The New York import’s new Gold Coast store looks like a luxury townhouse dressed in Belatrix stone and brass. But inside, it’s all design theater and modern swagger. Kith’s evolution from a streetwear and sneaker company into a complete house of lifestyle brands is on full display, especially downstairs, where guys can grab a suede button-down or cargo pants, with the Knicks cap and Asics to match. Upstairs, the mood softens under swirling chandeliers, as women’s knits and leather handbags keep company with a kids’ selection that brings the brand’s snuggly sweatpants and puffy coats down to knee level. There’s even a Kith Treats café — because if you’re going to drop hundreds on a hoodie, you might as well celebrate with soft serve. 54 E. Walton St.