Related Content
Jeanne DeCara
Heart disease in cancer patients. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Gaile Sabaliauskas
Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Lee P. Shulman
Ovarian cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-4151
John R. Andrews
Anal, colon, and rectal cancer; sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-234-4310
Joshua M. Eberhardt
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6868
Neil H. Hyman
Colon and rectal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-4300
Sanath S. Kumar
Colon and rectal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate South Suburban. 708-460-8081
Slawomir Marecik
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-759-1110
Anders F. Mellgren
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. UI Health. 312-355-4300
Joseph P. Muldoon
Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1700
Vitaliy Y. Poylin
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620
Theodore J. Saclarides
Rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Rush. 312-942-7088
Marc A. Singer
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Michele I. Slogoff
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. Northwestern Delnor. 630-208-7874
Scott A. Strong
Colon and rectal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620
Jeffrey K. Zawacki
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 708-484-0621
Murad Alam
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6647
Juliana Basko-Plluska
Dermatopathology, skin cancer and moles. Edward. 630-228-1412
Mark A. Berk
Skin cancer, laser surgery. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-3636
Kenneth B. Bielinski
Mohs surgery, skin cancer and moles. Advocate Christ. 708-636-3767
Diana Bolotin
Skin cancer and moles, melanoma, Mohs surgery, laser surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1611
Tracy Campbell
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. 847-381-8899
Jordan Carqueville
Mohs surgery. Advocate Good Samaritan. 312-319-1978
Joan Guitart
Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, dermatopathology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8106
Aleksandar L. Krunic
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, dermatologic surgery. Swedish. 773-907-8454
Ross M. Levy
Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-663-8062
Sheetal Mehta
Mohs surgery. Edward. 630-547-5040
Gregg M. Menaker
Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-663-8062
Bernhard J. Ortel
Skin cancer. NorthShore. 847-663-8060
Christopher Richard Shea
Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions, dermatopathology. UChicago. 773-702-1611
Jessica Sheehan
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. 847-381-8899
Amy Forman Taub
Skin cancer and moles, photodynamic therapy. Northwestern Memorial. 847-459-6400
Michael E. Bresler
Body imaging. UI Health. 312-413-4900
Paul J. Chang
Abdominal imaging, genitourinary radiology. UChicago. 773-702-6700
Abraham H. Dachman
Gastrointestinal imaging, abdominal imaging, pancreatic cancer. UChicago. 773-834-0521
James S. Donaldson
Pediatric radiology. Lurie. 312-227-4500
David Baruch Ecanow
Mammography. NorthShore. 847-570-2475
Jacob S. Ecanow
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore. 847-570-2475
Margaret D. Gore
Pediatric radiology. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2475
Richard M. Gore
Gastrointestinal imaging. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2475
Frederick L. Hoff
Body imaging, CT scan. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-6366
Tony Kim
Neuroradiology. 630-856-7400
Frank H. Miller
Abdominal imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, genitourinary radiology, MRI. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-6366
Erin I. Neuschler
Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. UI Health. 312-413-4900
David N. Rabin
Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2475
Gregory S. Stacy
Bone imaging, bone cancer, soft tissue tumors, musculoskeletal imaging. UChicago. 773-702-6161
David Wasserman
Elmhurst. 331-221-5420
Ronald N. Cohen
Thyroid cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6138
Brian W. Kim
Thyroid cancer. Rush. 312-454-2700
David H. Sarne
Thyroid cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6138
Thomas R. Arndt
Colon cancer screening. Advocate Christ. 708-425-9456
Scott J. Cotler
Liver disease, liver cancer. Loyola. 855-483-7362
Lawrence E. Gluskin
Colon cancer, colon cancer screening. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 847-244-2960
Michael J. Goldberg
Pancreatic cancer, colon and rectal cancer, esophageal disorders. NorthShore Evanston. 847-657-1900
Laura M. Kulik
Liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620
Kenneth I. O’Riordan
Colon cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-290-3800
Michael A. Ruchim
Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-470-8990
Noura M. Sharabash
Colon cancer screening. Advocate South Suburban. 708-957-4011
Christian G. Stevoff
Colon cancer screening. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620
Pankaj G. Vashi
Nutrition and cancer prevention and control, nutrition in acute illness. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 847-872-6415
With inoperable esophageal cancer, swallowing food or liquid is painful and sometimes impossible. Research by the head of gastroenterology and nutrition at Cancer Treatment Centers of America found cryotherapy can improve patients’ quality of life by allowing them to sleep lying flat without heartburn or regurgitation.
