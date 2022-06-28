Photograph: Shelley Jacobs

Instagram Handle: @chicagoismyboyfriend

Followers: 48,300

Who: Shelley Jacobs

Inspiration: Jacobs, 38, a program coordinator at UIC, sees Chicago through a romantic lens; the name was inspired by Sex and the City. “Carrie Bradshaw talks about New York City being her one great love. That’s how I feel about Chicago.”

Gaining traction: The account’s popularity blossomed at the start of the pandemic, as Jacobs explored the urban outdoors.

Popular posts: The Logan Theatre, when it offered to-go popcorn and candy bundles early in the pandemic, and an 1888 River North house whose owner refused to sell, forcing developers to build around it.

Why she does it: “If you’re living in Chicago and you’re just staying in your neighborhood, you’re not really getting the most out of it.”