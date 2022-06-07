Related Content

Cardiovascular Disease

Jeanne DeCara

Heart disease in cancer patients. UChicago. 773-702-9461

Gaile Sabaliauskas

Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799

Clinical Genetics

Lee P. Shulman

Ovarian cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-4151

Colon & Rectal Surgery

John R. Andrews

Anal, colon, and rectal cancer; sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-234-4310

Joshua M. Eberhardt

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Amy L. Halverson

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6868

Neil H. Hyman

Colon and rectal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-4300

Sanath S. Kumar

Colon and rectal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate South Suburban. 708-460-8081

Slawomir Marecik

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-759-1110

Anders F. Mellgren

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. UI Health. 312-355-4300

Joseph P. Muldoon

Colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1700

Vitaliy Y. Poylin

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620

Theodore J. Saclarides

Rectal cancer and sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Rush. 312-942-7088

Marc A. Singer

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Michele I. Slogoff

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. Northwestern Delnor. 630-208-7874

Scott A. Strong

Colon and rectal cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620

Jeffrey K. Zawacki

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 708-484-0621

Dermatology

Murad Alam

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6647

Juliana Basko-Plluska

Dermatopathology, skin cancer and moles. Edward. 630-228-1412

Mark A. Berk

Skin cancer, laser surgery. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-3636

Kenneth B. Bielinski

Mohs surgery, skin cancer and moles. Advocate Christ. 708-636-3767

Diana Bolotin

Skin cancer and moles, melanoma, Mohs surgery, laser surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1611

Tracy Campbell

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. 847-381-8899

Jordan Carqueville

Mohs surgery. Advocate Good Samaritan. 312-319-1978

Joan Guitart

Cutaneous lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, dermatopathology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8106

Aleksandar L. Krunic

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma, dermatologic surgery. Swedish. 773-907-8454

Ross M. Levy

Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-663-8062

Sheetal Mehta

Mohs surgery. Edward. 630-547-5040

Gregg M. Menaker

Dermatologic surgery, laser surgery, Mohs surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-663-8062

Bernhard J. Ortel

Skin cancer. NorthShore. 847-663-8060

Christopher Richard Shea

Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions, dermatopathology. UChicago. 773-702-1611

Jessica Sheehan

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. 847-381-8899

Amy Forman Taub

Skin cancer and moles, photodynamic therapy. Northwestern Memorial. 847-459-6400

Diagnostic Radiology

Michael E. Bresler

Body imaging. UI Health. 312-413-4900

Paul J. Chang

Abdominal imaging, genitourinary radiology. UChicago. 773-702-6700

Abraham H. Dachman

Gastrointestinal imaging, abdominal imaging, pancreatic cancer. UChicago. 773-834-0521

James S. Donaldson

Pediatric radiology. Lurie. 312-227-4500

David Baruch Ecanow

Mammography. NorthShore. 847-570-2475

Jacob S. Ecanow

Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore. 847-570-2475

Margaret D. Gore

Pediatric radiology. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2475

Richard M. Gore

Gastrointestinal imaging. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2475

Frederick L. Hoff

Body imaging, CT scan. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-6366

Tony Kim

Neuroradiology. 630-856-7400

Frank H. Miller

Abdominal imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, genitourinary radiology, MRI. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-6366

Erin I. Neuschler

Breast imaging, 3D digital mammography, breast MRI, breast cancer. UI Health. 312-413-4900

David N. Rabin

Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2475

Gregory S. Stacy

Bone imaging, bone cancer, soft tissue tumors, musculoskeletal imaging. UChicago. 773-702-6161

David Wasserman

Elmhurst. 331-221-5420

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Ronald N. Cohen

Thyroid cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6138

Brian W. Kim

Thyroid cancer. Rush. 312-454-2700

David H. Sarne

Thyroid cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6138

Gastroenterology

Thomas R. Arndt

Colon cancer screening. Advocate Christ. 708-425-9456

Scott J. Cotler

Liver disease, liver cancer. Loyola. 855-483-7362

Lawrence E. Gluskin

Colon cancer, colon cancer screening. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 847-244-2960

Michael J. Goldberg

Pancreatic cancer, colon and rectal cancer, esophageal disorders. NorthShore Evanston. 847-657-1900