Irving Waxman
Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. Rush. 312-942-8651
Rockford Glenn Yapp III
Gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-434-9312
June M. McKoy
Cancer in the elderly. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8630
Amina Ahmed
Gynecologic cancers. Rush. 312-942-6300
Summer B. Dewdney
Gynecologic cancers. Rush. 312-942-6300
Carolyn V. Kirschner
Cancer survivorship. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2639
Andras Ladanyi
Gynecologic cancers. Rush. 312-942-6300
Nita Karnik Lee
Gynecologic cancers, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago. 773-702-6118
Ernst R. Lengyel
Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6118
Ronald K. Potkul
Ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, robotic surgery, vulvar and vaginal cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Gustavo C. Rodriguez
Ovarian cancer, cancer prevention, early detection of ovarian cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2639
Sudarshan K. Sharma
Gynecologic cancers. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-601-7719
Jean-Marie Stephan
Cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer. Rush. 312-942-6300
S. Diane Yamada
Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar and vaginal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6118
Angel G. Galvez
Lymphoma, leukemia, thrombotic disorders. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200
Leo I. Gordon
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplant, mantle cell lymphoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
David L. Grinblatt
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112
Lynne S. Kaminer
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112
Leonard M. Klein
Bone marrow transplant, stem cell transplant, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran. 847-827-9060
Richard A. Larson
Leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Hongtao Liu
Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Sucha Nand
Myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative disorders, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Loyola. 708-327-3304
Sunita Nathan
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. Rush. 312-226-2371
Damiano Rondelli
Stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies. UI Health. 312-355-1625
Seema Singhal
Multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, plasma cell disorders, medical oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Patrick Joseph Stiff
Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, ovarian cancer, vaccine therapy. Loyola. 708-327-3304
Wendy Stock
Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Michael J. Thirman
Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, benign hematology. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Jane Norma Winter
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Monica Catherine Malec
Palliative care, cancer pain. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Worood Abboud
Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-1355
Matthew E. Adess
Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-480-3800
Syed M. Ahmed
Head and neck cancer, genitourinary cancer, thoracic cancer. Advocate Condell. 847-367-6781
Eugene R. Ahn
Genitourinary cancer, breast cancer. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 800-322-9183
Kathy Sue Albain
Breast cancer, lung cancer, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, mesothelioma. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Al Bowen Benson III
Colon cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Michael R. Bishop
Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Jacob David Bitran
Breast cancer, bone marrow transplant, lung cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200
Philip D. Bonomi
Lung cancer, thymoma and thymic cancer, mesothelioma. Rush. 312-226-2371
Bruce E. Brockstein
Head and neck cancer, sarcoma, melanoma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112
Nafisa Burhani
Breast cancer, hematology. Silver Cross. 815-725-1355
Bassem T. Chaar
Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710
Manjeet S. Chawla
Breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, lymphoma. Thorek. 773-975-6749
Janet Chin
Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-364-7850
Simona Chivu
Silver Cross. 815-300-1400
Joseph Ignatius Clark
Kidney cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer. Loyola. 708-327-3304
Melody A. Cobleigh
Breast cancer. Rush. 312-226-2371
Michael K. Cochran
Hematology. Advocate Condell. 847-367-6781
Jay S. Dalal
Gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, genitourinary cancer. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Christopher K. Daugherty
Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Samir B. Desai
Gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer. 630-364-7850
Marilyn Evrard
Lung cancer, gynecologic oncology. Elmhurst. 630-646-2273
Lawrence Feldman
Head and neck cancer, lung cancer. UI Health. 312-355-1625
Linda Ferris
Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-352-5450
Mary J. Fidler
Head and neck cancer, lung cancer, mesothelioma. Rush. 312-226-2371
Gini F. Fleming
