Erica Nahorniak Photograph: Erica Nahorniak

The world is a stressful place right now. What are the best cannabis products to ease my anxiety?

When you’re feeling like the dog in that meme who’s saying “This is fine” in the midst of a roaring fire, turn to cannabis products that include CBD with THC to de-stress. These compounds work well together to provide calming and anti-inflammatory effects by balancing your nervous system.

THC can actually cause anxiety, so opt for products higher in CBD. A good starting point is CBD-to-THC ratios of 2-to-1 to 20-to-1. These provide more stress relief and less of a “high” feeling. You can find them in consumables such as candies, tablets, capsules, and Rick Simpson Oil, and cannabis flower with high CBD ratios is available, too. Be sure to stick with products from a dispensary. Those at smoke shops and online do not have a high-enough THC percentage to provide as much relief.

Erica Nahorniak works at Hatch Dispensary in Addison.