Laura M. Kulik

Liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620

Kenneth I. O’Riordan

Colon cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-290-3800

Michael A. Ruchim

Colon cancer screening, endoscopy, colonoscopy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-470-8990

Noura M. Sharabash

Colon cancer screening. Advocate South Suburban. 708-957-4011

Christian G. Stevoff

Colon cancer screening. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620

Pankaj G. Vashi

Nutrition and cancer prevention and control, nutrition in acute illness. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 847-872-6415

With inoperable esophageal cancer, swallowing food or liquid is painful and sometimes impossible. Research by the head of gastroenterology and nutrition at Cancer Treatment Centers of America found cryotherapy can improve patients’ quality of life by allowing them to sleep lying flat without heartburn or regurgitation.

Irving Waxman

Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, interventional endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound. Rush. 312-942-8651

Rockford Glenn Yapp III

Gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-434-9312

Geriatric Medicine

June M. McKoy

Cancer in the elderly. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8630

Gynecologic Oncology

Amina Ahmed

Gynecologic cancers. Rush. 312-942-6300

Summer B. Dewdney

Gynecologic cancers. Rush. 312-942-6300

Carolyn V. Kirschner

Cancer survivorship. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2639

Andras Ladanyi

Gynecologic cancers. Rush. 312-942-6300

Nita Karnik Lee

Gynecologic cancers, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago. 773-702-6118

Ernst R. Lengyel

Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6118

Ronald K. Potkul

Ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, robotic surgery, vulvar and vaginal cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Gustavo C. Rodriguez

Ovarian cancer, cancer prevention, early detection of ovarian cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2639

Sudarshan K. Sharma

Gynecologic cancers. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-601-7719

Jean-Marie Stephan

Cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer. Rush. 312-942-6300

S. Diane Yamada

Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar and vaginal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6118

Hematology

Angel G. Galvez

Lymphoma, leukemia, thrombotic disorders. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200

Leo I. Gordon

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplant, mantle cell lymphoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

David L. Grinblatt

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112

Lynne S. Kaminer

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112

Leonard M. Klein

Bone marrow transplant, stem cell transplant, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran. 847-827-9060

Richard A. Larson

Leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Hongtao Liu

Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Sucha Nand

Myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative disorders, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Loyola. 708-327-3304

Sunita Nathan

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant. Rush. 312-226-2371

Damiano Rondelli

Stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies. UI Health. 312-355-1625

Seema Singhal

Multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, plasma cell disorders, medical oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Patrick Joseph Stiff

Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, ovarian cancer, vaccine therapy. Loyola. 708-327-3304

Wendy Stock

Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Michael J. Thirman

Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, benign hematology. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Jane Norma Winter

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Monica Catherine Malec

Palliative care, cancer pain. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Medical Oncology

Worood Abboud

Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-1355

Matthew E. Adess

Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-480-3800

Syed M. Ahmed

Head and neck cancer, genitourinary cancer, thoracic cancer. Advocate Condell. 847-367-6781

Eugene R. Ahn

Genitourinary cancer, breast cancer. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 800-322-9183

Kathy Sue Albain

Breast cancer, lung cancer, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, mesothelioma. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Al Bowen Benson III

Colon cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Michael R. Bishop

Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Jacob David Bitran

Breast cancer, bone marrow transplant, lung cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200

Philip D. Bonomi

Lung cancer, thymoma and thymic cancer, mesothelioma. Rush. 312-226-2371

Bruce E. Brockstein

Head and neck cancer, sarcoma, melanoma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112

Nafisa Burhani

Breast cancer, hematology. Silver Cross. 815-725-1355

Bassem T. Chaar

Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710

Manjeet S. Chawla

Breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, lymphoma. Thorek. 773-975-6749

Janet Chin

Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-364-7850

Simona Chivu

Silver Cross. 815-300-1400

Joseph Ignatius Clark

Kidney cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer. Loyola. 708-327-3304

Melody A. Cobleigh

Breast cancer. Rush. 312-226-2371

Michael K. Cochran

Hematology. Advocate Condell. 847-367-6781

Jay S. Dalal

Gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, genitourinary cancer. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Christopher K. Daugherty

Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Samir B. Desai

Gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer. 630-364-7850

Marilyn Evrard

Lung cancer, gynecologic oncology. Elmhurst. 630-646-2273

Lawrence Feldman

Head and neck cancer, lung cancer. UI Health. 312-355-1625

Linda Ferris

Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-352-5450

Mary J. Fidler

Head and neck cancer, lung cancer, mesothelioma. Rush. 312-226-2371

Gini F. Fleming

Novel therapies for breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, ovarian cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Daniel Frank

Edward. 630-364-7850

Thomas Gajewski

Melanoma, immunotherapy. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Christopher M. George

Gastrointestinal cancer, kidney cancer, urologic cancer, testicular cancer. Northwestern Delnor. 630-232-0610

Bruce G. Gershenhorn

Thoracic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-275-2300

Adi Gidron

Ascension St. Francis. 847-316-2635

Lucy A. Godley

Leukemia, lymphoma, hematologic malignancies, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Gary I. Grad

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, advanced prostate cancer, lung cancer. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-437-3312

William J. Gradishar

Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Olwen M. Hahn

Breast cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Sigrun Hallmeyer

Breast cancer, skin cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200

Alexander Hantel

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer, colon and rectal cancer. Edward. 630-646-2273

Rekha Harting

AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Thomas Hensing

Thoracic cancers, lung cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112

Dominic Ho

Solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, palliative care. UI Health. 312-355-1625

Philip C. Hoffman

Lung cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Maha H. Hussain

Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, genitourinary cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Andrzej Jakubowiak

Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. UChicago. 855-702-8222

Pamela E. Kaiser

Breast cancer, sarcoma. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200

Edward H. Kaplan

Gastrointestinal cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma. NorthShore Skokie. 847-675-3900

Mark Karides

Hematology. Ascension Resurrection. 773-774-0042

Paramjeet Khosla

Breast cancer. Mt. Sinai. 773-257-6120

Hedy Lee Kindler

Pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma, gastrointestinal cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Justin Kline

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Stuart A. Krauss

Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer. Weiss. 773-564-5030

Arvind Kumar

Lung cancer, testicular cancer, colon cancer, hematology. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-725-1355

Timothy M. Kuzel

Kidney cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, urologic cancer. Rush. 312-226-2371

Arti A. Lakhani

AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Timothy Lestingi

Bladder cancer, gynecologic cancers, prostate cancer, hematology. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200

Robert de Wilton Marsh

Gastrointestinal cancer, colon and rectal cancer, anal cancer, liver cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112

Bassam Matar

Hematology. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-871-1800

Ann M. Mauer

Breast cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-7089

Nilesh D. Mehta

Hematology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 847-336-6111

Kenneth Micetich

Gastrointestinal cancer. Loyola. 708-327-3144

Mary F. Mulcahy

Gastrointestinal cancer, gallbladder and bile duct cancers, esophageal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Once colorectal cancer has spread to the liver, surgery is usually not an option. A study led by Mary F. Mulcahy — an oncologist at Northwestern Memorial — found that combining chemotherapy with radioembolization, a procedure in which tiny radioactive beads are injected into the blood vessels feeding a tumor, can delay the cancer’s progression.

Ronald Myint

Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710

Rita Nanda

Breast cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Halla S. Nimeiri

Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Olatoyosi Odenike

Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes, stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Peter Hugh O’Donnell

Genitourinary cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago. 855-702-8222

Ira A. Oliff

Hematology. Ascension St. Francis. 847-316-2635

Olufunmilayo I. Olopade

Breast cancer, hereditary cancer, breast cancer genetics, cancer risk assessment. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Jyoti Dinker Patel

Lung cancer, thoracic cancers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Blase Polite

Gastrointestinal cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer, carcinoid tumors. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Edwin R. Priest

Hematology. Ascension St. Alexius. 847-885-4100

Jayanthi Ramadurai

Breast cancer. Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710

Subramanya Rao

Hematology, hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, solid tumors. Northwestern Palos. 708-342-1900

Mark J. Ratain

Solid tumors, drug development, clinical trials. UChicago. 773-702-6149

The director of the Center for Personalized Therapeutics at UChicago Medicine found that certain medications can be just as effective at lower doses, often when combined with grapefruit juice, cutting drug costs and side effects for patients. Alternative dosing of trastuzumab, for example, could save women with HER2-positive breast cancer nearly $3,000.