Novel therapies for breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, ovarian cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Daniel Frank
Edward. 630-364-7850
Thomas Gajewski
Melanoma, immunotherapy. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Christopher M. George
Gastrointestinal cancer, kidney cancer, urologic cancer, testicular cancer. Northwestern Delnor. 630-232-0610
Bruce G. Gershenhorn
Thoracic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-275-2300
Adi Gidron
Ascension St. Francis. 847-316-2635
Lucy A. Godley
Leukemia, lymphoma, hematologic malignancies, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Gary I. Grad
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, advanced prostate cancer, lung cancer. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-437-3312
William J. Gradishar
Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Olwen M. Hahn
Breast cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Sigrun Hallmeyer
Breast cancer, skin cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200
Alexander Hantel
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer. Edward. 630-646-2273
Rekha Harting
AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Thomas Hensing
Thoracic cancers, lung cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112
Dominic Ho
Solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, palliative care. UI Health. 312-355-1625
Philip C. Hoffman
Lung cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Maha H. Hussain
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, genitourinary cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Andrzej Jakubowiak
Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. UChicago. 855-702-8222
Pamela E. Kaiser
Breast cancer, sarcoma. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200
Edward H. Kaplan
Gastrointestinal cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma. NorthShore Skokie. 847-675-3900
Mark Karides
Hematology. Ascension Resurrection. 773-774-0042
Paramjeet Khosla
Breast cancer. Mt. Sinai. 773-257-6120
Hedy Lee Kindler
Pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma, gastrointestinal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Justin Kline
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Stuart A. Krauss
Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer. Weiss. 773-564-5030
Arvind Kumar
Lung cancer, testicular cancer, colon cancer, hematology. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-1355
Timothy M. Kuzel
Kidney cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, urologic cancer. Rush. 312-226-2371
Arti A. Lakhani
AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Timothy Lestingi
Bladder cancer, gynecologic cancers, prostate cancer, hematology. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200
Robert de Wilton Marsh
Gastrointestinal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, liver cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112
Bassam Matar
Hematology. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-871-1800
Ann M. Mauer
Breast cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-7089
Nilesh D. Mehta
Hematology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 847-336-6111
Kenneth Micetich
Gastrointestinal cancer. Loyola. 708-327-3144
Mary F. Mulcahy
Gastrointestinal cancer, gallbladder and bile duct cancers, esophageal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Once colorectal cancer has spread to the liver, surgery is usually not an option. A study led by Mary F. Mulcahy — an oncologist at Northwestern Memorial — found that combining chemotherapy with radioembolization, a procedure in which tiny radioactive beads are injected into the blood vessels feeding a tumor, can delay the cancer’s progression.
Ronald Myint
Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710
Rita Nanda
Breast cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Halla S. Nimeiri
Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Olatoyosi Odenike
Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Peter Hugh O’Donnell
Genitourinary cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago. 855-702-8222
Ira A. Oliff
Hematology. Ascension St. Francis. 847-316-2635
Olufunmilayo I. Olopade
Breast cancer, hereditary cancer, breast cancer genetics, cancer risk assessment. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Jyoti Dinker Patel
Lung cancer, thoracic cancers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Blase Polite
Gastrointestinal cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer, carcinoid tumors. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Edwin R. Priest
Hematology. Ascension St. Alexius. 847-885-4100
Jayanthi Ramadurai
Breast cancer. Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710
Subramanya Rao
Hematology, hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, solid tumors. Northwestern Palos. 708-342-1900
Mark J. Ratain
Solid tumors, drug development, clinical trials. UChicago. 773-702-6149
The director of the Center for Personalized Therapeutics at UChicago Medicine found that certain medications can be just as effective at lower doses, often when combined with grapefruit juice, cutting drug costs and side effects for patients. Alternative dosing of trastuzumab, for example, could save women with HER2-positive breast cancer nearly $3,000.
