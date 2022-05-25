Frank Joseph Loesch was some dad. In 1909, the Chicago attorney built a fine home for himself and his wife, Lydia, as well as one for each of their two daughters and their husbands. The family compound in Buena Park was fashioned by architect H.M. Hansen, who designed residences in various styles throughout the city. Loesch’s five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot digs at 4247 North Hazel Street, plus a coach house, went on the market in February, priced at $2.295 million.

Loesch was a busy man. A Northwestern Law grad, president of the Chicago Bar Association, and special state’s attorney for Cook County (tackling voter fraud), he became nationally famous as head of the Chicago Crime Commission, which named Al Capone the city’s No. 1 “public enemy,” a term Loesch is credited with coining. In 1938, the Chicago Tribune lauded the commission’s work as one of the “great chapters of city government in the nation’s history, and the soul of the achievement was Frank J. Loesch.”

When he wasn’t going after gangsters, Loesch, who died in 1944 at the age of 92, schmoozed and socialized at the University Club and the Union League. While those elite retreats were certainly impressive, his own home was nothing to sneeze at. Clad in cream-colored brick and designed in a Craftsmanesque style, it features five fireplaces and amply proportioned rooms rich with mahogany woodwork and stained glass windows. The broad staircase is punctuated by enormous landings, the primary bedroom is fitted out with two bathrooms, and the third floor (most likely a ballroom back in the day) boasts a rec room, a bedroom, and an in-law apartment. If that’s keeping Mom and Dad a tad too close for comfort, there’s always the three-bedroom coach house.