Jon Morgan Richards

Melanoma, skin cancer, kidney cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-268-8200

David R. Rosi

Leukemia, lymphoma. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Shaina A. Rozell

Breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, hematologic malignancies. Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710

Ardaman Shergill

Appendix cancer, colon and rectal cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Daniel H. Shevrin

Prostate cancer, genitourinary cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2112

Kulumani Sivarajan

Lung cancer, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer, hematology. Silver Cross. 815-725-1355

Sonali M. Smith

Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, clinical trials, stem cell transplant. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Jeffrey A. Sosman

Melanoma, skin cancer, immunotherapy, drug development. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Walter M. Stadler

Kidney cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Regina Stein

Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Gary A. Steinecker

Hematology. Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710

Russell Szmulewitz

Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Dean George Tsarwhas

Breast cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-582-2134

Samir Undevia

Melanoma and skin cancers, bone and soft tissue sarcoma, breast cancer, cancer genetics. Edward. 630-646-2273

Everett E. Vokes

Lung cancer, head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, gene therapy. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Elaine Lee Wade

Breast cancer. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2112

James A. Wallace

Geriatric cancer care. UChicago. 773-702-8222

Warren C. Wong

Hematology, solid tumors. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Ghassan Zalzaleh

Advocate Christ. 708-424-9710

Neurologic Surgery

George K. Bovis

Cerebral aneurysms, brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-3630

Richard W. Byrne

Epilepsy, skull base tumors and surgery, pituitary tumors. Rush. 312-942-6644

James P. Chandler

Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors, gliomas. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143

Fady T. Charbel

Cerebral aneurysm, moyamoya disease, skull base tumors and surgery, acoustic neuroma and schwannoma. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4220

Egon M. Doppenberg

Brain and spinal tumors, complex spinal surgery. Advocate Good Samaritan. 844-376-3876

Herbert H. Engelhard III

Brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Mina Foroohar

Spinal surgery; brain and spinal tumors. Northwest Community. 847-398-9100

Dean G. Karahalios

Brain and spinal tumors, complex spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876

Lorenzo F. Munoz

Cerebral aneurysm, brain tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. Rush. 312-942-6644

Sergey Neckrysh

Skull base tumors and surgery, spinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Dimitrios C. Nikas

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-1013

Russ P. Nockels

Complex spinal surgery, spinal cord tumors, spinal tumors. Loyola. 708-216-0005

Vikram Prabhu

Brain tumors, pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, meningioma. Loyola. 708-216-5877

Szymon Sami Rosenblatt

Skull base tumors and surgery, brain tumors, spinal disorders. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-3630

Matthew J. Ross

Brain tumors, spinal tumors, spinal surgery. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-393-2222

John R. Ruge

Brain and spinal tumors, pediatric neurosurgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-9052

Tadanori Tomita

Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Lurie. 312-227-4220

Neurology

Rimas V. Lukas

Neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4360

Jeffrey J. Raizer

Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4360

Nuclear Medicine

Gary L. Dillehay

Thyroid cancer, nuclear radiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-2514

Ophthalmology

William F. Mieler

Eye tumors and cancer. UI Health. 312-996-6660

Bahram Rahmani

Pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric eye tumors, orbital tumors and cancer, retinoblastoma. Lurie. 800-543-7362

Orthopedic Surgery

Samer Attar

Bone and soft tissue tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Steven Gitelis

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. Rush. 312-432-2397

Rex Haydon

Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, metastatic bone tumors, Ewing’s sarcoma. UChicago. 773-834-3531

Terrance D. Peabody

Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Otolaryngology

Nishant Agrawal

Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck tumors. UChicago. 773-702-1865

Samer Al-Khudari

Head and neck cancer and surgery, robotic surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery. Rush. 312-942-6100

Mihir K. Bhayani

Head and neck cancer and surgery. Rush. 312-942-6100

Elizabeth Astin Blair

Head and neck cancer and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, skull base tumors. UChicago. 773-702-1865

Richard W. Borrowdale

Head and neck cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, head and neck reconstruction. Loyola. 888-584-7888

David Bertram Conley Jr.