Jon Morgan Richards
Melanoma, skin cancer, kidney cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200
David R. Rosi
Leukemia, lymphoma. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Shaina A. Rozell
Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies. Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710
Ardaman Shergill
Appendix cancer, colon and rectal cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Daniel H. Shevrin
Prostate cancer, genitourinary cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112
Kulumani Sivarajan
Lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer, hematology. Silver Cross. 815-725-1355
Sonali M. Smith
Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, clinical trials, stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Jeffrey A. Sosman
Melanoma, skin cancer, immunotherapy, drug development. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Walter M. Stadler
Kidney cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Regina Stein
Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Gary A. Steinecker
Hematology. Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710
Russell Szmulewitz
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Dean George Tsarwhas
Breast cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-582-2134
Samir Undevia
Melanoma and skin cancers, bone and soft tissue sarcoma, breast cancer, cancer genetics. Edward. 630-646-2273
Everett E. Vokes
Lung cancer, head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, gene therapy. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Elaine Lee Wade
Breast cancer. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2112
James A. Wallace
Geriatric cancer care. UChicago. 773-702-8222
Warren C. Wong
Hematology, solid tumors. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Ghassan Zalzaleh
Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710
George K. Bovis
Cerebral aneurysms, brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-3630
Richard W. Byrne
Epilepsy, skull base tumors and surgery, pituitary tumors. Rush. 312-942-6644
James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143
Fady T. Charbel
Cerebral aneurysm, moyamoya disease, skull base tumors and surgery, acoustic neuroma and schwannoma. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4220
Egon M. Doppenberg
Brain and spinal tumors, complex spinal surgery. Advocate Good Samaritan. 844-376-3876
Herbert H. Engelhard III
Brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Mina Foroohar
Spinal surgery; brain and spinal tumors. Northwest Community. 847-398-9100
Dean G. Karahalios
Brain and spinal tumors, complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876
Lorenzo F. Munoz
Cerebral aneurysm, brain tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. Rush. 312-942-6644
Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Dimitrios C. Nikas
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-1013
Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery, spinal cord tumors, spinal tumors. Loyola. 708-216-0005
Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors, pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. Loyola. 708-216-5877
Szymon Sami Rosenblatt
Skull base tumors and surgery, brain tumors, spinal disorders. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-3630
Matthew J. Ross
Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-393-2222
John R. Ruge
Brain and spinal tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-9052
Tadanori Tomita
Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Lurie. 312-227-4220
Rimas V. Lukas
Neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4360
Jeffrey J. Raizer
Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4360
Gary L. Dillehay
Thyroid cancer, nuclear radiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-2514
William F. Mieler
Eye tumors and cancer. UI Health. 312-996-6660
Bahram Rahmani
Pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors and cancer, retinoblastoma. Lurie. 800-543-7362
Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. Rush. 312-432-2397
Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, metastatic bone tumors, Ewing’s sarcoma. UChicago. 773-834-3531
Terrance D. Peabody
Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Nishant Agrawal
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck tumors. UChicago. 773-702-1865
Samer Al-Khudari
Head and neck cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery. Rush. 312-942-6100
Mihir K. Bhayani
Head and neck cancer and surgery. Rush. 312-942-6100
Elizabeth Astin Blair
Head and neck cancer and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, skull base tumors. UChicago. 773-702-1865
Richard W. Borrowdale
Head and neck cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. Loyola. 888-584-7888
David Bertram Conley Jr.
Sinus disorders and surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Michael Friedman
Head and neck tumors, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-5500
John P. Leonetti
Skull base tumors and surgery, neuro-otology, head and neck cancer, facial paralysis. Loyola. 888-584-7888
John Maddalozzo
Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, cystic hygromas, salivary gland surgery. Lurie. 312-227-6230
Victor Mokarry
Head and neck cancer. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-357-9486
Urjeet A. Patel
Head and neck reconstruction, nasal and sinus cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, throat cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck cancer and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1865
Joseph R. Raviv
Endoscopic surgery, sinus tumors, skull base surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-504-3300
Sandeep Samant
Head and neck cancer and surgery, skull base surgery, endoscopic surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancer, laser surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-988-7777
H. Steven Sims
Throat cancer. UI Health. 312-996-4103
Kerstin M. Stenson
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction. Rush. 312-942-6100
Bruce K. Tan
Sinus tumors, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Nirav N. Thakkar
Head and neck cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ. 708-460-0007
Kevin C. Welch
Head and neck cancer and surgery, sinus tumors, endoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
R. Mark Wiet
Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma, skull base surgery. Rush. 312-942-6100
Magdalena Anitescu
Cancer pain. UChicago. 773-702-6927
John V. Prunskis
Cancer pain. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-289-8822
Daniel A. Arber
Bone marrow pathology, lymph node pathology, spleen pathology, leukemia. UChicago. 773-702-0647
Dariusz Borys
Bone and soft tissue pathology, bone tumors, soft tissue tumors, soft tissue sarcoma. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Anthony Chang
Kidney pathology. UChicago. 773-702-8287
Cathryn A. Goldberg
Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. Edward. 630-527-3460
John A. Hart
Gastrointestinal pathology, liver pathology, Barrett’s esophagus. UChicago. 773-702-8287
Bradford A. Tan
Cytopathology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 847-872-6253
David Wang
Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-996-1030
Eric C. Beyer
Pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Jason A. Canner
Leukemia. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-4094
Susan L. Cohn
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
John M. Cunningham
Stem cell transplant, leukemia. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Jill De Jong
Anemia, hematologic disorders, leukemia and lymphoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Lisa Giordano
Pediatric cancers. Rush. 312-942-3034
William R. Goodell
Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-723-9400
Ammar Hayani
Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-933-4291
Charles Hemenway
Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Tara Henderson
Cancer in adolescents, cancer in young adults, cancer survivorship. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
In her study of 10,000 teen and young adult cancer survivors, the UChicago Medicine chief of pediatric hematology-oncology and stem cell transplantation found they are six times more likely than others to die from cardiovascular issues, pulmonary disease, or a subsequent cancer, even more than two decades later.
