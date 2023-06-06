The Best Places to Live

Southwest Suburbs La Grange

Median sale price: $610,000

Five-year change: 20%

You’ll be only a 24-minute Metra ride from Union Station, but you may not feel the urge to go downtown. Wake up early for brunch at Blueberry Hill, enjoy a large pour as a member of the Mug Club at Milk Money Brewing, or grab a table at Prasino, one of the best farm-to-table restaurants in America. La Grange might earn the quaint designation as a “village,” but the vibe is more small city. “If you were to ask what towns can emulate the walkable downtown Chicago lifestyle in the western suburbs, La Grange is a really good bet,” says Jack Brennan of Second City Agents at Compass. A big part of its draw is its historic district, which evokes the curb appeal of a different era. “You have homes from the 1800s and early 1900s with a ton of character and charm,” Brennan says. “Many have been lovingly restored.” It’s not a cheap place to live, but if you don’t need a huge footprint, focus your search south of 47th Street and west of La Grange Road, where you can find three-bedroom properties for under $500,000.