PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

Photograph: Mark Garvin

1 The Price Is Right

Joining a steady stream of music biographies with Broadway aspirations, Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical tells the story of the early R&B star. Actor Saint Aubyn, a veteran of the Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud, leads the cast at the Studebaker Theater. June 2–Sept. 3. personalitymusical.com

2 Cake Mixer

Discover a universe of independent comics and graphic novels at the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo, a.k.a. CAKE, which brings indie creators and small presses together with fans for a weekend at the Broadway Armory. June 3–4. cakechicago.com

Photograph: Chronicle Books

3 Costume Queen

At this year’s Academy Awards, costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars — she’s won for her work on both of Marvel’s Black Panther films. Hear her discuss her work collaborating with directors like Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, and Ava DuVernay in a Chicago Humanities talk at the Music Box Theatre. June 11. chicagohumanities.org

Photograph: Simon Bruty/SailGP

4 Sailing Right Along

F50 catamarans race across Lake Michigan at speeds approaching 60 miles per hour in the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix. Catch the action from the viewing stands at the end of Navy Pier. June 16–17. sailgp.com

5 Mission Statements

Experimental performance pieces by artists Rika Lin, Rigo Saura, Destine (D’Roc) Young, and Erin Kilmurray get the spotlight at Links Hall’s Co-Mission Festival of New Works. June 16–25. linkshall.org

Photograph: Esteban Calderón

6 Music to Our Ears

A tribute to the late jazz great Ramsey Lewis kicks off the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. Other artists slated for the free concerts at Pritzker Pavilion include New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia, indie rocker Kurt Vile, and Mexican singer-songwriter Carla Morrison (pictured). June 22–Aug. 21. millenniumpark.org

7 The Few, The Proud

Chicago house music is having a resurgence, but the Chosen Few Picnic and Festival has kept the house flame alive for decades. The all-day celebration draws as many as 40,000 fans to Jackson Park. July 8. chosenfewdjs.com

Photograph: Ravinia Festival

8 Beethoven Boosted

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s summer residency at Ravinia opens with Turn Up the Joy: Beethoven 9 Expanded, interweaving the symphony with jazz and African percussion interludes. July 14. ravinia.org

9 Tens Across the Board

Yes, the Big Ten is kind of a misnomer these days, with the conference at 14 schools and growing to 16 in 2024. But the Big Ten Network Big 10K remains a true 10-kilometer lakefront course, starting and ending at Soldier Field. July 15. btnbig10k.com

10 Wicker Walker

Get your fill of food and music and get your steps in at Wicker Park Fest. Spanning a three-quarter-mile stretch of Milwaukee Avenue, the festival claims to be the longest of the North Side’s many summer block parties. July 28–30. wickerparkfest.com