Paul M. Kent
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush. 312-942-3034
James LaBelle
Stem cell transplant, bone marrow transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Loretta S. Li
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. Lurie. 312-227-4090
Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia and lymphoma. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-4094
Jennifer McNeer
Leukemia, pediatric cancers, lymphoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, hemophagocytic syndrome. Lurie. 312-227-4090
Radhika Peddinti
Solid tumors. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Mary Lou Schmidt
Cancer survivorship, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors. UI Health. 312-996-7416
Samuel L. Volchenboum
Neuroblastoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808
Angela J. Waanders
Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4090
David Walterhouse
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4090
Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-318-9330
Nikunj K. Chokshi
Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Jessica J. Kandel
Neuroblastoma, neonatal surgery, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Deborah S. Loeff
Pediatric cancers. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-318-9330
Grace Z. Mak
Minimally invasive surgery, neonatal surgery, pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Marleta Reynolds
Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers. Lurie. 312-227-4210
Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. Lurie. 312-227-4210
Mark B. Slidell
Pediatric cancers, Wilms’ tumor, neuroblastoma, fertility preservation in cancer. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Jonathan H. Ross
Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, genital reconstruction. Rush. 312-942-3034
Ramsen Azizi
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction. Ascension St. Francis. 312-337-3010
Jacob Bloom
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction. Advocate Masonic. 312-549-8691
David Woosuk Chang
Breast reconstruction, microsurgery, cancer reconstruction. UChicago. 773-702-6302
Victor G. Cimino
Maxillofacial surgery, breast reconstruction. Gottlieb. 847-268-3910
John Q. Cook
Breast reconstruction. Rush. 312-751-2112
Joseph L. Daw Jr.
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. 847-259-1000
Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction, microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-266-6240
Peter D. Geldner
Breast reconstruction. Advocate Masonic. 312-981-4440
Karol A. Gutowski
Breast reconstruction, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-786-5200
Lawrence H. Iteld
Breast reconstruction and augmentation, skin cancer. Advocate Masonic. 312-757-4505
George Kouris
Breast reconstruction and augmentation. AdventHealth La Grange. 708-354-4667
McKay McKinnon
Facial tumors, skin cancer. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-335-9566
Stefan Mark Szczerba
Breast reconstruction. Advocate Lutheran. 847-853-9900
Anthony P. Terrasse
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, skin cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 847-234-2400
Gregory A. Turowski
Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-674-4646
Darl Vandevender
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Robert Lee Walton Jr.
