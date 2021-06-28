Datrianna Meeks Photograph: Lisa Predko

What’s the best way to store cannabis?

For flower, the simplest and cheapest method is also the most reliable: Mason jars. They provide a cool and airtight environment, which preserves the quality. Keep your jars in a dark place, since light degrades the terpenes (a.k.a. the flavor), and maintain a relative humidity of 55 to 65 percent. For those of us without a green thumb, drop in a humidity pack, about the size of a sugar packet, which will do the job for you.

If you want to up your storage game, there’s Cannador (from $149), a wooden box that’s like a humidor for cannabis. Or look to the $220 Stori, an inconspicuous shoebox-size white plastic container. It bills itself as airtight, smell-proof, and child resistant, and it includes a dozen smaller color-coded containers — aluminum tubes and jar-like “pods” that come with a humidity pack. An associated app lets you track your stash, so no more weed roulette.

Have a question for our budtender? E-mail budtender@chicagomag.com.