Sinus disorders and surgery, skull base tumors and surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Michael Friedman

Head and neck tumors, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-5500

John P. Leonetti

Skull base tumors and surgery, neuro-otology, head and neck cancer, facial paralysis. Loyola. 888-584-7888

John Maddalozzo

Pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck tumors, cystic hygromas, salivary gland surgery. Lurie. 312-227-6230

Victor Mokarry

Head and neck cancer. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-357-9486

Urjeet A. Patel

Head and neck reconstruction, nasal and sinus cancer and surgery, salivary gland tumors and surgery, throat cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Louis de Guzman Portugal

Head and neck cancer and surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1865

Joseph R. Raviv

Endoscopic surgery, sinus tumors, skull base surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-504-3300

Sandeep Samant

Head and neck cancer and surgery, skull base surgery, endoscopic surgery, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Gordon J. Siegel

Head and neck cancer, laser surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-988-7777

H. Steven Sims

Throat cancer. UI Health. 312-996-4103

Kerstin M. Stenson

Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction. Rush. 312-942-6100

Bruce K. Tan

Sinus tumors, minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Nirav N. Thakkar

Head and neck cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ. 708-460-0007

Kevin C. Welch

Head and neck cancer and surgery, sinus tumors, endoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

R. Mark Wiet

Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma, skull base surgery. Rush. 312-942-6100

Pain Medicine

Magdalena Anitescu

Cancer pain. UChicago. 773-702-6927

John V. Prunskis

Cancer pain. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-289-8822

Pathology

Daniel A. Arber

Bone marrow pathology, lymph node pathology, spleen pathology, leukemia. UChicago. 773-702-0647

Dariusz Borys

Bone and soft tissue pathology, bone tumors, soft tissue tumors, soft tissue sarcoma. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Anthony Chang

Kidney pathology. UChicago. 773-702-8287

Cathryn A. Goldberg

Bone marrow pathology, hematopathology. Edward. 630-527-3460

John A. Hart

Gastrointestinal pathology, liver pathology, Barrett’s esophagus. UChicago. 773-702-8287

Bradford A. Tan

Cytopathology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America. 847-872-6253

David Wang

Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-996-1030

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology

Eric C. Beyer

Pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Jason A. Canner

Leukemia. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-4094

Susan L. Cohn

Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

John M. Cunningham

Stem cell transplant, leukemia. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Jill De Jong

Anemia, hematologic disorders, leukemia and lymphoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Lisa Giordano

Pediatric cancers. Rush. 312-942-3034

William R. Goodell

Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-723-9400

Ammar Hayani

Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-933-4291

Charles Hemenway

Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Tara Henderson

Cancer in adolescents, cancer in young adults, cancer survivorship. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

In her study of 10,000 teen and young adult cancer survivors, the UChicago Medicine chief of pediatric hematology-oncology and stem cell transplantation found they are six times more likely than others to die from cardiovascular issues, pulmonary disease, or a subsequent cancer, even more than two decades later.

Paul M. Kent

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush. 312-942-3034

James LaBelle

Stem cell transplant, bone marrow transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Loretta S. Li

Hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant. Lurie. 312-227-4090

Ricarchito B. Manera

Leukemia and lymphoma. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-4094

Jennifer McNeer

Leukemia, pediatric cancers, lymphoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Elaine R. Morgan

Leukemia, palliative care, hemophagocytic syndrome. Lurie. 312-227-4090

Radhika Peddinti

Solid tumors. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Mary Lou Schmidt

Cancer survivorship, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors. UI Health. 312-996-7416

Samuel L. Volchenboum

Neuroblastoma. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6808

Angela J. Waanders

Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4090

David Walterhouse

Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4090

Pediatric Neurology

Nishant S. Shah

Brain tumors. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-318-9330

Pediatric Surgery

Nikunj K. Chokshi

Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169

Jessica J. Kandel

Neuroblastoma, neonatal surgery, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169

Deborah S. Loeff

Pediatric cancers. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-318-9330

Grace Z. Mak

Minimally invasive surgery, neonatal surgery, pediatric cancers. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169