Breast reconstruction, nasal reconstruction. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-337-7795
Lawrence S. Zachary
Breast reconstruction. UChicago. 773-702-6302
Mehmet E. Dokucu
Psychiatry in cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5060
Benjamin D. Margolis
Lung cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-236-1300
Katherine F. Baker
Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, head and neck cancer. 630-432-6745
William D. Bloomer
Breast cancer, prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2590
Martin J. Boyer
Brain tumors, prostate cancer, breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-5760
Steven J. Chmura
Brain and spinal cord tumors, IMRT. UChicago. 773-702-6149
Philip Paul Connell
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. UChicago. 773-702-6870
Dean Conterato
Advocate Condell. 847-990-5910
Paul D. Crossan
Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475
Jayant V. Ginde
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, breast cancer, head and neck cancer. Advocate South Suburban. 708-799-9995
Howard J. Halpern
Breast cancer, IMRT, image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), brachytherapy. UI Health. 312-996-3631
Daniel James Haraf
Head and neck cancer, lung cancer, IMRT, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago. 773-702-6870
William F. Hartsell
Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, proton beam therapy, breast cancer. Northwestern Central DuPage. 331-732-4131
Yasmin Hasan
Gynecologic cancers, breast cancer, brachytherapy, IMRT. UChicago. 773-702-6870
John P. Hayes
Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-3650
Arica Hirsch
Breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, IMRT. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-8030
H. Jason Kang
Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475
Matthew Koshy
Brain tumors, lung cancer, IMRT. UI Health. 312-996-7379
Stanley Liauw
Genitourinary cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, bladder cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago. 773-702-6870
Anne R. McCall
Breast cancer, lymphoma, gynecologic cancers. Silver Cross. 815-300-1400
Parthiv S. Mehta
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, brachytherapy. 224-260-3100
Edward Melian
Brain tumors, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, pediatric cancers. Loyola. 708-216-2729
Bharat Bhushan Mittal
Head and neck cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer, thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-2520
Nasiruddin Mohammed
Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-933-7811
Najeeb Mohideen
Prostate cancer, IMRT, head and neck cancer. Northwest Community. 847-618-6568
Brian J. Moran
Prostate cancer. 630-654-2515
Stephen S. Nigh
Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung cancer, breast cancer. Northwest Community. 847-618-6560
Rajiv J. Patel
Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-5760
James E. Ruffer
Breast cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-7089
Gary Schreiber
Prostate cancer, IMRT. Swedish. 773-989-1613
Anand P. Shah
Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer. 630-432-6745
William Small Jr.
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Loyola. 708-216-2729
Jonathan Blake Strauss
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-3650
Michael A. Stutz
Prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy. Northwestern Delnor. 630-262-8554
Patrick Sweeney
Sarcoma, head and neck cancer, stereotactic radiosurgery, prostate cancer. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Arpi Thukral
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Central DuPage. 331-732-4131
Faisal Vali
Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475
Harsha Varadhi
Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475
Dian Wang
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, head and neck cancer, IMRT. Rush. 312-942-5751
Santosh Yajnik
Brachytherapy, genitourinary cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-7089
Mary Wood Molo
Infertility (IVF), fertility preservation in cancer. Rush. 312-942-3824
Sana M. Salih
Fertility preservation, fertility preservation in cancer, infertility (IVF). UI Health. 312-355-2634
Peter Angelos
Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, pheochromocytoma, adrenal tumors, adrenal cancer. UChicago. 773-834-3524
David Jason Bentrem
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1130
John Joseph Brems
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. Advocate Sherman. 224-359-0100
Charles K. Brown
Cancer surgery, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. AdventHealth La Grange. 708-579-0018
Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd. 847-381-8161
Mark M. Connolly
Cancer surgery, colon and rectal cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 773-472-3427
Nikolaos A. Dallas
Cancer surgery, breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-3390
John J. Fung
Liver and biliary cancer, laparoscopic surgery. UChicago. 773-702-4500
Giovanni D. Giannotti
Cancer surgery, surgical critical care. Ascension St. Mary Chicago. 773-541-8100
Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola. 708-327-3430
Nora Marie Hansen
Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Roger D. Hurst
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524
Nora Jaskowiak
Breast cancer and surgery, endocrine tumors, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524
Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Joubin Khorsand
Breast cancer and surgery, gallbladder surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-299-8844
Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer and surgery, nipple-sparing mastectomy, breast cancer clinical trials. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4055
Fred A. Luchette
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Andrea Madrigrano
Breast cancer and surgery. Rush. 312-942-5500
Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer and surgery.Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-790-1700
Elizabeth A. Marcus
Breast cancer and surgery. Stroger. 312-864-2306
Michael Martirano Jr.
