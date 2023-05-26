Leslie Roberson has a worthy mission for Black Beauty Collective, the South Side boutique she opened in April: help Black-owned wellness lines get off the ground. “The biggest hurdle they face is lack of access of capital to scale their business,” says Roberson, who also works as a model and corporate recruiter. “This is an attempt to help solve that.” She rents shelf space to the brands, which receive all profits on sales. Drop in to discover hair care products, skin serums, and makeup — some from local up-and-comers like Tori Prince Beauty. Advisers are on hand to offer tips and give mini-makeovers. Roberson has big plans to expand the concept to Houston and beyond. 5305 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Hyde Park