Marleta Reynolds

Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers. Lurie. 312-227-4210

Erin E. Rowell

Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. Lurie. 312-227-4210

Mark B. Slidell

Pediatric cancers, Wilms’ tumor, neuroblastoma, fertility preservation in cancer. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169

Pediatric Urology

Jonathan H. Ross

Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, genital reconstruction. Rush. 312-942-3034

Plastic Surgery

Ramsen Azizi

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction. Ascension St. Francis. 312-337-3010

Jacob Bloom

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction. Advocate Masonic. 312-549-8691

David Woosuk Chang

Breast reconstruction, microsurgery, cancer reconstruction. UChicago. 773-702-6302

Victor G. Cimino

Maxillofacial surgery, breast reconstruction. Gottlieb. 847-268-3910

John Q. Cook

Breast reconstruction. Rush. 312-751-2112

Joseph L. Daw Jr.

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. 847-259-1000

Neil A. Fine

Breast reconstruction, microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-266-6240

Peter D. Geldner

Breast reconstruction. Advocate Masonic. 312-981-4440

Karol A. Gutowski

Breast reconstruction, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-786-5200

Lawrence H. Iteld

Breast reconstruction and augmentation, skin cancer. Advocate Masonic. 312-757-4505

George Kouris

Breast reconstruction and augmentation. AdventHealth La Grange. 708-354-4667

McKay McKinnon

Facial tumors, skin cancer. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-335-9566

Stefan Mark Szczerba

Breast reconstruction. Advocate Lutheran. 847-853-9900

Anthony P. Terrasse

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, skin cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 847-234-2400

Gregory A. Turowski

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-674-4646

Darl Vandevender

Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer reconstruction. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Robert Lee Walton Jr.

Breast reconstruction, nasal reconstruction. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 312-337-7795

Lawrence S. Zachary

Breast reconstruction. UChicago. 773-702-6302

Psychiatry

Mehmet E. Dokucu

Psychiatry in cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5060

Pulmonary Disease

Benjamin D. Margolis

Lung cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-236-1300

Radiation Oncology

Katherine F. Baker

Breast cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, head and neck cancer. 630-432-6745

William D. Bloomer

Breast cancer, prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2590

Martin J. Boyer

Brain tumors, prostate cancer, breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-5760

Steven J. Chmura

Brain and spinal cord tumors, IMRT. UChicago. 773-702-6149

Philip Paul Connell

Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. UChicago. 773-702-6870

Dean Conterato

Advocate Condell. 847-990-5910

Paul D. Crossan

Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475

Jayant V. Ginde

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, breast cancer, head and neck cancer. Advocate South Suburban. 708-799-9995

Howard J. Halpern

Breast cancer, IMRT, image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), brachytherapy. UI Health. 312-996-3631

Daniel James Haraf

Head and neck cancer, lung cancer, IMRT, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago. 773-702-6870

William F. Hartsell

Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, proton beam therapy, breast cancer. Northwestern Central DuPage. 331-732-4131

Yasmin Hasan

Gynecologic cancers, breast cancer, brachytherapy, IMRT. UChicago. 773-702-6870

John P. Hayes

Gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-3650

Arica Hirsch

Breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, IMRT. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-8030

H. Jason Kang

Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475

Matthew Koshy

Brain tumors, lung cancer, IMRT. UI Health. 312-996-7379

Stanley Liauw

Genitourinary cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, bladder cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy. UChicago. 773-702-6870

Anne R. McCall

Breast cancer, lymphoma, gynecologic cancers. Silver Cross. 815-300-1400

Parthiv S. Mehta

Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, brachytherapy. 224-260-3100

Edward Melian

Brain tumors, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, pediatric cancers. Loyola. 708-216-2729

Bharat Bhushan Mittal

Head and neck cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer, thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-2520

Nasiruddin Mohammed

Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-933-7811

Najeeb Mohideen

Prostate cancer, IMRT, head and neck cancer. Northwest Community. 847-618-6568

Brian J. Moran

Prostate cancer. 630-654-2515

Stephen S. Nigh

Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung cancer, breast cancer. Northwest Community. 847-618-6560

Rajiv J. Patel

Ascension Alexian Brothers. 847-981-5760

James E. Ruffer

Breast cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-7089

Gary Schreiber

Prostate cancer, IMRT. Swedish. 773-989-1613

Anand P. Shah

Lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer. 630-432-6745

William Small Jr.