Breast surgery, cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Edward. 630-790-1700
Heidi Memmel
Breast cancer and surgery, breast cancer genetics. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-3100
Keith W. Millikan
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Rush. 312-942-5500
J. Michael Millis
Adult and pediatric liver transplant, liver cancer, liver surgery, biliary surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524
Louis C. Montana
Gallbladder surgery, breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Edward. 630-790-1700
Mitchell C. Posner
Pancreatic cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago. 773-834-3524
Kevin Roggin
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524
Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd. 847-381-8161
Michael F. Scheer
Laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, breast cancer. Vista. 847-244-3525
Miraj Shah-Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Palos. 708-590-5520
Paul Strohmayer
Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell. 847-856-2525
Cord Sturgeon
Endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, parathyroid surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Mark S. Talamonti
Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, sarcoma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1700
Michael Warso
Breast cancer, skin cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer. UI Health. 312-355-4300
Jeffrey D. Wayne
Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
John H. White
Colon cancer, rectal cancer, thyroid cancer, melanoma. Advocate Sherman. 630-377-5300
David J. Winchester
Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1700
Ankit Bharat
Lung cancer, lung transplant. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-3800
Jessica S. Donington
Cardiac tumors and cancer, thoracic cancers, mesothelioma. UChicago. 773-702-2500
Mark K. Ferguson
Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mesothelioma, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago. 773-702-2500
Paul J. Gordon
Thoracic surgery, lung cancer, lung surgery. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4065
Samuel S. Kim
Esophageal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, lung surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-3800
Michael J. Liptay
Lung cancer, minimally invasive surgery, esophageal cancer, thoracic cancers. Rush. 312-738-3732
Christopher W. Seder
Chest wall tumors, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, mediastinal tumors. Rush. 312-738-3732
Wickii Thambiah Vigneswaran
Thoracic surgery, thoracic cancers, lung transplant, mesothelioma. Loyola. 708-327-2449
Michael R. Abern
Bladder cancer, genitourinary cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer. UI Health. 312-996-2779
Nejd F. Alsikafi
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Advocate Condell. 847-599-1111
Michael D. Blum
Urologic cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-503-3000
Mark Brandt
Laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, urologic cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-470-1500
William J. Catalona
Prostate cancer, prostate benign disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Joel Z. Cornfield
Urinary incontinence, urologic cancer. Jesse Brown. 630-476-1020
Scott Eggener
Prostate cancer, robotic surgery, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago. 773-702-1860
Robert C. Flanigan
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Gordon R. Gluckman
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-823-3185
David E. Goldrath
Robotic surgery, urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd. 847-382-5080
James H. Griffin
Urologic cancer. Advocate Sherman. 847-741-0398
Gopal N. Gupta
Bladder cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Fadi A. Habib
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery, prostate cancer. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 773-725-0760
Brian T. Helfand
Prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. NorthShore. 847-503-3000
John J. Kritsas
Kidney cancer, laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-887-0580
Shilajit D. Kundu
Bladder cancer, kidney cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Kalyan C. Latchamsetty
Laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. Rush Copley. 630-692-5700
Paul B. Lyon
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy. Edward. 630-790-1221
Michael S. McGuire
Urologic cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-535-7657
Kevin T. McVary
Minimally invasive surgery, prostate cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Paul F. Merrick
Urologic cancer, voiding dysfunction, erectile dysfunction. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-790-1221
John E. Milner
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, robotic surgery. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-677-4111
Kent T. Perry Jr.
Kidney cancer, prostate cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Dennis Pessis
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-535-7657
Marcus L. Quek
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, penile cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888
David A. Rebuck
Urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-470-1500
Mark J. Schacht
Prostate cancer, kidney cancer. Ascension St. Francis. 847-328-5600
Edward M. Schaeffer
Prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Arieh L. Shalhav
Reconstructive surgery, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1860
Norm D. Smith
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. NorthShore. 847-503-3000
George R. Sosenko
Prostate cancer, bladder cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-725-9700
George Sreckovic
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Palos. 708-888-8287
Thomas Turk
Minimally invasive surgery, kidney cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Srinivas Vourganti
Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Rush. 312-563-3447
Paul M. Yonover
Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Masonic. 773-281-1011
Gregory P. Zagaja
Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, robotic surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1860
Marc A. Borge
Cancer chemoembolization, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. Loyola. 708-216-3727
James T. Bui
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer and chemoembolization. UI Health. 312-996-0242
Howard B. Chrisman
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, interventional radiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5753
Francis Facchini
Liver tumors. AdventHealth La Grange. 630-856-7460
Riad Salem
Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer and chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1791
Once colorectal cancer has spread to the liver, surgery is usually not an option. A study led by Riad Salem — the chief of vascular and interventional radiology at Northwestern Memorial — found that combining chemotherapy with radioembolization, a procedure in which tiny radioactive beads are injected into the blood vessels feeding a tumor, can delay the cancer’s progression.
Michael Sichlau
Liver tumors. AdventHealth La Grange. 630-856-7460
Thuong G. Van Ha
Interventional oncology. UChicago. 773-702-3844