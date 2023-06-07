Auto racing on DuSable Lake Shore Drive? No, this isn’t your typical Dom Toretto illegal drag race — it’s NASCAR. In a brazen bid to boost tourism (though clearly not her mayoral reelection prospects), Lori Lightfoot struck a three-year deal with the stock car group, which had never organized a street race in its 75-year history. This summer’s edition will bring two races, four concerts, and (supposedly) 100,000 visitors to Grant Park in early July. But will it be worth the headache?

Downtown’s New Loop

Organizers had to think outside the oval to fit a 2.2-mile course downtown. Starting and finishing at Buckingham Fountain, along a three-quarter-mile stretch of Columbus Drive, the figure-eight course is bounded by Jackson Drive on the north, Roosevelt Road on the south, DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the east, and Michigan Avenue on the west. (Next time, can’t we all just agree to take the Red Line?) The course will be dotted with trackside seating (though sadly for the city’s coffers, no red-light cameras).

From left: Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Miranda Lambert Photography: (Button) Clive Rose/Getty Images; (Johnson) Logan Riely/Getty Images; (Lambert) John Shearer/Getty Images

Loud Noises

There are two races: the Xfinity Series on July 1, which is the “minor league” competition, and the “major league” Cup Series on July 2. Around 80 drivers will compete, including Formula One world champ Jenson Button and NASCAR GOAT Jimmie Johnson, who won the Cup Series seven times and returned to stock cars this year after flailing as an IndyCar driver. If the earsplitting roar of the race isn’t enough noise for you, the festival also includes two concerts each day. The Black Crowes and the Chainsmokers, the electronic music duo that made headlines earlier this year when they admitted to having three-ways with fans, will perform Saturday. Sunday it’s Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert, who seem like reliable picks for the NASCAR crowd. (Apparently no one at NASCAR listened to Wilco’s 2022 country album.)

Big Tickets

General admission begins at $269, which covers both days. Reserved trackside seats run $465. There are no kids’ tickets, though a number of Chicago public school students earned free admission in a STEAM Fest contest. So if those prices look too steep, blame your kid for not paying attention in science class.

Engine Trouble

As it turns out, dropping a NASCAR track downtown isn’t a simple thing. From June 2 to July 15, parking along Columbus Drive will be restricted, and from June 28 to July 2, the city will shut down traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. (Translation: If you’re planning to drive to Indiana or Michigan for the Fourth of July, take the Dan Ryan or swim.) So is it worth it? Between the tourism bump — hotel occupancy is already higher than usual for early July — and NBC’s TV showcase, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce president Jack Lavin says the NASCAR event is a great way “to reignite our tourism and hospitality industry, postpandemic.” But Meghan Curran, a Shedd Aquarium official, said reduced visitor access due to road closures could cost the museum $2 million to $3 million. And while, yes, Lollapalooza shuts down part of Grant Park every summer, it does so for less time and reportedly with greater economic benefits (though also, in fairness, with more screaming high schoolers).

Summer’s Left Turn

If your mouth was already watering for the Taste of Chicago, you’ll have to wait even longer: The race bumped Taste from its regular July slot back to September. Navy Pier’s fireworks display is still on track for July 1, but the combination of race attendees and Independence Day crowds suggests getting close to the rockets’ red glare will be a bigger battle than Fort McHenry. Maggie Daley Park will remain open, if your idea of a peaceful day at the park includes the din of stock car motors. If you choose to head downtown, do what Chicago’s own stock car racers have always done: Opt for Lower Wacker Drive.