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer. Loyola. 708-216-2729

Jonathan Blake Strauss

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-3650

Michael A. Stutz

Prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy. Northwestern Delnor. 630-262-8554

Patrick Sweeney

Sarcoma, head and neck cancer, stereotactic radiosurgery, prostate cancer. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Arpi Thukral

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Central DuPage. 331-732-4131

Faisal Vali

Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475

Harsha Varadhi

Advocate Christ. 708-684-5475

Dian Wang

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, head and neck cancer, IMRT. Rush. 312-942-5751

Santosh Yajnik

Brachytherapy, genitourinary cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-7089

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Mary Wood Molo

Infertility (IVF), fertility preservation in cancer. Rush. 312-942-3824

Sana M. Salih

Fertility preservation, fertility preservation in cancer, infertility (IVF). UI Health. 312-355-2634

Surgery

Peter Angelos

Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, pheochromocytoma, adrenal tumors, adrenal cancer. UChicago. 773-834-3524

David Jason Bentrem

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1130

John Joseph Brems

Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. Advocate Sherman. 224-359-0100

Charles K. Brown

Cancer surgery, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. AdventHealth La Grange. 708-579-0018

Gia M. Compagnoni

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd. 847-381-8161

Mark M. Connolly

Cancer surgery, colon and rectal cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 773-472-3427

Nikolaos A. Dallas

Cancer surgery, breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Masonic. 773-296-3390

John J. Fung

Liver and biliary cancer, laparoscopic surgery. UChicago. 773-702-4500

Giovanni D. Giannotti

Cancer surgery, surgical critical care. Ascension St. Mary Chicago. 773-541-8100

Constantine V. Godellas

Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola. 708-327-3430

Nora Marie Hansen

Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Roger D. Hurst

Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524

Nora Jaskowiak

Breast cancer and surgery, endocrine tumors, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524

Seema A. Khan

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Joubin Khorsand

Breast cancer and surgery, gallbladder surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-299-8844

Barbara L. Krueger

Breast cancer and surgery, nipple-sparing mastectomy, breast cancer clinical trials. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4055

Fred A. Luchette

Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Andrea Madrigrano

Breast cancer and surgery. Rush. 312-942-5500

Amrit Mangat

Breast cancer and surgery.Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-790-1700

Elizabeth A. Marcus

Breast cancer and surgery. Stroger. 312-864-2306

Michael Martirano Jr.

Breast surgery, cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Edward. 630-790-1700

Heidi Memmel

Breast cancer and surgery, breast cancer genetics. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-3100

Keith W. Millikan

Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Rush. 312-942-5500

J. Michael Millis

Adult and pediatric liver transplant, liver cancer, liver surgery, biliary surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524

Louis C. Montana

Gallbladder surgery, breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery. Edward. 630-790-1700

Mitchell C. Posner

Pancreatic cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, esophageal cancer. UChicago. 773-834-3524

Kevin Roggin

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. UChicago. 773-834-3524

Barry S. Rosen

Breast cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd. 847-381-8161

Michael F. Scheer

Laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, breast cancer. Vista. 847-244-3525

Miraj Shah-Khan

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Palos. 708-590-5520

Paul Strohmayer

Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell. 847-856-2525

Cord Sturgeon

Endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, parathyroid surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Mark S. Talamonti

Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, sarcoma. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1700

Michael Warso

Breast cancer, skin cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer. UI Health. 312-355-4300

Jeffrey D. Wayne

Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

John H. White

Colon cancer, rectal cancer, thyroid cancer, melanoma. Advocate Sherman. 630-377-5300

David J. Winchester

Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1700

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Ankit Bharat

Lung cancer, lung transplant. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-3800

Jessica S. Donington

Cardiac tumors and cancer, thoracic cancers, mesothelioma. UChicago. 773-702-2500

Mark K. Ferguson

Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mesothelioma, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago. 773-702-2500

Paul J. Gordon

Thoracic surgery, lung cancer, lung surgery. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4065

