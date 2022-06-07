Castle Connolly Top Doctors, a health care research company, has been the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. The survey, research, screening, and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals across the nation. The online nominations process, located at nominations.castleconnolly.com, is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. They are able to nominate physicians in any specialty and in any part of the country. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led research team follows a rigorous screening process to select Top Doctors who meet the Castle Connolly standards. The research team also identifies Castle Connolly Rising Stars, peer-nominated doctors who meet most of the Top Doctor criteria but are earlier in their career. Careful screening of educational and professional experience is done before final selection is made of physicians most highly regarded by their peers. Castle Connolly identifies the top doctors in America and provides consumers with detailed information about their education, training, and expertise in its online directories and national and regional magazine Top Doctors features. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected. Physicians selected for inclusion in the list on these pages also appear at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online or in print. Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group (EHG), one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies, in late 2018. EHG, a recognized leader in patient and provider education and services, attracts an audience of over 60 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians. EHG’s mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. EHG empowers health care providers, consumers, and payers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s brands, including Everyday Health, What to Expect, MedPage Today, Health eCareers, Prime Education, and an exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis and is headquartered in New York City.