La Tour d’Argent in Paris, where it came to define the pinnacle of haute gastronomy. No wonder it has caught on at the luxurious Alston. Jenner Tomaska uses antique duck presses (essentially hand-cranked vises) to crush carcasses tableside, creating the juicy runoff that will flavor a flambéed sauce that then anoints rare sliced breasts and confit legs. This spectacle is nothing short of magnificent. $225. 750 N. State St., River North John Kessler | Garrett Sweet