Samuel S. Kim

Esophageal cancer, robotic surgery, minimally invasive esophageal surgery, lung surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-3800

Michael J. Liptay

Lung cancer, minimally invasive surgery, esophageal cancer, thoracic cancers. Rush. 312-738-3732

Christopher W. Seder

Chest wall tumors, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, mediastinal tumors. Rush. 312-738-3732

Wickii Thambiah Vigneswaran

Thoracic surgery, thoracic cancers, lung transplant, mesothelioma. Loyola. 708-327-2449

Urology

Michael R. Abern

Bladder cancer, genitourinary cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer. UI Health. 312-996-2779

Nejd F. Alsikafi

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Advocate Condell. 847-599-1111

Michael D. Blum

Urologic cancer. NorthShore Evanston. 847-503-3000

Mark Brandt

Laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, urologic cancer, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-470-1500

William J. Catalona

Prostate cancer, prostate benign disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Joel Z. Cornfield

Urinary incontinence, urologic cancer. Jesse Brown. 630-476-1020

Scott Eggener

Prostate cancer, robotic surgery, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. UChicago. 773-702-1860

Robert C. Flanigan

Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Gordon R. Gluckman

Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 847-823-3185

David E. Goldrath

Robotic surgery, urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd. 847-382-5080

James H. Griffin

Urologic cancer. Advocate Sherman. 847-741-0398

Gopal N. Gupta

Bladder cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Fadi A. Habib

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive surgery, prostate cancer. Ascension St. Joseph Chicago. 773-725-0760

Brian T. Helfand

Prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. NorthShore. 847-503-3000

John J. Kritsas

Kidney cancer, laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-887-0580

Shilajit D. Kundu

Bladder cancer, kidney cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Kalyan C. Latchamsetty

Laparoscopic surgery, urologic cancer. Rush Copley. 630-692-5700

Paul B. Lyon

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy. Edward. 630-790-1221

Michael S. McGuire

Urologic cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-535-7657

Kevin T. McVary

Minimally invasive surgery, prostate cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Paul F. Merrick

Urologic cancer, voiding dysfunction, erectile dysfunction. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-790-1221

John E. Milner

Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, robotic surgery. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-677-4111

Kent T. Perry Jr.

Kidney cancer, prostate cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Dennis Pessis

Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, testicular cancer. Northwestern Lake Forest. 847-535-7657

Marcus L. Quek

Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, penile cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888

David A. Rebuck

Urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran. 847-470-1500

Mark J. Schacht

Prostate cancer, kidney cancer. Ascension St. Francis. 847-328-5600

Edward M. Schaeffer

Prostate cancer, robotic surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Arieh L. Shalhav

Reconstructive surgery, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, minimally invasive surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1860

Norm D. Smith

Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer. NorthShore. 847-503-3000

George R. Sosenko

Prostate cancer, bladder cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-725-9700

George Sreckovic

Bladder cancer, prostate cancer. Northwestern Palos. 708-888-8287

Thomas Turk

Minimally invasive surgery, kidney cancer. Loyola. 888-584-7888

Srinivas Vourganti

Urologic cancer, minimally invasive urologic surgery. Rush. 312-563-3447

Paul M. Yonover

Bladder cancer, prostate cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Masonic. 773-281-1011

Gregory P. Zagaja

Urologic cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, robotic surgery. UChicago. 773-702-1860

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Marc A. Borge

Cancer chemoembolization, tumor embolization, interventional radiology. Loyola. 708-216-3727

James T. Bui

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer and chemoembolization. UI Health. 312-996-0242

Howard B. Chrisman

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, interventional radiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5753

Francis Facchini

Liver tumors. AdventHealth La Grange. 630-856-7460

Riad Salem

Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer and chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1791

Once colorectal cancer has spread to the liver, surgery is usually not an option. A study led by Riad Salem — the chief of vascular and interventional radiology at Northwestern Memorial — found that combining chemotherapy with radioembolization, a procedure in which tiny radioactive beads are injected into the blood vessels feeding a tumor, can delay the cancer’s progression.

Michael Sichlau

Liver tumors. AdventHealth La Grange. 630-856-7460

Thuong G. Van Ha

Interventional oncology. UChicago. 773-702-3844